Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD
515 Baronne St
New Orleans, LA 70113
Popular Items
The Flying Burrito
Grilled Steak, Shrimp, And Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Salsa La Fonda, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Adobo Tofu Street Tacos
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Western Steak Burrito
Skirt Steak, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
Fly Food
Chips &
Chips & Queso Reg
Chips & Queso Lg
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Chips Salsa & Guacamole
Chips Salsa & Queso
Chips Queso & Guac
Trio
Guacamole, Salsa la Fonda, Queso
Cuatro
Guacamole, Salsa, Queso, Bacon-topped Refried Pinto Beans
Queso con Chorizo
9 Spice Housemade Pork Sausage
Bag of Chips
Bowls
Badass Bacon Bean Dip
Applewood Bacon, Refried Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Green Onions
B.R.C.
A Bowl Of Beans And Rice With Melted Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños
Luv It Bowl
Grilled Corn, Potato\, Squash, Served Over Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Finished With Guacamole, Salsa La Fonda
Big Bowl
Skirt Steak, Potato, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Avocado, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Fresh Jalapeños
BYO Bowl
We know, you are a picky eater. Well, here you go. Make your own Juan's fave
Nachos
Nachos
Chips With Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños
Stadium Nachos
Topped With Queso, Ground Beef, Bacon, Green Onions, Black Olives, Salsa Frescsa, Sour Cream, Jalapeños
Super Nachos Grande
Ground Beef, Creole Chicken, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños
Jerked Nachos
Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pineapple Salsa
Hawaii 5-0-4 “Kamehameha”
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pulled Pork, Grilled Mango, Pineapple Salsa, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeño
Tres Frijoles Nachos
Adobo Tofu, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack Topped With Shredded Iceberg, Sriracha Sour, Salsa Fresca
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Tortilla of Choice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, and feel free to add a protein right here
Veggie Quesadilla
A Cheese Quesadilla with as many as 3 veggie choices
Red Chile Chicken Quesadilla
Adobo Chicken, Cheese, Goat Cheese, Leaf Spinach, Side Cucumber Salsa
B.L.A.T.
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar-Jack, Side Chipotle Ranch Dressing
House Special Chicken Quesadilla
Everyone’s Favorite Creole Spiced Chicken Quesadilla Dressed - Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato
Bacon Azul Quesadilla
Ground Beef, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Cheddar-Jack, Roasted Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Salsa La Fonda Side Chipotle Ranch
The Luau Quesadilla
Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Applewood Bacon, Pineapple Salsa, Cheddar-Jack, Grilled Flour Tortilla
BBQ Mushroom Quesadilla
Ancho BBQ Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla
Green Goat Quesadilla
Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Cheddar-Jack, Roasted Garlic, Salsa La Fonda, Grilled Spinach Tortilla
Salads
Casa
Lettuce, Arugula, Cucumber, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, Black Olives, Radish
Chicken Juaha Roll
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
Plain Juaha Roll
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
Shrimp Juaha Roll
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
Tofu Juaha Roll
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
Tuna Juaha Roll
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
Rocket Salad
Watermelon, Baby Arugula, Romaine and Iceberg, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Served with Creamy Cilantro Dressing
Jerk Shrimp & Mango Salad
Leaf Spinach, Jerk Spiced Shrimp, Grilled Mango, Cucumber, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Mini Black Bean Quesadilla, Side Chile Lime Vinaigrette
Tijuana Caesar Romaine
Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips
Tijuana Chx Caesar
Grilled House Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips
Tijuana Shrimp Caesar
Grilled Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips
Juan's Taco Salad
Ground Beef, Chicken, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
Juan's Taco Salad with Shrimp
Shrimp, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Black Beans And Tofu, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese,]Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
Juan's Taco Salad with Skirt Steak
Skirt Steak, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Pulled Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Grilled Onions, Sriracha Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
BBQ Chicken Burrito
Creole Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Black Beans, White Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream topped with Guajillo BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sofrito, Jalapeños
The Flying Burrito
Grilled Steak, Shrimp, And Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Salsa La Fonda, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Gutter Punk Burrito
Ground Beef, Jalapeños, Pinto Beans, White Rice, Lettuce, Salsa la Fonda, Cheese, Sour Cream
Jerk Chicken Burrito
Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Avocado
BYO Mission Burrito
Beans, Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa la Fonda, Grilled Tortilla
BYO Mission Veggie Burrito
Beans, Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa la Fonda, Grilled Tortilla with a choice of up to 3 Veggies
Mojado Burrito
Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda Rolled & Smothered in Juan’s Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeños
Supergreen Burrito
Green Chile, Spinach, Grilled Onion, Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, Avocado, And Salsa La Fonda, Spinach Tortilla
Veggie Punk Burrito
Home Fry Potatoes, Jalapeños, Pinto Beans, White Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda
Western Chicken Burrito
Creole-spiced Chicken, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
Western Ground Beef Burrito
Guajillo-spiced Ground Beef, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
Western Pork Burrito
Pulled Pork, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
Western Shrimp Burrito
Gulf Shrimp, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
Western Steak Burrito
Skirt Steak, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
Western Tofu Burrito
Roasted Adobo Tofu, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
Breakfast
Green Chile Potato Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Green Chiles, Potatoes, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Burrito #1
Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Verde, Salsa La Fonda
Chorizo con Huevos Burrito
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Green Chiles, Refried Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla
Huevos Rancheros
Sunnyside Up Eggs, Old Red Chile Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Flour Tortillas, Avocado, Green Onion, Salsa Fresca
Breakfast Tacos
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Three Cheese Enchiladas, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice
Chicken Enchiladas
Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Ground Beef, Picante Rojo Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
Mix Veggie Enchiladas
Three Cheese Enchiladas with a choice of up to 3 Veggies mixed, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice
The Flying Enchiladas
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Our Three Enchilada Sauces, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeño, Black Beans, Yellow Rice
Fajitas
Skirt Steak Fajitas
This is for folks who love prime skirt steak. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
Shrimp Fajitas
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
The Flying Fajitas
The Flying Trio Of Grilled Skirt Steak, Gulf Shrimp, Juan’s Creole Chicken. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
Wicked Garden Fajitas
Roasted Garlic, Broccoli, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Onion, Spinach. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
Pulled Pork Fajitas
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
Guajillo-Spiced Ground Beef Fajitas
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
Kid Stuff
Kids BRC
Beans, Rice, & Melted Cheddar-Jack
Mexican Grilled Cheese
A Mini Cheese Quesadilla
Kiddie Chicken Quesadilla
A Mini Chicken Quesadilla
Kiddie Ground Beef Quesadilla
A Mini Ground Beef Quesadilla
Kid Chihuahua
Mini Roll Up Quesadilla Choose: cheese, beef, chicken, or bean
Kid B Black Bean
Mini Burrito with Black Beans & Cheese
Kid B Ground Beef
Mini Burrito with Ground Beef & Cheese
Kid B Chx
Mini Burrito with Chicken & Cheese
Kiddie Crunchy Taco
Hard Shell Taco with cheese Choose: beef, chicken, or bean
Kiddie Soft Taco
Soft Shell Taco with cheese Choose: beef, chicken, or bean
Tacos
Pork & Slaw Tacos
Pulled Pork, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Flour Tortillas
Americanos
Guajillo Chili-Spiced Ground Beef, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas
Blackened Fish Tacos
Spicy Seasonal Catch, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side Creamy Cilantro Dressing
Skirt Steak Taco Truck
Carne Asada Tacos Topped With Cilantro, Diced Onion, Cotija Cheese, White Corn Tortillas
Chicken Soft Tacos
Creole Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side of Sour Cream
Mexicanos
Our Freshly Made Spicy Chorizo Pork Sausage, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas
Chicken & Chorizo
Our Freshly Made 9 Spice Chorizo Pork Sausage, Creole Chicken, Arugula, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, White Corn Tortilla
Jerk Chicken Street Tacos
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Pulled Pork Street Tacos
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Adobo Chicken Street Tacos
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Adobo Tofu Street Tacos
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Guajillo-Spiced Ground Beef Street Tacos
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Gulf Shrimp Street Tacos
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Mardi Gras Indian Tacos
Grilled Corn And Squash, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, White Corn Tortillas
Creole Chicken Bánh Mì Tacos
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
Pulled Pork Bánh Mì Tacos
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
Gulf Shrimp Bánh Mì Tacos
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
Roasted Tofu Bánh Mì Tacos
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
Three Little Pigs
Pulled Pork, Chorizo, Applewood Bacon, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cheddar-Jack, Flour Tortillas, Side Queso
BYO Veggie Tacos
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas & Choice of up to 3 Mix Veggies
Original Juan's Creole Tacos
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas, & Choose a Protein If You Desire
Tuna Bánh Mì Tacos
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
Single Tacos
Put Tacos listed above in same box
Add this item to your cart after adding single tacos that go in the same box (great for office orders!)
single Jerk Chicken Street Taco
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
single Ground Beef Street Taco
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
single Pulled Pork Street Taco
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
single Adobo Chicken Street Taco
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
single Adobo Tofu Street Taco
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
single Gulf Shrimp Street Taco
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
single Pork & Slaw Taco
Pulled Pork, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Flour Tortillas
single Americano Taco
Guajillo Chili-Spiced Ground Beef, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas
single Blackened Fish Taco
Spicy Seasonal Catch, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side Creamy Cilantro Dressing
single Steak Taco Truck Taco
Carne Asada Tacos Topped With Cilantro, Diced Onion, Cotija Cheese,
single Chicken Soft Taco
Creole Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side of Sour Cream
single Mexicano Taco
Our Freshly Made Spicy Chorizo Pork Sausage, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas
single Chicken & Chorizo Taco
Our Freshly Made 9 Spice Chorizo Pork Sausage, Creole Chicken, Arugula, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, White Corn Tortilla
single Mardi Gras Indian Taco
Grilled Corn And Squash, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, White Corn Tortillas
single Chicken Bánh Mì Taco
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
single Pulled Pork Bánh Mì Taco
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
single Gulf Shrimp Bánh Mì Taco
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
single Roasted Tofu Bánh Mì Taco
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
single Skirt Steak Bánh Mì Taco
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
single Three Little Pigs Taco
Pulled Pork, Chorizo, Applewood Bacon, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cheddar-Jack, Flour Tortillas, Side Queso
single Original Juan's Creole Bean Taco
Choice of Beans with Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
single Original Juan's Creole Chicken Taco
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
single Original Juan's Creole Ground Beef Taco
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
single Original Juan's Creole Pork Taco
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
single Original Juan's Creole Tofu Taco
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
single Original Juan's Creole Shrimp Taco
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
single Original Juan's Creole Steak Taco
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
single Original Juan's Creole Veggie Taco
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas Choice of up to 3 Mixed Veg
Sides
Cheddar-Jack 4oz
Cheddar-Jack 8oz
Queso 2oz
Queso 4oz
Queso 8oz
Side of Sliced Avocado
2oz Guacamole
4oz Guacamole
8oz Guacamole
2oz Sour Cream
4oz Sour Cream
2oz Chipo Sour Cream
4oz Chipo Sour Cream
2oz Srira Sour Cream
4oz Srira Sour Cream
Side Spicy Slaw
Small Tortilla
Large Tortilla
2oz Side Sofrito
2oz Side Cilantro
2oz Side Pickled Jalapeños
2oz Side Fresh Jalapeños
Side Black Beans
Bowl Black Beans
Side Pinto Beans
Bowl Pinto Beans
Side Bacon Refried Beans
Bowl Bacon Refried Beans
Side White Rice
Bowl White Rice
Side Yellow Rice
Bowl Yellow Rice
2oz Salad Dressing
4oz Salad Dressing
Fried Egg
Scrambled Egg
2oz Salsa Fresca
Juan's Original Pico de Gallo
4oz Fresca
Juan's Original Pico de Gallo
2oz Salsa Fonda
Our table salsa from our Chips & menu
4oz Salsa Fonda
Our table salsa from our Chips & menu
2oz Pineapple Salsa
4oz Pineapple Salsa
2oz Cucumber Salsa
4oz Cucumber Salsa
2oz Guajillo
4oz Guajillo
2oz Habanero
So spicy, so good...make it fire
4oz Habanero
So spicy, so good...make it fire
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are all Juan
515 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70113