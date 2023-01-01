Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City

4724 South Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City
Item pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown

8140 Oak St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
Item pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD

2018 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas$12.00
braised shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas smothered in guajillo suace and baked with cheese
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Chips And Salsa

Cannolis

Crab Cakes

Wonton Soup

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Edamame

Poboy

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (159 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston