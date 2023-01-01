Chicken enchiladas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City
4724 South Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
8140 Oak St, New Orleans
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
2018 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice