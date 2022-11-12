Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Pagoda Cafe

No reviews yet

1430 North Dorgenois St.

New Orleans, LA 70119

Bacon Tacos
Regular Tacos
Iced Coffee

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Tacos

Bacon Tacos

$4.50

Our bacon breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla

Regular Tacos

$4.00

Our regular breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla

Tofu Tacos

$4.50

Firm tofu, sauteed with onions and red peppers, and our house made seasoning. (v)

Turkey Tacos

$4.50

Our turkey breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, turkey bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla

Side of Avocado & Green Onion

$1.50

Avocado and green onion with lime juice.

Side of Poblano Sour Cream

$1.50

Roasted poblano peppers mixed with sour cream

Granola and Fruit

Bob's Red Mill gluten-free oats, toasted with honey, butter, and spices, almonds, coconut, goji berries, dried apricots, and served with Dahi yogurt and seasonal fresh fruit
House Made Granola (gf)

House Made Granola (gf)

$5.75

Bob's Red Mill gluten-free oats, toasted in butter and honey, and mixed with coconut, almonds, goji berries, almonds, dried apricot, and served with Dahi yogurt and fresh fruit.

Fresh Fruit Bowl (v,gf)

$3.75

Salads

Side Salad

$3.75

Spring mix with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and our sherry vinaigrette

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

$10.00

Carrot Tahini Quinoa Salad

$9.25Out of stock

Indian Banh Mi Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$8.50

Sliced smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and mayo served on Dong Phoung French with greens.

Kalamata Olive Hummus Sandwich

$8.50

Mediterranean Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

Albacore tuna salad with Kalamata olives, capers, fresh parsley, celery, red onion, lemon, and olive oil, served with greens on Dong Phoung French bread with house made artichoke spread.

Indian Banh Mi Sandwich

$10.00

Honey-roasted beets, cucumbers, cilantro, and Indian-spiced pickled carrots are served with greens on a Dong Phoung French loaf, spread with Phyllis' coconut mint chutney - the star of the show.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Savory Pastries

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$6.50

Terranova's famous green onion sausage, wrapped in flaky puff pastry and served with house made tomato relish

Beef Rice Empanadas

$7.00

A hearty, slightly spicy meat pie with ground beef, rice, pepper, onion, and garlic, served with house made tomato relish.

Spinach Fritatta

$4.50Out of stock
Kale Spinach Turnover

Kale Spinach Turnover

$5.75

Kale, spinach, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, and a touch of red pepper come wrapped in puff pastry and served with house made tomato relish

Sweet Pastries

Banana Nutella Bread

Banana Nutella Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Nutella and espresso make this not your mama's banana bread

Cookie - Cowgirl

Cookie - Cowgirl

$3.00

Oats, chocolate chips, coconut, and pecans. Not just for cowgirls

Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)

Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)

$3.00Out of stock

Gluten-free and topped with Maldon salt

Cookie - Shortbread

$2.50

Current flavor = Golden Milk with turmeric, ginger, and warming spices

Cookies - Double Chocolate (v)

Cookies - Double Chocolate (v)

$3.00

Rich cocoa and chocolate chips in this vegan delight

Keekee's GF Rum Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Muffins

$3.00

Guava Puff

$4.00
Mixed Berry Chia Pudding

Mixed Berry Chia Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut milk and chia seeds are topped with sweet mango pulp. There is a touch of honey in the pudding for those folks who are vegan-ish.

Jamie's Gingerbread Satsuma Vanilla Bean Cake

Jamie's Gingerbread Satsuma Vanilla Bean Cake

$6.00

Made by Maria Barnes, the boozy, perfect Rum Cake of your dreams

Scone - Chocolate Rosemary

$3.00

Mango Chia Pudding

$5.00

Raspberry Pastry

$4.00Out of stock

Maria's Rum Cake

$6.00

Sweet Potato Pumpkin Squares

$6.00Out of stock

Soup

Tomato Soup with Orange and Thyme

$6.00

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$8.00

House of Slop

Applefritter

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Stix

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

Matcha Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Pockets

$5.25

Bleuberry Donuts

$4.00Out of stock

GF Blue Berry

$4.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke V Breakfast Pockets

$5.25Out of stock

Maple

$4.00Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Cooling Indian yogurt drink, served with ground pistachios

Ginger Tonic

$3.75

Fresh ginger, lemon juice, St. Bernard’s honey, hot or iced

Prince Palmer

$3.75

Pagoda's take on an Arnold Palmer with ginger tonic, lavender syrup, and PG Tips iced tea

Sunrise

$3.75

Blue eyes herbal iced tea plus fresh orange juice

London Fog

$4.00

Lavender Earl Grey, lavender Syrup, creamer of your choice

Turmeric Tea

$4.25

Fresh turmeric root, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice

Masala Chai

$4.25

Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Ceremonial grade Matcha green tea, hot or iced, with creamer of your choice

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Made with Ghiradelli’s chocolate syrup, hot or iced

Jitterbug Perfume

$5.00Out of stock

Fresca

$4.00Out of stock

Hummingbird

$3.00

Chaider

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee

We proudly serve French Truck Coffee, roasted in New Orleans.

Daily Brew

$2.50

Le Gran Coq Rouge - medium dark Central/South American blend

Decaf Brewed Coffee

$3.75

served as a pour-over

Iced Coffee

$4.40

New Orleans Blend with chicory, brewed toddy style

Espresso

$3.25

Belle Noir - a rich, chocolatey blend of beans from Latin America and Ethiopia. Hot or iced

Americano

$3.50

Espresso plus hot water. Hot or iced

Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso with a splash of steamed milk and foam

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso with equal amount of steamed milk and foam

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso with a bit more milk and foam

Flat White

$4.00

Espresso with a bit more milk, mostly steamed

Latte

$4.50

Espresso with the most steamed milk and foam. Hot or iced

Mocha

$5.00

A latte with chocolate syrup. Hot or iced

Café Au Lait

$3.75

Daily brew with steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.25

Espresso with brewed coffee. Hot or iced

Blended Coffe

$5.00Out of stock

French Truck Cold Brew Concentrate

$14.00Out of stock

Iced Teas

Fresh turmeric root, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice

Iced Blue Eyes Herbal Tea

$2.50

Iced herbal tea made with hibiscus, lavender, and dried fruit

Sunrise

$3.75

Blue eyes herbal iced tea plus fresh orange juice

Iced PG Tea

$2.50

Made with PG Tips

Turmeric Tea

$4.25

Masala Chai

$4.25

Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice

Dirty Chai

$4.75

A shot of espresso mucks up our Masala Chai (Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices). Hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice

Yeo’s Green Tea Drink

$1.75

Yeo’s Chrysanthemum Tea Drink

$1.75

Black and Blue Tea

$2.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Ceremonial grade Matcha green tea, hot or iced, with creamer of your choice

Iced Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Iced Earl Grey

$2.00

Hot Teas

Blue Eyes Herbal Loose Tea

$2.75

Chamomile Loose Tea

$2.75

Earl Grey with Lavender

$2.75

Gen Mai Chai

$2.75

Matcha

$5.00

Maypop’s Allergy Relief Loose Tea

$2.75

PG Tips

$2.75

Pu Mai Tan Loose Tea

$2.75

Rooibos Loose Tea

$2.75

Sencha

$2.75

Turmeric Tea

$4.25

Yerba Mate Loose Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Masala Chai

$4.25

Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice

Dirty Chai

$4.75

A shot of espresso mucks up our Masala Chai (Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices). Hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice

Mint Tea

$2.75

Other Beverages

Nirvana Coconut Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Natalie's Carrot/Ginger Juice

$4.75

Natalie's Beet/Orange

$4.75

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

San Pellegrino Fruit Sodas

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.50

Honest Kids organic juice

BB Cherry/Moring

$3.50

BB Spice Moringa

$3.50

BB Mint

$4.25

Lychee Drink

$3.00Out of stock

Yeo's Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Made With Love in the 7th Ward

Location

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

