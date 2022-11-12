- Home
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St.
New Orleans, LA 70119
Popular Items
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon Tacos
Our bacon breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Regular Tacos
Our regular breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Tofu Tacos
Firm tofu, sauteed with onions and red peppers, and our house made seasoning. (v)
Turkey Tacos
Our turkey breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, turkey bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Side of Avocado & Green Onion
Avocado and green onion with lime juice.
Side of Poblano Sour Cream
Roasted poblano peppers mixed with sour cream
Granola and Fruit
Salads
Sandwiches
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and mayo served on Dong Phoung French with greens.
Kalamata Olive Hummus Sandwich
Mediterranean Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad with Kalamata olives, capers, fresh parsley, celery, red onion, lemon, and olive oil, served with greens on Dong Phoung French bread with house made artichoke spread.
Indian Banh Mi Sandwich
Honey-roasted beets, cucumbers, cilantro, and Indian-spiced pickled carrots are served with greens on a Dong Phoung French loaf, spread with Phyllis' coconut mint chutney - the star of the show.
Grilled Cheese
Savory Pastries
Sausage Roll
Terranova's famous green onion sausage, wrapped in flaky puff pastry and served with house made tomato relish
Beef Rice Empanadas
A hearty, slightly spicy meat pie with ground beef, rice, pepper, onion, and garlic, served with house made tomato relish.
Spinach Fritatta
Kale Spinach Turnover
Kale, spinach, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, and a touch of red pepper come wrapped in puff pastry and served with house made tomato relish
Sweet Pastries
Banana Nutella Bread
Nutella and espresso make this not your mama's banana bread
Cookie - Cowgirl
Oats, chocolate chips, coconut, and pecans. Not just for cowgirls
Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)
Gluten-free and topped with Maldon salt
Cookie - Shortbread
Current flavor = Golden Milk with turmeric, ginger, and warming spices
Cookies - Double Chocolate (v)
Rich cocoa and chocolate chips in this vegan delight
Keekee's GF Rum Cake
Muffins
Guava Puff
Mixed Berry Chia Pudding
Coconut milk and chia seeds are topped with sweet mango pulp. There is a touch of honey in the pudding for those folks who are vegan-ish.
Jamie's Gingerbread Satsuma Vanilla Bean Cake
Made by Maria Barnes, the boozy, perfect Rum Cake of your dreams
Scone - Chocolate Rosemary
Mango Chia Pudding
Raspberry Pastry
Maria's Rum Cake
Sweet Potato Pumpkin Squares
House of Slop
Applefritter
Cinnamon Stix
Cinnamon Rolls
Matcha Donut
Pumpkin Spice
Vegan Pockets
Bleuberry Donuts
GF Blue Berry
Spinach Artichoke V Breakfast Pockets
Maple
Specialty Drinks
Mango Lassi
Cooling Indian yogurt drink, served with ground pistachios
Ginger Tonic
Fresh ginger, lemon juice, St. Bernard’s honey, hot or iced
Prince Palmer
Pagoda's take on an Arnold Palmer with ginger tonic, lavender syrup, and PG Tips iced tea
Sunrise
Blue eyes herbal iced tea plus fresh orange juice
London Fog
Lavender Earl Grey, lavender Syrup, creamer of your choice
Turmeric Tea
Fresh turmeric root, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice
Masala Chai
Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade Matcha green tea, hot or iced, with creamer of your choice
Chocolate Milk
Made with Ghiradelli’s chocolate syrup, hot or iced
Jitterbug Perfume
Fresca
Hummingbird
Chaider
Coffee
Daily Brew
Le Gran Coq Rouge - medium dark Central/South American blend
Decaf Brewed Coffee
served as a pour-over
Iced Coffee
New Orleans Blend with chicory, brewed toddy style
Espresso
Belle Noir - a rich, chocolatey blend of beans from Latin America and Ethiopia. Hot or iced
Americano
Espresso plus hot water. Hot or iced
Macchiato
Espresso with a splash of steamed milk and foam
Cortado
Espresso with equal amount of steamed milk and foam
Cappuccino
Espresso with a bit more milk and foam
Flat White
Espresso with a bit more milk, mostly steamed
Latte
Espresso with the most steamed milk and foam. Hot or iced
Mocha
A latte with chocolate syrup. Hot or iced
Café Au Lait
Daily brew with steamed milk
Red Eye
Espresso with brewed coffee. Hot or iced
Blended Coffe
French Truck Cold Brew Concentrate
Iced Teas
Iced Blue Eyes Herbal Tea
Iced herbal tea made with hibiscus, lavender, and dried fruit
Sunrise
Blue eyes herbal iced tea plus fresh orange juice
Iced PG Tea
Made with PG Tips
Turmeric Tea
Masala Chai
Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice
Dirty Chai
A shot of espresso mucks up our Masala Chai (Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices). Hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice
Yeo’s Green Tea Drink
Yeo’s Chrysanthemum Tea Drink
Black and Blue Tea
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade Matcha green tea, hot or iced, with creamer of your choice
Iced Jasmine Tea
Iced Earl Grey
Hot Teas
Blue Eyes Herbal Loose Tea
Chamomile Loose Tea
Earl Grey with Lavender
Gen Mai Chai
Matcha
Maypop’s Allergy Relief Loose Tea
PG Tips
Pu Mai Tan Loose Tea
Rooibos Loose Tea
Sencha
Turmeric Tea
Yerba Mate Loose Tea
Masala Chai
Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices, hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice
Dirty Chai
A shot of espresso mucks up our Masala Chai (Brooke Bond black tea, ginger, all the spices). Hot or iced, with or without creamer of your choice
Mint Tea
Other Beverages
Nirvana Coconut Water
Orange Juice
Natalie's Carrot/Ginger Juice
Natalie's Beet/Orange
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
Mexican Coke
Barq's Root Beer
San Pellegrino Fruit Sodas
Aqua Panna
Juice Box
Honest Kids organic juice
BB Cherry/Moring
BB Spice Moringa
BB Mint
Lychee Drink
Yeo's Tea
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Made With Love in the 7th Ward
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans, LA 70119