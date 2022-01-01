Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70113

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Chili Glazed Salmon
Reconcile Cheeseburger

Apps

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$6.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$4.00

Crab Cakes

$10.00

Hand breaded crab cakes topped with our crawfish cream sauce.

Crispy Okra

$6.00

Crispy Okra Beer battered, served with Buttermilk Ranch and Pepper Vinegar

Entrees

Catfish Plate

$13.00

Fried or blackened. Your choice of two sides. Add Reconcile's crawfish cream sauce for $3

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

1/2 chicken. Jerk marinade, pickled peppers. Your choice of two sides.

BLFGT

$12.00

fried green tomato with bacon and spring mix lettuce served on jalapeno cornbread toast

Catfish PoBoy

$13.00

Served dressed on Leidenheimer French Bread

Fried Chicken

$12.00

1/2 chicken. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Shrimp Poboy

$13.00

Served dressed on Leidenheimer bread

Portobello Plate

$10.00

Grilled or fried, chili glaze, sesame seeds. Your choice of 2 sides

Portobello PoBoy

$10.00

Fried or grilled, chili glaze. Served dressed on Leidenheimer French Bread

Chili Glazed Salmon

$15.00

Grilled, sesame seeds. Your choice of two sides.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, carrot, pickled peppers, sunflower seeds. Your choice of dressing.

Reconcile Cheeseburger

$10.00

Blackened, smash burger, American or swiss. Served dressed and topped with a beer battered onion ring.

Red Beans and Rice

$7.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Crab Boil Aoili, Crispy Lettuce and Housemade Pickles Choice of 1 side

A La Carte

Side Fried Catfish

$6.00

Side Grilled Lemon Pepper Catfish

$6.00

Side Blackened Catfish

$6.00

Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Grilled Portobello

$4.00

Fried Portobello

$4.00

Salmon

$8.00

Desserts

Banana Foster Bread Pudding

$5.00

Our award winning recipe

Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.00

Creole Creamery Vanilla

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Sides

*contains pork

Collard Greens

$4.00

Jalapeno Cornbread Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.00

Sweet Potato Crumble

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

No Side

Smothered Cabbage

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Water

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Wednesday

Paneed Pork Loin

$10.00

Boneless loin served with rice and gravy.

DONATION OPTIONS

DONATE $5

$5.00

DONATE $10

$10.00

DONATE $20

$20.00

DONATE $50

$50.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
You can now enjoy your Reconcile takeout meal in our outside patio seating. Reconcile’s Hancock Whitney Courtyard, with spaced-out tables, will be set up for safe social distancing. Tables will be wiped down and disinfected after each use. The Café’s takeout menu features our famous catfish, a family meal, a daily special, and our finger-lickin’ good Turkey Necks appetizer each weekday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Find our takeout menu below. Call 504-568-1157 to place your order! Consider adding a donation to your total to help continue our mission of BUILDING HOPE and CHANGING LIVES for young people in need.

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113

