Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers
Bars & Lounges

Blue Oak BBQ

209 Reviews

$$

900 N Carrollton St

New Orleans, LA 70119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Two Meat Plate
Smoked Wings - No Sides

Daily Specials

BBQ Baked Potato

BBQ Baked Potato

$14.07

Smoked baked potato loaded with pulled pork or chopped brisket (your choice), butter, cheese, house bbq sauce, sour cream and green onion. Add queso and/or bacon bits for an additional 90¢.

Chillay Fried Ribs

Chillay Fried Ribs

$9.98

Three St. Louis style spare ribs fried and tossed in Chillay glaze and topped with green onions. Served with a side of ranch.

Appetizers

Smoked Wings - No Sides

Smoked Wings - No Sides

$8.17

5 or 10 piece with choice of sauce & a side of ranch dipping sauce. Our wings come in contact with gluten.

1/2 Pound Cracklins

1/2 Pound Cracklins

$10.44

Pork Belly Cracklin's : smoked, fried, and dusted in Sichuan, Ranch, or Naked.

Nachos - Pork

Nachos - Pork

$12.70

Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, queso, House bbq sauce, pico de gallo, and diced jalapeños.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with choice of one side. All burgers are smoked to medium. If you would like yours cooked well done, please request. We do not take temperatures besides medium, or well done.
Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.52

House-smoked ground brisket patty, swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, & mayo served on a bun. *All burgers are smoked to medium. If you would like yours cooked well done, please request. We do not take temperatures besides medium, or well done.*

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$14.52

House-smoked ground brisket patty, swiss, caramelized onions, pickles, & house BBQ sauce served on a bun. *All burgers are smoked to medium. If you would like yours cooked well done, please request. We do not take temperatures besides medium, or well done.*

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.16

Fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy glaze, pickles & white bbq sauce served on a bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.61

Smoked chicken salad, lettuce, fried green tomato, & pickled red onions served on toasted white bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.70

Pulled pork, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.29

Chopped brisket, slaw, pickles, onions, and house bbq sauce served on a bun.

Pit Viper

$13.16

Jerk Pulled Pork, slaw, & fresh jalapeño served on a bun.

Doobin Loobin

$14.29

Your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket with house smoked sausage, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.29

sliced smoked turkey breast, bacon, ham mayo, lettuce, tomato, and sliced cheddar cheese served on Texas toast

BBQ Pit Plates

All BBQ plates come with white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side. Mac & Cheese & Brussel Sprouts are *not* gluten free.

Two Meat Plate

$19.96

Your choice of any 2 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.

Three Meat Plate

$23.59

Your choice of any 3 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.

Beef Brisket

$19.06

Smoked brisket, served either sliced or chopped. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.

Rib Plate

4 or 6 bones of our Texas style St. Louis spare ribs served with two sides, onions, pickles and a slice of white bread.

Pulled Pork

$14.29

Pulled pork, smoked to perfection. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.

Green Onion Sausage

$14.29

Two of our house-made green onion sausage links. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.

Chicken Leg & Thigh

$12.70

Our smoked chicken is flash fried to order and served with two sides, pickles, onions and sliced white bread. Comes into contact with gluten.

All Meats All Sides

$68.06

Feeds 3-5 people. No substitutions!! Comes with 4.5 oz lean brisket, 4.5 oz fatty brisket, 4.5 oz pork, 4.5 oz turkey, 4 ribs, 1 sausage link, 1 chicken leg & thigh, 5 wings and a 1/2 pint of each side

Pork Picnic - Feeds 4!

$52.63

Hot & Ready To Go! 1.5 lbs Pulled Pork 2 Quarts of the sides of your choice 4 Toasted Squishy Buns 1/2 Pint BBQ Sauce Onions & Pickles

Smoked Turkey

$15.43

Smoked turkey breast, sliced to order. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side. Our turkey is gluten free, however, does contain dairy.

10 Wing Combo

$19.06

Salad

A bed of mixed greens topped with seasonal pickled vegetables, roasted corn, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and your choice of creole mustard vinaigrette OR herb ranch. You may also add your choice of pulled chicken, chicken salad, pulled pork, chopped brisket or fried brussels sprouts.
Blue Oak Salad

Blue Oak Salad

$10.44

A bed of mixed greens topped with seasonal pickled vegetables, roasted corn, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and your choice of creole mustard vinaigrette OR herb ranch. You may also add your choice of pulled chicken, chicken salad, pulled pork, chopped brisket or fried brussels sprouts.

Just the Meats

25 Wings

25 Wings

$39.93

25 of our smoked wings with your choice of (up to two) sauces and a 6oz side of ranch dipping sauce. Our wings come in contact with gluten.

Beef Brisket (1/2 Lb)

$14.29

A half pound of our smoked brisket, served either sliced or chopped, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our brisket is gluten free.

Pulled Pork (1/2 Lb)

Pulled Pork (1/2 Lb)

$7.71

A half pound of our smoked pulled pork, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our pulled pork is gluten free.

Chicken Salad (1/2 Lb)

Chicken Salad (1/2 Lb)

$6.81

A half pound of our house-made smoked chicken salad!

Chicken Leg & Thigh

Chicken Leg & Thigh

$5.90

A chicken leg & thigh smoked and flash fried to order, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our chicken leg and thigh come in contact with gluten.

Green Onion Sausage

Green Onion Sausage

$4.99

House smoked pork sausage seasoned with crystal to give it a kick! Our sausage is gluten free.

Smoked Turkey (1/2 lb)

Smoked Turkey (1/2 lb)

$12.70

A half pound of our smoked sliced turkey breast, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our turkey is gluten free, however, does contain dairy.

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.06

6 of our St. Louis style spare ribs, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our ribs are gluten free.

Two Rib Bones

Two Rib Bones

$6.35

Two of our St. Louis style spare ribs, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our ribs are gluten free.

Rack of Ribs

Rack of Ribs

$38.11

A full rack (12 bones) of our St. Louis style spare ribs, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread.Our ribs are gluten free.

Sides

Medium side = 1/2 Pint Large side = Pint Cucumber, tomato, red onion, tossed in salt, pepper, oil & vinegar
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

Our smoky & sweet BBQ baked beans. Contains pork!

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel sprouts flash fried and tossed in our house sweet chili glaze. *NOT CELIAC FRIENDLY*

Ginger Sesame Slaw

Ginger Sesame Slaw

Made from fresh shredded green cabbage & carrots dressed in a ginger sesame sauce.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Sour cream & green onion potato salad made from russet potatoes.

Roasted Garlic Mac & Cheese

Roasted Garlic Mac & Cheese

Macaroni and cheese with roasted garlic, three types of cheese and topped with bread crumbs

Smothered Okra

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.99

House-made banana pudding topped with vanilla wafers, whipped cream, and sprinkles.

Extras

Extra House BBQ

Extra House BBQ

$0.23
Extra Jerk Sauce

Extra Jerk Sauce

$0.23
Extra Spicy Carolina

Extra Spicy Carolina

$0.23

Side Ranch

$0.45

Side White BBQ

$0.45

Add Bun

$0.73

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.04

Chips and Queso

$4.54

Side Kung Pao

$0.45

Side Rooster

$0.45

Side Inferno

$0.45

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.27
Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$3.63

Mexican Coke

$2.72

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.72

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$2.72

Richard's Still Water

$2.72

Sweet Tea

$2.27

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.27

Bottled Water

$1.81Out of stock

Frozen Orange Fanta

$3.63Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.54

Packaged Sauces/Rubs

House Rub Jar

House Rub Jar

$7.00
Ranch Rub Jar

Ranch Rub Jar

$7.00
Brisket Rub

Brisket Rub

$9.00
Sichuan Rub Jar

Sichuan Rub Jar

$9.00

made with peppercorns, cumin, coriander & sugar

House Sauce Bottle

House Sauce Bottle

$11.00
Spicy Jerk Sauce Bottle

Spicy Jerk Sauce Bottle

$11.00

a little heat, but aromatic; Caribbean influenced

Spicy Carolina Bottle

Spicy Carolina Bottle

$11.00

vinegar based with chili pepper flakes

Brussel Sprout Chillay Glaze Bottle

Brussel Sprout Chillay Glaze Bottle

$11.00

contains honey, garlic, lime juice, Crystal hot sauce, and chilis

Rooster Bottle

Rooster Bottle

$11.00

made with honey, Worcestershire, garlic, & sriracha

Kung Pao Bottle

Kung Pao Bottle

$11.00

Asian inspired made with hoisin, soy sauce, sambal, lemongrass & ginger; more sweet than spicy

Inferno Bottle

Inferno Bottle

$11.00

hot Buffalo made with habanero peppers

Ranch Dressing Bottle

Ranch Dressing Bottle

$11.00

CONTAINS DAIRY! buttermilk, mayo, sour cream, onion & garlic

Rib Glaze Bottle

Rib Glaze Bottle

$11.00

made with our house BBQ and brown sugar

Pickled Red Onions

$11.00Out of stock

red onion, vinegar, garlic, thyme & bay leaves

Spicy Glaze

Spicy Glaze

$11.00

made with chili sauce, sichuan rub, brown sugar & habanero

Beef Butter

Beef Butter

$11.00
Beef Fat

Beef Fat

$11.00

T-Shirts/Tanks

A: Rust/ Tan Bloak Boys

A: Rust/ Tan Bloak Boys

$30.00
B: Black & White NOLA X

B: Black & White NOLA X

$30.00

Black shirt with our famous Blue Oak NOLA X logo in white. Get it now!

C: Tie Dye BBQ Shirts

C: Tie Dye BBQ Shirts

$30.00
D: Lou-weenie-ana Tee

D: Lou-weenie-ana Tee

$30.00
E: Green and Pink Logo

E: Green and Pink Logo

$30.00

F: Black and Khaki

$30.00
Sunset NOLA X *SALE*

Sunset NOLA X *SALE*

$15.00
Ice Blue Bloak Boys *SALE*

Ice Blue Bloak Boys *SALE*

$15.00Out of stock

Hats

1 - Powder Pink Rope Hat

1 - Powder Pink Rope Hat

$30.00
3 - Cue Dat Rope Hat

3 - Cue Dat Rope Hat

$30.00
4 - Orange Rope Hat

4 - Orange Rope Hat

$35.00
5 - Neon Pig Rope Hat

5 - Neon Pig Rope Hat

$30.00
6 - Baby Blue Rope Hat

6 - Baby Blue Rope Hat

$35.00
7 - Navy Baseball with Pink Old School Logo

7 - Navy Baseball with Pink Old School Logo

$30.00
8 - Imperial Ray Finkle Green Hawaiian Hat

8 - Imperial Ray Finkle Green Hawaiian Hat

$40.00
9 - Imperial Blue Hawaiian

9 - Imperial Blue Hawaiian

$40.00
10 - White Bucket Hat

10 - White Bucket Hat

$30.00
11 - Navy Pig Trucker

11 - Navy Pig Trucker

$30.00
12 - Navy Waffle Beanie

12 - Navy Waffle Beanie

$30.00
13 - Imperial Golf Pig Visor Navy Blue

13 - Imperial Golf Pig Visor Navy Blue

$35.00

Whether you’re +17 on the front nine or cruising the streets in your ‘94 Kia Sephia, this Tour Visor does it all. Glamour is an understatement. Beyoncé… eat your heart out

14 - Imperial Golf Pig Visor Baby Blue

14 - Imperial Golf Pig Visor Baby Blue

$35.00

Whether you’re +17 on the front nine or cruising the streets in your ‘94 Kia Sephia, this Tour Visor does it all. Glamour is an understatement. Beyoncé… eat your heart out

15 - Pink Pom Beanie

15 - Pink Pom Beanie

$19.00
16 - White Seabird Floppy Hat

16 - White Seabird Floppy Hat

$45.00

Drinkware/Coozies

20 oz. Beef Fat Glass

$7.00Out of stock

Pint Glass

$5.00
Blue Oak Coffee Mug

Blue Oak Coffee Mug

$15.00
Blue Oak Tie Dye Sili Pint w/ straw and lid

Blue Oak Tie Dye Sili Pint w/ straw and lid

$25.00

16 oz silicone pint glass emblazoned with our Blue Oak logo! Perfect for Mardi Gras or the beach!

Blue Oak 18 oz. Rambler Bottle

Blue Oak 18 oz. Rambler Bottle

$40.00
Blue Oak Yeti - Green (With Handle) 30oz

Blue Oak Yeti - Green (With Handle) 30oz

$45.00
Koozie

Koozie

Keep that La Croix cold, and your beers colder.

Kids Merch

Kids 3 quarter length Blue Oak T-shirt, sizes T3-5.

2-T

$18.00

3-T

$18.00

4-T

$18.00

5-T

$18.00

Long Sleeve/Hoodies

Camo Hoodie

$40.00

Royal Blue Long-sleeve

$40.00

Misc. Merch

Blue Oak Fanny Pack

Blue Oak Fanny Pack

$17.00
Blue Oak Pig Sticker

Blue Oak Pig Sticker

$1.50
Piggy Patches

Piggy Patches

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

New Orleans Best BBQ in the World!!

Website

Location

900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
Blue Oak BBQ image
Banner pic
BG pic
Blue Oak BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Broad St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 - Mid City
orange starNo Reviews
4077 Tulane Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
The Will & The Way
orange starNo Reviews
719 Toulouse St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Cuñada
orange starNo Reviews
833 Conti St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Betty's Bar & Bistro
orange star5.0 • 18
700 Burgundy St New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurantnext
American Townhouse - 1012 North Rampart St
orange star4.6 • 301
1012 North Rampart St New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston