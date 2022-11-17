- Home
Blue Oak BBQ
209 Reviews
$$
900 N Carrollton St
New Orleans, LA 70119
Order Again
Daily Specials
BBQ Baked Potato
Smoked baked potato loaded with pulled pork or chopped brisket (your choice), butter, cheese, house bbq sauce, sour cream and green onion. Add queso and/or bacon bits for an additional 90¢.
Chillay Fried Ribs
Three St. Louis style spare ribs fried and tossed in Chillay glaze and topped with green onions. Served with a side of ranch.
Appetizers
Smoked Wings - No Sides
5 or 10 piece with choice of sauce & a side of ranch dipping sauce. Our wings come in contact with gluten.
1/2 Pound Cracklins
Pork Belly Cracklin's : smoked, fried, and dusted in Sichuan, Ranch, or Naked.
Nachos - Pork
Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, queso, House bbq sauce, pico de gallo, and diced jalapeños.
Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
House-smoked ground brisket patty, swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, & mayo served on a bun. *All burgers are smoked to medium. If you would like yours cooked well done, please request. We do not take temperatures besides medium, or well done.*
BBQ Burger
House-smoked ground brisket patty, swiss, caramelized onions, pickles, & house BBQ sauce served on a bun. *All burgers are smoked to medium. If you would like yours cooked well done, please request. We do not take temperatures besides medium, or well done.*
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy glaze, pickles & white bbq sauce served on a bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Smoked chicken salad, lettuce, fried green tomato, & pickled red onions served on toasted white bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Chopped brisket, slaw, pickles, onions, and house bbq sauce served on a bun.
Pit Viper
Jerk Pulled Pork, slaw, & fresh jalapeño served on a bun.
Doobin Loobin
Your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket with house smoked sausage, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.
Smoked Turkey Club
sliced smoked turkey breast, bacon, ham mayo, lettuce, tomato, and sliced cheddar cheese served on Texas toast
BBQ Pit Plates
Two Meat Plate
Your choice of any 2 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
Three Meat Plate
Your choice of any 3 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
Beef Brisket
Smoked brisket, served either sliced or chopped. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
Rib Plate
4 or 6 bones of our Texas style St. Louis spare ribs served with two sides, onions, pickles and a slice of white bread.
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, smoked to perfection. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
Green Onion Sausage
Two of our house-made green onion sausage links. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
Chicken Leg & Thigh
Our smoked chicken is flash fried to order and served with two sides, pickles, onions and sliced white bread. Comes into contact with gluten.
All Meats All Sides
Feeds 3-5 people. No substitutions!! Comes with 4.5 oz lean brisket, 4.5 oz fatty brisket, 4.5 oz pork, 4.5 oz turkey, 4 ribs, 1 sausage link, 1 chicken leg & thigh, 5 wings and a 1/2 pint of each side
Pork Picnic - Feeds 4!
Hot & Ready To Go! 1.5 lbs Pulled Pork 2 Quarts of the sides of your choice 4 Toasted Squishy Buns 1/2 Pint BBQ Sauce Onions & Pickles
Smoked Turkey
Smoked turkey breast, sliced to order. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side. Our turkey is gluten free, however, does contain dairy.
10 Wing Combo
Salad
Blue Oak Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with seasonal pickled vegetables, roasted corn, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and your choice of creole mustard vinaigrette OR herb ranch. You may also add your choice of pulled chicken, chicken salad, pulled pork, chopped brisket or fried brussels sprouts.
Just the Meats
25 Wings
25 of our smoked wings with your choice of (up to two) sauces and a 6oz side of ranch dipping sauce. Our wings come in contact with gluten.
Beef Brisket (1/2 Lb)
A half pound of our smoked brisket, served either sliced or chopped, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our brisket is gluten free.
Pulled Pork (1/2 Lb)
A half pound of our smoked pulled pork, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our pulled pork is gluten free.
Chicken Salad (1/2 Lb)
A half pound of our house-made smoked chicken salad!
Chicken Leg & Thigh
A chicken leg & thigh smoked and flash fried to order, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our chicken leg and thigh come in contact with gluten.
Green Onion Sausage
House smoked pork sausage seasoned with crystal to give it a kick! Our sausage is gluten free.
Smoked Turkey (1/2 lb)
A half pound of our smoked sliced turkey breast, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our turkey is gluten free, however, does contain dairy.
1/2 Rack Ribs
6 of our St. Louis style spare ribs, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our ribs are gluten free.
Two Rib Bones
Two of our St. Louis style spare ribs, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread. Our ribs are gluten free.
Rack of Ribs
A full rack (12 bones) of our St. Louis style spare ribs, with pickles, onions, and a slice of white bread.Our ribs are gluten free.
Sides
Baked Beans
Our smoky & sweet BBQ baked beans. Contains pork!
Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts flash fried and tossed in our house sweet chili glaze. *NOT CELIAC FRIENDLY*
Ginger Sesame Slaw
Made from fresh shredded green cabbage & carrots dressed in a ginger sesame sauce.
Potato Salad
Sour cream & green onion potato salad made from russet potatoes.
Roasted Garlic Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese with roasted garlic, three types of cheese and topped with bread crumbs
Smothered Okra
Desserts
Extras
Packaged Sauces/Rubs
House Rub Jar
Ranch Rub Jar
Brisket Rub
Sichuan Rub Jar
made with peppercorns, cumin, coriander & sugar
House Sauce Bottle
Spicy Jerk Sauce Bottle
a little heat, but aromatic; Caribbean influenced
Spicy Carolina Bottle
vinegar based with chili pepper flakes
Brussel Sprout Chillay Glaze Bottle
contains honey, garlic, lime juice, Crystal hot sauce, and chilis
Rooster Bottle
made with honey, Worcestershire, garlic, & sriracha
Kung Pao Bottle
Asian inspired made with hoisin, soy sauce, sambal, lemongrass & ginger; more sweet than spicy
Inferno Bottle
hot Buffalo made with habanero peppers
Ranch Dressing Bottle
CONTAINS DAIRY! buttermilk, mayo, sour cream, onion & garlic
Rib Glaze Bottle
made with our house BBQ and brown sugar
Pickled Red Onions
red onion, vinegar, garlic, thyme & bay leaves
Spicy Glaze
made with chili sauce, sichuan rub, brown sugar & habanero
Beef Butter
Beef Fat
T-Shirts/Tanks
A: Rust/ Tan Bloak Boys
B: Black & White NOLA X
Black shirt with our famous Blue Oak NOLA X logo in white. Get it now!
C: Tie Dye BBQ Shirts
D: Lou-weenie-ana Tee
E: Green and Pink Logo
F: Black and Khaki
Sunset NOLA X *SALE*
Ice Blue Bloak Boys *SALE*
Hats
1 - Powder Pink Rope Hat
3 - Cue Dat Rope Hat
4 - Orange Rope Hat
5 - Neon Pig Rope Hat
6 - Baby Blue Rope Hat
7 - Navy Baseball with Pink Old School Logo
8 - Imperial Ray Finkle Green Hawaiian Hat
9 - Imperial Blue Hawaiian
10 - White Bucket Hat
11 - Navy Pig Trucker
12 - Navy Waffle Beanie
13 - Imperial Golf Pig Visor Navy Blue
Whether you’re +17 on the front nine or cruising the streets in your ‘94 Kia Sephia, this Tour Visor does it all. Glamour is an understatement. Beyoncé… eat your heart out
14 - Imperial Golf Pig Visor Baby Blue
Whether you’re +17 on the front nine or cruising the streets in your ‘94 Kia Sephia, this Tour Visor does it all. Glamour is an understatement. Beyoncé… eat your heart out
15 - Pink Pom Beanie
16 - White Seabird Floppy Hat
Drinkware/Coozies
20 oz. Beef Fat Glass
Pint Glass
Blue Oak Coffee Mug
Blue Oak Tie Dye Sili Pint w/ straw and lid
16 oz silicone pint glass emblazoned with our Blue Oak logo! Perfect for Mardi Gras or the beach!
Blue Oak 18 oz. Rambler Bottle
Blue Oak Yeti - Green (With Handle) 30oz
Koozie
Keep that La Croix cold, and your beers colder.
Long Sleeve/Hoodies
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
New Orleans Best BBQ in the World!!
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans, LA 70119