Southern
Bars & Lounges
Sylvain
3,290 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sylvain is an unruly southern bistro for locals in the French Quarter with inspired cocktails that riff on the classics. Here, we laugh loudly, shoot whiskey and linger amongst friends old and new.
Location
625 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Orleans
Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar - 135 Decatur St
4.4 • 1,621
135 Decatur St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant
Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans - Decatur
4.3 • 1,087
204 Decatur St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant
American Townhouse - 1012 North Rampart St
4.6 • 301
1012 North Rampart St New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurant
Loretta's Authentic Pralines - Cafe
5.0 • 272
2101 N. Rampart St. New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurant