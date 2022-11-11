Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

1000 Figs

1,337 Reviews

$$

3141 Ponce De Leon St #1

New Orleans, LA 70119

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Platter
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel Platter

Cocktails

Summer Blues

Summer Blues

$7.50Out of stock

Neisson rum, blueberry shrub, simple syrup, lemon juice *not available for delivery! // only available if you are picking up at the restaurant*

Dips

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

Chickpea spread with lemon, tahini, and garlic, served with our fresh bread

Hummus Pint

Hummus Pint

$11.00

A full (bulk!) pint of our hummus: chickpea spread with lemon, tahini, and garlic, served with our fresh bread

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$8.00

Roasted eggplant dip with tahini and urfa pepper, served with our fresh bread

Baba Ghanouj Pint

Baba Ghanouj Pint

$14.00Out of stock

A full (bulk!) pint of our Baba Ghanouj: Roasted eggplant dip with tahini and urfa pepper, served with our fresh bread

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$7.25

Yogurt with cucumber and fresh herbs, served with our fresh bread

Tzatziki Pint

Tzatziki Pint

$12.75

A full (bulk!) pint of our tzatziki: labneh with cucumber and fresh herbs, served with our fresh bread

Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$7.25

Whipped feta with charred scallions and black lime

ALL THE DIPS

ALL THE DIPS

$25.00

Hummus, baba ghanouj, tzatziki and whipped feta, served with our fresh bread and crudités

Panbread

Panbread

$1.50
Crudites

Crudites

$3.75

Fresh veggies for dipping!

Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$2.25

Pita chips tossed in za'atar

Meze

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.75

Flash-fried and tossed in lemon vinaigrette

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25

House-made french fries served with garlicky toum

Olives

Olives

$6.25

Mixed olives, marinated with citrus zest and coriander

Pickled Veggies

Pickled Veggies

$4.25

Our house-pickled vegetable blend of cabbage, carrot, and beet

Falafel and Sauces

Falafel and Sauces

$5.00

Four falafel with tahini, zhoug and toum

Side of Chicken

$7.00

Buttermilk marinated spiced chicken thigh

Squash

Squash

$7.50Out of stock

Roasted local delicata squash, tahini labneh, dukkah, aleppo oil

Roasted Heirloom Tomatoes

$6.50

Roasted Heirloom Tomato, salsa verde, black lime gremolata **Not gluten free

Salads

Kale, cabbage and celery with a fig and ginger vinaigrette, pickled blueberres, toasted seeds.
Kale and Cabbage Salad

Kale and Cabbage Salad

$9.25+

Kale, cabbage and celery with a fig & ginger vinaigrette, pickled blueberries and toasted seeds

Platters & Feasts

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$13.00

Four falafel, hummus, kale and cabbage salad, toum, tahini, zhoug, and our fresh bread

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$14.75

Buttermilk marinated spiced chicken with tzatziki, kale and cabbage salad, zhoug, and our fresh bread

Falafel Feast

Falafel Feast

$39.00

Eight falafel, hummus, baba ghanouj, tzatziki, pickled veggies, kale and cabbage salad, seasonal vegetable, tahini, zhoug, toum, served with our fresh bread

Vegan Falafel Feast

Vegan Falafel Feast

$38.00

Eight falafel, pint of hummus, baba ghanouj, pickled veggies, kale and cabbage salad, seasonal vegetable, tahini, zhoug, toum, served with our fresh bread

Side of Chicken

$7.00

Buttermilk marinated spiced chicken thigh

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$7.50

Four falafel, cucumber, pickled vegetables, tahini, zhoug and toum, in a pita

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Buttermilk marinated spiced chicken, cucumber, pickled vegetables, sumac whipped feta, and zhoug, in a pita

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25

House-made french fries served with garlicky toum

Wine

*not available for delivery! // only available if you are picking up at the restaurant*

Avinyo Petillant

$32.00

Honeysuckle, gardenia, white peach, vanilla blossom, and spice. It is zesty and refreshing, with white peach accompanied by Meyer lemon and grapefruit, with chalky minerality and a lingering finish. Certified organic, vegan. *not available for delivery! // only available if you are picking up at the restaurant*

Terre dei Buth

$32.00

Fresh and Fruity with a royally rich finish *not available for delivery! // only available if you are picking up at the restaurant*

Aniello Blanco de Pinot Noir

$7.50+

Stone fruit and floral aromas, nectarine and white cherry

Bura, Rukatac

$32.00

Rukatac / Peljesac Peninsula, Dalmatia, Croatia / 2020 ::Fresh but rustic, chalky, limestone tannins, salinity and a touch of almond on the finish::

Kobal, Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc / Lower Styria, Slovenia / 2021 :: Passion fruit, gooseberry, blackcurrant and grapefruit. Pleasant minerality with a creamy aftertaste::

Clemensbusch Reisling

$32.00

Exciting green apple acidity with notes of elderflower, lemon and petrol.

Mas de Daumas

$7.50+

Crisp and clean with fresh aromas of cherries, melon, raspberries and rose petals.

Crazy Creatures Dry Rose

$32.00

Elegant lightness and lively freshness, called the “Happy Maker”!

Zoe

$7.50+

Zulal Areni Vayots Dzor

$32.00

Founded to unearth and revive lost and forgotten grape varieties. Grown in high elevation, volcanic soil. Red and black fruits with currant give earth driven flavors

Beer

Urban South Paradise Park

$4.00

Jucifer

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$2.50
Half n' Half

Half n' Half

$3.00

half lemonade/half hibiscus tea!

Bottled Sparkling Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Treats

Joray Fruit rolls - A delightful fruit treat!
Odi's Butter Cookies

Odi's Butter Cookies

$7.00Out of stock

Pantry

Toum

Toum

$5.00+

everyone's favorite garlic and lemon sauce.

Zhoug

Zhoug

$5.00+

chili-cilantro sauce

Tahini

Tahini

$5.00+

sesame paste seasoned with lemon and salt

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come visit!

Website

Location

3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
1000 Figs image
1000 Figs image
1000 Figs image
1000 Figs image

