Middle Eastern
1000 Figs
1,337 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come visit!
Location
3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans, LA 70119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
No Reviews
1501 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurant