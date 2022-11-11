Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Saba

1,086 Reviews

$$$

5757 Magazine Street

A

New Orleans, LA 70115

Popular Items

Green Salad
Falafel Plate
Roasted Brussels Sprout Hummus

Family Style

Family Lutenitsa

Family Lutenitsa

$28.00

Bulgarian spread of eggplant, red pepper, tomato and garlic 16oz. serves 4-6 (3 Pita included)

Family Whipped Tahini Hummus

Family Whipped Tahini Hummus

$25.00

with extra virgin olive oil, parsley and crushed chilies 16oz. serves 2-4 (3 Pita included)

Family Brussels Sprout Hummus

Family Brussels Sprout Hummus

$32.00

wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and soft cooked onions 16oz. serves 4-6 (3 Pita included)

Family Lamb Ragu Hummus

Family Lamb Ragu Hummus

$45.00

with crispy garbanzo beans 16oz. serves 4-6 (3 Pita included)

Saba's Sampler Platter

Saba's Sampler Platter

$115.00

classic tahini hummus, brussels sprouts hummus, Jerusalem breakfast hummus, field pea tzatziki, lutenitsa, and house pickles *Serves 10-12 people (6 Pita included)

Mini Sampler

Mini Sampler

$35.00

Tahini Hummus Brussels sprouts Hummus Field Pea Tzatziki Lutenitsa oil and za'atar *serves 2-4 (3 Pita included)

Salatim(4oz.)

Lutenista

Lutenista

$9.00

Bulgarian spread of eggplant, red pepper, tomato and garlic

Ikra

Ikra

$15.00

whipped spread topped with trout roe caviar and baby herbs

Louisiana Vegetable Crudite

Louisiana Vegetable Crudite

$9.00

a colorful selection of local Louisiana vegetables

Labneh

Labneh

$9.00

preserved chilis and radish

Tumeric Pickles

Tumeric Pickles

$9.00

tumeric cauliflower, red cabbage and Israel cucumbers

Field Pea Tzatziki

$9.00

Harissa Marinated Olives

$11.00

Hummus

Whipped Tahini Hummus

Whipped Tahini Hummus

$15.00

with extra virgin olive oil, parsley and crushed chilies (includes one pita)

Lamb Ragu Hummus

Lamb Ragu Hummus

$21.00

with crispy garbanzo beans and harissa (includes one pita)

Roasted Brussels Sprout Hummus

Roasted Brussels Sprout Hummus

$17.00

Wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and shabazi onions (includes one pita)

Blue Crab Hummus

Blue Crab Hummus

$25.00

Louisiana blue crab and lemon butter (includes one pita)

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$15.00

feta cheese, avocado and sunflower seed duqqa (does not include pita)

Squash Fattoush

Squash Fattoush

$17.00

crispy Bellegarde sumac loaf, almonds, dates and citrus

Plates

Lamb Kofte

Lamb Kofte

$21.00Out of stock

blistered pepper matbucha, tahini and toasted pine nuts (does not include pita)

Harissa Chicken

Harissa Chicken

$28.00

scallion, harissa and caramelized lemon

Falafel Plate

$16.00

5 bright green falafel, tahini and zhoug

Charred Cabbage

$18.00

tahini, muhammara and toasted hazelnuts

Desserts

Pistachio Baklava

Pistachio Baklava

$13.00

citrus white chocolate

Seasonal Cookie Plate

$9.00

Seasonal selection of 3 homemade cookies

Malabi

Malabi

$9.00

delicate milk custard, rose syrup, orchid root and muscadine

Kids Menu

Kids Hummus

Kids Hummus

$7.00

with french fries or carrots and cucumbers (includes one pita)

Kids Meatballs

Kids Meatballs

$13.00

with tomato sauce (includes one pita)

Kids Chicken And Rice

Kids Chicken And Rice

$11.00

with avocado (does not include pita)

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$9.00

pita pizza with tomato and cheese (does not include pita)

Kids Noodles

Kids Noodles

$6.00

buttered noodles (includes one pita)

Extras

Extra piece of Pita

Extra piece of Pita

$2.00
Olive Oil and Za'atar

Olive Oil and Za'atar

$1.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

with harissa mayo

White Wine (to go)

Bottle of Pinot Grigio, Pullus, Slovenia 2017 (Copy)

Bottle of Pinot Grigio, Pullus, Slovenia 2017 (Copy)

$42.00

Bubbles (to go)

Bottle Adriano Adami Prosecco

Bottle Adriano Adami Prosecco

$42.00

Rose All Day (to go)

Bottle of Broc Cellars 'LOVE' Rose

Bottle of Broc Cellars 'LOVE' Rose

$48.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Modern Israeli cuisine from chef Alon Shaya

Location

5757 Magazine Street, A, New Orleans, LA 70115

