FOOD

BAR BITES

HH BOUDIN BALLS
$5.00
HH CATFISH FINGERS
$6.00
HH BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES
$6.00
HH BAYOU NACHOS
$9.00
HH CAJUN EGGROLL
$7.00
HH PORK RINDS
$4.00

APPS

CHICKEN SALAD
$7.00
FRIED GREEN TOM
$8.00
FRIED PICKLES
$8.00
CRAB CAKES
$12.00
TUNA APP
$13.00
COOTERY BOARD
$25.00
BOUDIN BALLS
$10.00
BAYOU NACHOS
$10.00
CAJUN EGGROLLS
$9.00
ONION RING APP
$8.00
PINT CHICKEN SALAD
$9.00

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

CLASSIC BURGER
$11.00
BERNARD !!burger!!
$13.00
BLACK AND BLUE !!burger!!
$14.00
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
$14.00
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$14.00
FISH SANDWICH
$14.00
SHRIMP POBOY
$15.00
BAYOU HOG PORK SANDWICH
$15.00
BURGER PATTY
$6.00

BLOW FLY FAVS

STUFFED FLOUNDER
$30.00
SEAFOOD PASTA
$25.00
SHRIMP & GRITS
$22.00
RED BEANS
$16.00
GUMBO
$7.00+
CRAB SOUP
$7.00+
QUART!! GUMBO
$15.00
QUART!! CRAB SOUP
$15.00
BLT
$12.00

STEAK-CHICKEN-SEAFOOD

12oz RIBEYE
$39.00
6oz FILET
$38.00
14oz T-BONE
$36.00Out of stock
AHI TUNA
$21.00
MAHI
$21.00
SHRIMP PLATTER
$24.00
CATFISH PLATTER
$20.00
CHICKEN PLATTER
$17.00
10 Oz Pork Chop
$15.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD
$9.00
BLACK AND BLUE SALAD
$18.00
CHEF SALAD
$14.00
GREEK SALAD
$10.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
$6.00
KIDS BURGER
$6.00
KIDS TENDERS
$6.00
KIDS SHRIMP
$7.00
KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA
$9.00

SIDES

FRIES
$3.00
ONION RINGS
$3.00
BAKED POTATO
$3.00Out of stock
LOADED BAKED POTATO
$5.00Out of stock
SWEET POTATO
$3.00
SQUASH AND ZUCCHINI
$3.00
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
$4.00
SIDE SALAD
$3.00
SIDE RICE
$3.00
SIDE SHE CRAB
$4.00
SIDE SEAFOOD SAUCE
$4.00
SIDE BAYOU CILANTRO SAUCE
$3.00
SIDE CRAWFISH CHEESE DIP
$4.00
HUSHPUPPIES
$3.00
MS FIRECRACKERS
$2.00
SIDE GRITS
$4.00
SIDE GRAVY
$1.50
SIDE CATFISH
$5.00
SIDE SHRIMP
$8.00
GARLIC BREAD
$1.50
SIDE WHITE QUESO
$2.50Out of stock
BRISKET SAUSAGE
$7.00
SIDE CHICKEN
$6.00
Side Of Salsa
$0.50
Side Of Chips
$4.00
Side Gumbo
$7.00

DESSERT

ASSORTED DESERT
$7.00Out of stock
BANANNA PUDDING
$6.00
BAYOU BUTTER
$7.00Out of stock
BROWNIE
$5.00Out of stock
Caramel Cheesecake
$7.00
CHEESECAKE
$5.00
Bread Pudding
$6.00Out of stock
CHOCOLATE CONFUSION
$7.00
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
$7.00
ICE CREAM
$3.00Out of stock
KEY LIME
$6.00Out of stock
LEMON PIE
$6.00
PECAN PIE
$7.00Out of stock
cobbler
$5.00
TURTLE BROWNIE
$7.00Out of stock
red velvet

MANAGER SPECIAL

Tripletail Piccata
$18.00Out of stock
Tripletail Lunch
$15.00
Tripletail Florentine
$25.00Out of stock
Fish N Grits
$25.00Out of stock
chicken and dumplings
$14.00
Catfish Poyboy
$15.00Out of stock
Burger Sp
$13.00Out of stock
Surf And Turf
$40.00Out of stock
Fried Green Tom Spec
$15.00Out of stock

HEALTHY BITES

STEAK SKEWER
$16.00
STUFFED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS
$15.00
PASTA PRIMAVERA
$13.00
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER QUESADILLA
$12.00
QUINOA POWER BOWL
$13.00
Blacken Chicken
$13.00

BAR

DRAFT BEER

DRAFT BLUEMOON
$5.00
DRAFT Coors Light
$5.00
DRAFT GHOST IN THE MACHINE
$8.00
DRAFT MILLER LIGHT
$5.00
DRAFT ULTRA
$5.00
DRAFT YUENGLING LAGER
$5.00
DRAFT ANGRY ORCHARD
$6.00
DRAFT Dos Equis
$5.00Out of stock
DRAFT FLY LLAMA PINEAPPLE SATSUMA
$6.00Out of stock
DRAFT PACIFICO
$5.00Out of stock
DRAFT OCTOBERFEST
$6.00Out of stock
DRAFT BELLINI SOUR
$6.00

BEER

BUCKET
$10.00
BUD LIGHT
$3.00
BUDWISER
$3.00
Bluemoon
$5.00Out of stock
COORS LIGHT
$3.00
CORONA
$4.00
CROWD CONTROL
$6.00Out of stock
HEINEKEN
$7.00
HIGH NOON
$5.00
MANGO CART
$5.00Out of stock
MILLER LIGHT
$3.00
MODELO
$7.00
ULTRA
$3.00
WHITE CLAW
$5.00
YUENGLING
$6.00
Yuengling Light
$6.00
HEINEKEN 0
$4.00
Coors Edge Non Alch
$4.00
TRULY
$5.00
NEXT
$5.00
Vizzy
$5.00
Free Mason
$3.00
Fly Llama
$5.00

WINE

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay -GLASS
$8.00Out of stock
Line 39 Chardonnay -GLASS
$7.00
3 Thieves Chardonnay
$7.00Out of stock
House Champagne
$5.00
Korbel Champagne
$7.00
White Zinfandel -GLASS
$6.00
Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio
$7.00Out of stock
Line 39 Pinot Grigio -GLASS
$7.00
Noble Vines Pinot Grigio
$7.00Out of stock
Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc -GLASS
$7.00
A To Z Pinot Gris
$7.00Out of stock
Moscato -GLASS
$8.00
Seaglass Pinot Grigio
$7.00Out of stock
Procecco -GLASS
$8.00
HOGUE RIESLING
$7.00
Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling -GLASS
$7.00
Far Niente
$14.00
Mirassou Pinot Grigio
$7.00Out of stock
Mirassou Chardonnay
$7.00Out of stock
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio
$8.00Out of stock
Three Thieves Pnot Grigio
$9.00Out of stock
Chandon Brut
$13.00Out of stock
Noble Vines Sauvignon
$7.00
Cupcake Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Chateau
$7.00
Josh Chardonnay
$8.00
Line 39 Cabernet
$6.00
APOTHIC Blend
$6.00
Josh Cellars Cabernet. - GLASS
$8.00Out of stock
Line 39 Merlot - GLASS
$7.00
Apothic PINOT NOIR - GLASS
$7.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir - GLASS
$10.00
Mirassou Pinot Noir
$7.00
Markwest Pinot Noir
$7.00
Black Pine Pinot Noir
$9.00Out of stock
Noble Vines Pinot Noir
$8.00
Line 39 Pinot Noir - GLASS
$7.00
Clos du Bois Merlot
$7.00Out of stock
Noble Vines Cabarnet
$8.00
Souverign Merlot
$7.00
Wine
$45.00
Andre Champ
$18.00
Josh Cab Bottle
$25.00
Napa Valley Cabernet
$60.00
Napa Valley Chardonnay
$45.00
Patz & Hall Chardonnay
Korbel
$25.00
Chloe
$20.00
La Crema Pinot Noir
$50.00
Black Stallion Cab
$42.00Out of stock
Daou Cabernet
$50.00Out of stock
Charles King Cabernet
$55.00Out of stock
Chandon Brut
$50.00
quilt
$60.00

LIQUOR

LONG ISLAND
$14.00
WALK ME DOWN
$14.00
LEMON DROP
$9.00
RUM PUNCH
$10.00
COSOMOPOLITIAN
$10.00
AMARETTO SOUR
$9.00
TOM COLLINS
$9.00
IRISH COFFEE
$10.00
MARTINI
$10.00
DARK - N - STORMY
$9.00
MOSCOW MULE
$10.00
MAI TAI
$12.00
WATER MOCCASIN
$12.00
MIMOSA WELL
$6.00
MIMOSA PROSECCO
$9.00
MARGARITA
$6.00
LEMON DROP MARTINI
$8.00
BAYOU MOJITO
$10.00

- 3 mint leaves - 2 oz white rum - .75 oz lime juice - .5 oz simple syrup Muddle mint into a shaker tin, then add ice and all other ingredients. Shake to chill and strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with club soda if desired and garnish with mint.

BLACK WATER OLD FASHIONED
$12.00

2.5 Dark Bumbu XO Rum ½ oz Italian Cherries syrup 3 drops Chocolate Bitters Orange Slice

COASTAL FIZZ
$12.00

50ml HENDRICK’S NEPTUNIA 25ml Fresh Lime 25ml Simple Syrup Soda Water 3 Slices of Cucumber to Garnish

SUNSET MARGARITA
$13.00

2 oz grenadine 4 oz Patron Tequila 3 oz orange juice 2 oz lime juice 2 oz orange liqueur about 2 cups ice for shaker and glassesGarnish Orange slices lemon slices*see post above for substitutions Instructions Rim your glass with sugar. See post for details. Fill glass with ice. In a shaker add ice, tequila, orange juice, lime juice, and orange liqueur Shake to mix Slowly pour half of the grenadine in the glass. Carefully, strain half of the margarita mixture into the glass.

BLOW FLY BLOODY MARY
$8.00

TITO’S VODKA, ZING ZANG, 2 BAYOU CHICKEN WONTONS , 2 BOUDIN BALL, FRIED PICKLE RIBBEN, SMOKED BRISKET SAUSAGE

BERRY BOURBON MULE
$11.00

1½ OF BLACK BERRIES 2 ½ LEMON WEDGES 4 OZ OLD SOUL BOURBON 6 OZ GINGER BEER

REDBULL WATERMELON MOJITO
$12.00

2.5 white rum 2.5 lime juice 2.5 simple syrup Red redbull Muddled mint Muddle mint into a shaker tin, then add ice and all other ingredients. Shake to chill and strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with club soda if desired and garnish with mint.

THE BRICKYARD BLOODY MARY
$18.00

TITO’S VODKA, ZING ZANG, CAJUN EGG ROLL , 2 BOUDIN BALL,FRIED PICKLE RIBBON AND SMOKED BRISKET SAUSAGE

Garden Spritz
$13.00
ELIJAH CRAIG
$13.00+
BUFFALO TRACE
$11.00+
OLD SOUL
$12.00+
BLANTONS
$16.00+
ANGELS ENVY
$12.00+
Knob Creek
$11.00
HENNESSY
$12.00+
BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA
$12.00
BM REFILL
BRUNCH BLOODY MARY
$4.00
GRAND MARNIER
$12.00+
JAGER
$8.00+
KAHLUA
$6.00+
BLUE CURACAO
$4.00
PEACH SCHNAPPS
$4.00
AMARETTO
$4.00
RAZZMATAZZ
$4.00
CREME DE COCO
$4.00
TRIPLE SEC
$4.00
ORANGE LIQUER
$4.00
MIDORI
$6.00
TANQUERAY
$8.00+
BOMBAY SAPHIRE
$10.00+
HENDRICKS
$8.00+
BACARDI
$9.00+Out of stock
BACARDI SILVER
$9.00+
BUMBU
$10.00+
CAPTAIN MORGAN
$9.00+
COCONUT RUM
$6.00+
CHIVAS
$8.00+
DEWARS
$8.00+
GLENFIDDICH
$10.00+
JOHHNY WALKER- BLACK LABEL
$12.00+
MACALLAN 12
$12.00+
Jello Shot
$1.00
Peach Bellini
$8.00
BLUE HAWAIIAN MARG
$8.00
Lemon Rasp Martini
$8.00
MARGARITA ( MARG DAY SPECIAL )
$5.00
DAILY SPECIAL COCKTAIL
$9.00
VIRGIN BLOODY MARY
$3.00
TWISTED TEA SPECIAL
$6.00
BAYOU BABY
$6.00
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN
$7.00
BAYOU LIGHTS
$7.00
STRAW. LEMONADE MARTINI
$6.00
Maker's Old Fashioned
$12.00
Blue Raz
$9.00
House Marg Cinco Special
$3.00
Redbull Margarita
$10.00
Gatorita
$10.00
Cloud 9
$10.00
CASAMIGOS
$9.00+
CORAMINO
$24.00+
DON JULIO
$12.00+
1942 DON JULIO
$25.00+
HORNITOS
$8.00+
JOSE GOLD
$8.00+
JOSE SILVER
$8.00+
PATRON GOLD
$12.00+
PATRON SILVER
$10.00+
ABSOLUT
$8.00+
CATHEAD
$10.00+
CATHEAD RASP.
$10.00+
GREY GOOSE
$10.00+
TITOS
$8.00+
BELVEDERE
$11.00+
Deep Eddy
$6.00+
Kettle One
$10.00+
Cathead Honey
$9.00+
House Vodka
$6.00+
House White Rum
$6.00+
House Tequila
$6.00+
House Gin
$6.00+
House Bourbon
$6.00+
House Whiskey
$6.00+
CROWN
$10.00+
CROWN GREEN APPLE
$10.00+
CROWN PEACH
$10.00+
FIREBALL
$6.00+
JACK DANIELS
$8.00+
JAMESON
$8.00+
JIM BEAN
$8.00+
MAKERS MARK
$10.00+
SCREWBALL
$6.00+
Old Smokey Salted Cam
$10.00
SeaGrams
$6.00

N\A DRINKS

NA DRINKS

BARQS ROOTBEER
$3.00
COKE
$3.00
COKE ZERO
$3.00
CRANBERRY
$3.00
DIET COKE
$3.00
DR PEPPER
$3.00
LEMONADE
$3.00
POWERADE - MOUNTAIN BLAST
$3.00
SOUR MIX
$3.00
SPRITE
$3.00
SWEET TEA
$3.00
UN-SWEET TEA
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Half/Half Tea
$3.00
WATER
Orange Juice
$3.00
Coffee
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Redbull
$4.00
Tonic Water
$3.00

RETAIL

SHIRTS

BLOW FLY T-SHIRT
$23.00
EMPLOYEE T-SHIRT
$11.00
Private Event Fee
$750.00