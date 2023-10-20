SUNSET MARGARITA

$13.00

2 oz grenadine 4 oz Patron Tequila 3 oz orange juice 2 oz lime juice 2 oz orange liqueur about 2 cups ice for shaker and glassesGarnish Orange slices lemon slices*see post above for substitutions Instructions Rim your glass with sugar. See post for details. Fill glass with ice. In a shaker add ice, tequila, orange juice, lime juice, and orange liqueur Shake to mix Slowly pour half of the grenadine in the glass. Carefully, strain half of the margarita mixture into the glass.