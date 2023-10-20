The Blow Fly Bar & Grill 1201 Washington Avenue
1201 Washington Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39507
FOOD
BAR BITES
APPS
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
BLOW FLY FAVS
STEAK-CHICKEN-SEAFOOD
KIDS
SIDES
DESSERT
MANAGER SPECIAL
HEALTHY BITES
BAR
DRAFT BEER
BEER
WINE
LIQUOR
- 3 mint leaves - 2 oz white rum - .75 oz lime juice - .5 oz simple syrup Muddle mint into a shaker tin, then add ice and all other ingredients. Shake to chill and strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with club soda if desired and garnish with mint.
2.5 Dark Bumbu XO Rum ½ oz Italian Cherries syrup 3 drops Chocolate Bitters Orange Slice
50ml HENDRICK’S NEPTUNIA 25ml Fresh Lime 25ml Simple Syrup Soda Water 3 Slices of Cucumber to Garnish
2 oz grenadine 4 oz Patron Tequila 3 oz orange juice 2 oz lime juice 2 oz orange liqueur about 2 cups ice for shaker and glassesGarnish Orange slices lemon slices*see post above for substitutions Instructions Rim your glass with sugar. See post for details. Fill glass with ice. In a shaker add ice, tequila, orange juice, lime juice, and orange liqueur Shake to mix Slowly pour half of the grenadine in the glass. Carefully, strain half of the margarita mixture into the glass.
TITO’S VODKA, ZING ZANG, 2 BAYOU CHICKEN WONTONS , 2 BOUDIN BALL, FRIED PICKLE RIBBEN, SMOKED BRISKET SAUSAGE
1½ OF BLACK BERRIES 2 ½ LEMON WEDGES 4 OZ OLD SOUL BOURBON 6 OZ GINGER BEER
2.5 white rum 2.5 lime juice 2.5 simple syrup Red redbull Muddled mint Muddle mint into a shaker tin, then add ice and all other ingredients. Shake to chill and strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with club soda if desired and garnish with mint.
TITO’S VODKA, ZING ZANG, CAJUN EGG ROLL , 2 BOUDIN BALL,FRIED PICKLE RIBBON AND SMOKED BRISKET SAUSAGE
N\A DRINKS
NA DRINKS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
