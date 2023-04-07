  • Home
Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar - Gulfport 942 Beach Drive

No reviews yet

942 Beach Drive

Gulfport, MS 39507

FOOD

STARTERS

ALLIGATOR

$14.99

BBQ SHRIMP

$13.99

CRAB CAKE

$18.99

CRAB DIP

$14.99

CRAB FINGERS

$23.99

CALAMARI

$12.99

CRAWFISH PIES

$12.99

MEAT PIES

$11.99

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

SEARED TUNA

$13.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.99

SHRIMP REMOULADE

$12.99

SALADS

SIDE CAESAR

$5.99

LARGE CAESAR

$9.99

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

LARGE GARDEN

$9.99

SEAFOOD SALAD

$19.99

SEARED TUNA SALAD

$18.99

COBB SALAD

$12.99

LETTUCE WEDGE SALAD

$10.99

OYSTERS

1/2 DZN RAW

$12.99

DZN RAW

$21.99

1/2 DZN BUFFALO

$14.99

DZN BUFFALO

$26.99

1/2 DZN ROCKEFELLAR

$14.99

DZN ROCKEFELLAR

$26.99

1/2 DZN BIENVILLE

$14.99

DZN BIENVILLE

$26.99

1/2 DZN DU JOUR

$14.99

DZN DU JOUR

$26.99

1/2 Dzn 1/2 n 1/2

$14.99

DZN 1/2 n 1/2 Oyster

$26.99

1/2 DZN CHARGRILLED

$13.99

DZN CHARGRILLED

$24.99

PLATTERS

SHRIMP PLATTER

$20.99

SHRIMP & OYSTER PLATTER

$23.99

FISH PLATTER

$18.99

SHRIMP & FISH PLATTER

$19.99

SOFTSHELL PLATTER

$29.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$23.99

SHRIMP, OYSTERS, FISH

OYSTER PLATTER

$28.99

FROM THE GRILL

CATCH OF THE DAY

$28.99

GRILLED GULF SHRIMP

$22.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.99

GRILLED REDFISH

$23.99

STUFFED REDFISH

$29.99

GRILLED MAUI MAUI

$23.99

WAGYU BEEF

HAMBURGER

$14.99

ROAST BEEF PO BOY

$16.99

STEAK DU JOUR

$99.00Out of stock

WAGYU FILET

$55.99

WAGYU RIBEYE

$59.99Out of stock

NEW ORLEANS FAVORITES

BAYOU SAMPLER

$15.99

RED BEANS, JAMBALAYA, ETTOUFFE

BOWL ETTOUFFE

$19.99

CUP ETTOUFFE

$8.99

BOWL JAMBALAYA

$16.99

CUP JAMBALAYA

$5.99

BOWL OYSTER ARTICHOKE

$10.99

CUP OYSTER ARTICHOKE

$7.99

BOWL RED BEANS

$12.99

CUP RED BEANS

$5.49

BOWL GUMBO

$10.99

CUP GUMBO

$7.99

SHRIMP & GRITS

$20.99

SOUP TRIO

$8.99

GUMBO, TURTLE, OYSTER ARTICHOKE

BOWL TURTLE

$10.99

CUP TURTLE

$7.99

PO-BOY / SANDWICH

BBQ SHRIMP PO BOY

$16.99

CRAWFISH POBOY

$15.99

FELIX SPECIAL

$21.99

SHRIMP AND OYSTER

FISH TACOS

$15.99

FRIED FISH PO-BOY

$14.99

GATOR PO BOY

$17.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

1/2 PO BOY

$15.99

OYSTER PO BOY

$28.99

SHRIMP PO BOY

$16.99

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.99

SOFTSHELL CRAB PO BOY

$19.99

PASTA

PASTA FELIX

$21.99

OYSTERS, SHRIMP, PENNE, CAJUN CREAM

PASTA ALFREDO

$9.00

BBQ SHRIMP PASTA

$17.99

JAMBALAYA PASTA

$16.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.99

BOILED SEAFOOD

BOILED SHRIMP

$23.99

ROYAL REDS

$26.99

SNOW CRAB

$47.99

DUNGENESS CRAB

$49.99Out of stock

CRAWFISH

$8.99Out of stock

ADD ONS

ADD ON GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.99

ADD ON SHRIMP

$8.99

GRILLED OR FRIED MOD

ADD ON FRIED OYSTERS

$10.99

ADD ON SOFTSHELL

$12.99

ADD CRABMEAT

$8.99

ADD ON CRAWFISH TAILS

$8.99

ADD ON SCAMPI SAUCE

$3.99

ADD ON F/Q CREAM

$3.99

ADD ON FRIED CATFISH

$7.99

ADD ON GRILLED CATFISH

$7.99

ADD ON SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.99

SIDES

CHEESY GRITS

$4.49

COLESLAW

$3.49

FRIES

$4.49

HUSHPUPPIES

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$4.49

SWEET FRIES

$4.99

CORN

$3.49

POTATOES

$3.49

DESSERTS

NEW ORLEANS BREAD PUDDING

$7.99

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$7.99

CREOLE PECAN PIE

$7.99

KEY LIME PIE

$7.99

DESSERT SPECIAL

$7.99

SPECIALS

DAILY SPECIAL 1

$24.99

DAILY SPECIAL 2

$99.00

DAILY SPECIAL 3

$99.00

DAILY SPECIAL 4

$99.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.95

KIDS FRIED FISH

$6.95

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$7.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.95

KIDS NOODLES ALFREDO

$5.95

DRINKS

N/A BEVERAGES

N/C WATER

COKE

$3.29

DIET COKE

$3.29

SPRITE

$3.29

ROOT BEER

$3.29

DR.PEPPER

$3.29

GINGER ALE

$3.29

LEMONADE

$3.29

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI

$5.00

TEA

$3.29

SWEET TEA

$3.29

BOTTLE WATER

$3.50

RED BULL

$4.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00

BOTTLE ROOT BEER

$3.50

WATERMELON RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL YELLOW

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.29

MILK

$3.99

ORANGE JUICE

$3.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.99

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.99

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.99

TOMATO JUICE

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.29

SODA

$3.29

TONIC

$3.29

FOOD TRUCK

Appetizers

1/2 DOZ OYSTERS

DOZ OYSTERS

1/2 CHARGRILLED

$13.99

DOZ CHARGRILLED

$24.99

BOUDIN BALLS

$10.99

CRAB DIP (Copy)

$14.99

SMOKED TUNA DIP

$14.99

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$12.99

LOADED NACHOS

$14.99

From the Grill

QUESADILLAS

$15.99

BURGER

$14.99

PO-BOY

STREET TACOS

$14.99

Baskets

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$20.99

FRIED FISH BASKET

$18.99

MINI CORN DOGS

$14.99

Kids Menu

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

Dessert

NEW ORLEANS BREAD PUDDING

$7.99

RETAIL

RETAIL ITEMS

Short Sleeve

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Hat

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Back in the 1940's, Felix's put the New Orleans oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers could 'belly up to the bar' and have the freshest oysters shucked right in front of them. Felix's fast became a New Orleans' institution that drew a devoted local, national and international following which has inspired generations of oyster fans.

Location

942 Beach Drive, Gulfport, MS 39507

Directions

