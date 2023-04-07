Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar - Gulfport 942 Beach Drive
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers could ‘belly up to the bar’ and have the freshest oysters shucked right in front of them. Felix’s fast became a New Orleans’ institution that drew a devoted local, national and international following which has inspired generations of oyster fans.
942 Beach Drive, Gulfport, MS 39507
