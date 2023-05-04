A map showing the location of Brick and Spoon GulfportView gallery

Brick and Spoon Gulfport

review star

No reviews yet

15264 Crossroads Parkway

Gulfport, MS 39503

BRUNCH

Day Starters

Biscuits For Two

$6.00
Deviled on the Bayou

Deviled on the Bayou

$12.00
Bananas in Pajamas

Bananas in Pajamas

$11.00

Breakfast Fries

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$17.00
Loaded Hash

Loaded Hash

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Specialties

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00
Shrimp & Tasso Mac n Cheese

Shrimp & Tasso Mac n Cheese

$18.00
American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$11.00

That's All Yolks

Garden Omelet

$13.00
SBC Omelet

SBC Omelet

$13.00
Killer Creole Omelet

Killer Creole Omelet

$16.00
Three Cheese and Ham

Three Cheese and Ham

$13.00

Bennys

Traditional Benny

Traditional Benny

$12.00

Chicken Florentine Benny

$15.00

Bayou Benedict

$16.00

Crab Cake Benny

$18.00

Fresh Catch Benny

$18.00

Southerner (P. Man)

$13.00
Thick Chick

Thick Chick

$15.00

Cafe Beignets

Beignets

$8.00

Foster Beignets

$10.00

Slider Beignet

$10.00

Sweet Eats

Original Pancakes

Original Pancakes

$8.00
OMG Pancakes

OMG Pancakes

$12.00
Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$10.00
Bananas Foster French Toast

Bananas Foster French Toast

$13.00

Fresh Greens

Creole Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp & Avocado

$15.00

The Cobb

$15.00

Strawberry & Spinach Salad

$13.00

Extras/Sauces

Extra Foster Sauce

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Extra Feta Cheese

$1.00

Extra Bayou Topping

$6.00

LUNCH

Burgers

Brick & Spoon Cheeseburger

Brick & Spoon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Egg optional. Add Egg for Additional Charge

Bacon Cali Burger

$14.00

Southwest Burger

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Sammiches

Shrimp & Avocado

Shrimp & Avocado

$14.00
Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$12.00

FRIED Fish Po Boy

$14.00

FRIED Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

BLT

$11.00

Entrees

Bayou Fresh Catch Dinner

$18.00

Chicken Florentine Dinner

$15.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$18.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.00
Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00
Shrimp & Crab Cake Pasta

Shrimp & Crab Cake Pasta

$18.00

KIDS

Kids Pancake & Fruit

$7.00

Mac n Cheese & Fruit

$7.00

Kids Breakfast Plate

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Fried Chicken Bites & Fries

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

smart water bottle

$3.50

Water

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

iced coffee

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coke zero

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

JUICE REFILL

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Flavored Lemonades

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

BE CREATIVE

A La Carte

Fire Roasted Corn Grits

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Parmesean Truffle Fries

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Gouda Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Fruit

$4.00

Avocado

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

English Muffin

$1.50

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Single Piece of French Toast

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.50

Sausage

$3.50

Pecan Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Gulf Shrimp

$6.00

Bayou Topping

$6.00

Smoked Sausage

$3.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Crab Cake

$6.00

6 Blackened Shrimp

$7.00

Piece Of Redfish

$7.00

extra egg

$1.00

Dressings (Extra/Add on)

Balsamic

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cane Vin

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Jalp Ranch

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Holly

$0.75

salsa

$0.75

sour cream

$0.75

Merchandise

Shirts

Shirts

$25.00

Employee Shirts

Employee Shirts

$15.00

Glass

Mimosa Glass

$10.00

Mug

$15.00

Summer Specials

Summer Food

Chicken Mac

$14.00

Lemon Beignets

$10.00

CLUB Omlete

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15264 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, MS 39503

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

