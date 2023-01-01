ICE CREAM

Specialty Sundaes

4th Special

$5.49+

Banana Pudding

$5.49+

Blueberry Bash

$5.49+

French Toast

$5.49+

German Chocolate

$5.49+

Margaritaville

$5.49+

Mud Sundae

$5.49+

Peanut Butter Mountain

$5.49+

Sea Salt Caramel Explosion

$5.49+

Smore Sundae

$5.49+

Snappy Turtle

$5.49+

Strawberry Patch

$5.49+

Dirty Berry

$5.49+

Specialty Concretes

Amazin' Grace

$5.49+

Anna Banana

$5.49+

Bop's Favorite

$5.49+

Cherry Bomb

$5.49+

Cosmic Brownie

$5.49+

Dirt & Worms

$4.99+

Grandma Zs Cherry

$5.49+

Hawaiian Crunch

$5.49+

Katie's Crunch

$5.49+

Kit Kat & Hot Fudge

$5.49+

Mocha-Chocha-Ya-Ya

$5.49+

Pumpkin Graham Cracker

$5.49+

Strawberry Grace

$5.49+

Tiramisu Sue

$5.49+

Create Your Own

CYO Concrete

$4.49+

CYO Malt

$5.49+

CYO Shake

$4.49+

CYO Sundae

$4.49+

Classics

Batman Ultimate Sundae

$5.49+

Big Bubba

$7.99

Christmas Cookie

$5.99

Christmas in July

$5.49+

Cobbler A La Mode

$5.99

Cookie Sundae

$5.99

Float

$5.49+

Fudge Brownie

$5.99

Grasshopper

$5.49+

King Cake a la Mode

$5.99

Lil Sissy

$5.99

Peppermint Ch. Flake Shake

$5.49+

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

The Rachael

$5.49+

Cups & Cones

Cup

$3.19

Cake Cone

$3.19

Waffle Cone

$4.49

Kids

Confetti Cone

$2.99

Confetti Cup

$2.99

Dirt & Worms

$4.99

Frozen/Shaved Ice

Frappe

$5.99

Shaved Ice

$3.59+

Slush

$3.59+

Drinks

Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.19

Coffee

$1.99

Cup of Water

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Take Home

(12) Cupcretes

$35.00

(6) Cupcretes

$20.00

(6) Custard Sanwiches

$15.00

Bops In Box

$65.00

Cake- Concrete Mixer

$34.00+

Cake- Mud Sundae

$34.00+

Cake- Oreo Hot Fudge

$34.00+

Cake- Peanut Butter Mountain

$34.00+

Cake- Snappy Turtle

$34.00+

Custard Pie

$22.00

Custard Sandwich

$3.00

Half Gallon

$14.99

Pint

$5.99

Quart

$10.99

Misc/Special

Banana (Whole)

$1.00

Brownie Only

$2.49

Cherries (6)

$0.80

Cobbler Only

$3.00

Cone Only

Cookie Only

$1.99

Custard Scoop

$1.00+

Dog Treat Only

Dog Treat w Custard

Extra Toppings On Side

Fudge Brownie (No Custard)

$3.40

Gummy Worms (6)

$0.80

LIDS FOR ALL

Shortcake (No Custard)

$2.40

Shortcake - One Slice

$0.80

Shortcake- Two Slices

$1.60

Whipped Cream Only

$0.80

RETAIL

Bop's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Bop's T-Shirt

$20.00

EMPLOYEE T-Shirt

$9.00