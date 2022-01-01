The District on the Alley imageView gallery
The District II LLC Downtown Gulfport

1310 27th Avenue

Gulfport, MS 39501

Appetizer

Alley wings

$13.00

Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cakes

$15.00

Chips And Queso

$7.00

Cou-yon's pretzel

$11.00

Fried Okra& Jalapenos

$8.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Crab Claws

$16.00Out of stock

Sauted Crab Claws

$16.00Out of stock

Pepper jack cheese bombs

$9.00

Pig candy

$8.00

Southwest eggrolls

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy garlic dill pickles

$7.00

Brisket Nachos

$13.00

boudin balls

$9.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried Tomt& Crab Cake

$16.00

Soups and Salads

Cup of Seafood Gumbo

$8.00Out of stock

Bowl of Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

Cup of soup de jour

$6.00

Bowl of soup de jour

$9.00

Chef salad

$13.00

Classic caesar

$9.00

Creole steak wedge

$16.00

House salad

$8.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

Add chicken

$6.00

Add crab

$8.00

Add shrimp

$8.00

Add steak

$10.00

Add pig candy

$3.00

Fried Oysters

$7.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Crabmeat

$6.00

Sandwiches

Chicken on the run

$13.00

Club sandwich

$14.00

Alley Brisket Burger

$15.00

Cadillac Burger

$14.00

The pub wrap

$13.00

Peche

$17.00

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

Poboys and Platters

Catfish poboy

$13.00

Shrimp poboy

$15.00

Soft shell crab poboy

$16.00

Oyster poboy

$17.00

Catfish platter

$17.00

Chicken Platter

$14.00

Seafood platter

$26.00

Shrimp platter

$18.00

Soft shell platter

$19.00

Oyster platter

$19.00

Sausage Poboy

$12.00

Cheese Burger Poboy

$12.00

Brisket Poboy

$14.00

Specialties

Cadillac Cajun pasta Sausage Only

$14.00

Seared ahi tuna

$18.00

Add shrimp

$4.00

Add steak

$4.00

Sub Shrimp

$4.00

Sub Steak

$4.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$18.00

Shrimp Cadillac Pasta

$19.00

Chicken Cadillac Pasta

$18.00

Steak Cadillac Pasta

$20.00

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

Marinara With Chicken

$17.00

Seafood Marinara

$28.00

Alfredo Pasta

$12.00

Alfredo With Chicken

$16.00

Alfredo With Shrimp

$17.00

Alfredo With Steak

$20.00

Alley Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp And Grits

$16.00

Stuffed Catfish

$20.00

Steaks & Catch Of The Day

8oz filet

$31.00

14oz ribeye

$29.00

Catch Of The Day

$28.00

Add Ons

Crab

$8.00

Grilled shrimp

$8.00

Fried shrimp

$8.00

Blue cheese

$3.00

Sauted Mushrooms

$1.00

Caramelized onions

$1.00

Crawfish

$6.00

Pig Candy

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Cheddar

$2.00

Provolone

$2.00

Pepperjack

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Gouda Cheese

$2.00

Pig Candy

$2.00

Salad Add Ons

Crab

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Pig Candy

$3.00

Rare Steak

$10.00

Medium Steak

$10.00

Medium Rare Steak

$10.00

Medium Well Steak

$10.00

Well Done Steak

$10.00

Sides

Bayou Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Brown Butter Asparagus

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$5.00

Roasted Broccoli

$6.00Out of stock

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Side Pig Candy

$6.00

Fried Orka

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fried Green Tomto

$6.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kid Fried Chicken

$9.00

Kid Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kid Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Alfredo

$9.00

Desserts

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Beignet Fries

$7.00

Lemon Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

Brownie Alamode

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The District on the Alley serves American cuisine with a flare of Cajun Creole. Indoor or patio seating is available daily. The rooftop bar is open on Thursdays and for private events. Come in and try our specialty cocktails, locally brewed beer, and enjoy our amazing staff. Check out our amazing Brunch every Sunday from 11 to 2pm featuring Bloody Mary Bar and Bottomless Mimosa's!!!

Website

Location

1310 27th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501

Directions

Gallery
The District on the Alley image

