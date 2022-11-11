American
Savory Roots
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Local favorites, seafood, salads, and poboys, served in a relaxed atmosphere!
Location
6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Pass Christian
More near Pass Christian