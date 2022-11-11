Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Savory Roots

review star

No reviews yet

6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G

Pass Christian, MS 39571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Swamp Burger
Pig Fries
Classic Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Blackened Shrimp Nachos

$13.95

House tortilla chips pilled high with white queso cheese, blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, gucamole, and fresh cilantro

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Cornmeal crusted pickles, house made ranch dressing

Pig Fries

$12.95

Sweet Potato Fries topped with BBQ pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, and sweet and spicy slaw

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.95

Topped with creole shrimp remoulade

Smoked Tuna Dip

$11.95

Smoked yellowfin tuna dip served with captain wafer crackers

Lighter Fare

SR Signature Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh goat cheese, toasted pecans, tomatoes, dried cranberries, and housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in our signature caesar dressing served with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.95

Fried chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheddar, bacon, and creole honey mustard

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

3 white corn tortillas topped with grilled shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce and Asian slaw

Blackened Tuna Salad

$15.95

Blackened ahi tuna on a bed of mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, shredded carrot, edamame, and Thai vinaigrette

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$13.95

Between the Bread

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

16 hour smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pickles, and mayonnaise

BLTA

$12.95

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado on brioche bread

Burger Special

$15.95

Chicken N Waffle Sandwich

$14.95

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a maple sriracha sauce served on two Belgium waffles

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.95

8oz grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo

Firecracker Shrimp On Bun

$12.95

Pig Mac

$14.95

8oz grilled burger topped with American cheese, pickles, mayonnaise, and BBQ pulled pork

Swamp Burger

$15.95

8oz grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, fried shrimp, creole tomato glaze, and mayonnaise

6" Cheeseburger Poboy

$12.95

Leidenheimers New Orleans French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise

12" Cheeseburger Poboy

$15.95

Leidenheimers New Orleans French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise

6" Shrimp Poboy

$13.95

Leidenheimers New Orleans French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise

12" Shrimp Poboy

$17.95

Leidenheimers New Orleans French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise

6" Swamp Poboy

$15.95

12" Swamp Poboy

$18.95

6" Remy Poboy

$15.95

Leidenheimers New Orleans French bread, lettuce, fried green tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, and topped with grilled shrimp tossed in remoulade sauce

12" Shrimp Remoulade

$18.95

Leidenheimers New Orleans French bread, lettuce, fried green tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, and topped with grilled shrimp tossed in remoulade sauce

Specialties

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$13.95

8oz Grilled pork chop served with mashed sweet potatoes, fresh veggies, and bourbon glaze

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

Hand battered fried chicken breast topped with white pepper gravy, served with garlic mashed potatoes, and fresh veggies

Fish of the Day

$17.95

Blackened fish of the day served with garlic mashed potatoes, fresh veggies, and our signature creole cream sauce

Shrimp N Grits

$15.95

Local gulf shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, beer BBQ sauce, creole tomato glaze, served over smoked gouda grit cake

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

House Made Chips

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side of Veggies

$3.95

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Ranch

$0.75

Side Sweet Mash

$3.95

Pint Of Salad Dressing

$7.95

Quart Of Salad Dressing

$20.00

Micro Green Upcharge

$2.00

Savory Seasoning

$15.95

BBQ Rub

$8.95

12 Oz Glass Bottle

$8.95

16 Oz Tuna Dip

$15.95

Chicken Breast

$7.95

Meal Prep Single

$9.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Half N Half Tea

$2.95

Bottled Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Water

Cork Fee

$10.00

Coffee

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.00

Gallon Tea

$4.95

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.95

New Orleans bread pudding topped with rum sauce

Pumpkin Goodness

$5.95

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$5.95

Coconut Pie

$5.95

Kid's Meal

Kid Tender

$7.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid House Salad

$6.00

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Kid Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Daily Specials

$12.95 Lunch Special

$12.95

3 Piece Catfish Plate

$13.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Local favorites, seafood, salads, and poboys, served in a relaxed atmosphere!

Website

Location

6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G, Pass Christian, MS 39571

Directions

Gallery
SAVORY ROOTS image
SAVORY ROOTS image
SAVORY ROOTS image

Similar restaurants in your area

200 North Beach Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 905
200 N Beach Blvd Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
View restaurantnext
Rack House Steaks & Spirits
orange star4.7 • 693
1301 26th Ave Gulfport, MS 39501
View restaurantnext
The District II LLC - Downtown Gulfport
orange starNo Reviews
1310 27th Avenue Gulfport, MS 39501
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Gulfport, MS
orange starNo Reviews
15533 Daniel Blvd Gulfport, MS 39503
View restaurantnext
Shaggy's Golfport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
724 E. Beach Blvd Gulfport, MS 39501
View restaurantnext
Shaggy's - Biloxi Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1763 Beach Blvd Biloxi, MS 39531
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pass Christian

Bacchus On The Beach
orange star4.3 • 502
111 W Scenic Dr Pass Christian, MS 39571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pass Christian
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston