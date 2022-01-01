Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bacchus On The Beach

502 Reviews

$$

111 W Scenic Dr

Pass Christian, MS 39571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Mahi Tacos
Bacchus Burger
Spinach Bienville

INSTRUCTIONS

LOOKING FOR DAILY SPECIALS? ↗

Out of stock

SELECT "CLICK HERE FOR MORE MENUS" ↗ AND SELECT THE DAILY SPECIALS MENU

Soups

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$10.95

Starters

Mardi Gras Poppers

Mardi Gras Poppers

$9.95

jalapeño peppers, italian sausage, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.95

fried green tomatoes, ravigote, shrimp, crabmeat

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.95

ahi tuna, soy glaze, wasabi aioli, house made pickled cucumber

Smoked Tuna Dip

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.95

housemade served with saltine crackers

Spinach Bienville

Spinach Bienville

$14.95

creamed spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh clawmeat, pita bread

Creole Hummus

Creole Hummus

$10.95

ground chickpeas, creole spices, garlic oil, grilled pita

Crabmeat Croquettes

$14.95

crabmeat, cream cheese, panko encrusted, garlic aioli

Debris Fries

Debris Fries

$11.95

fries, beef debris, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, green onion

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.95

gulf shrimp, panko encrusted, housemade comeback sauce

Smoked Snapper Dip

$12.95Out of stock

Butter & Crackers

$2.00

Crab Stuffee Mushroom

$8.95

Salads

Coastal West Indies

Coastal West Indies

$18.95

fresh clawmeat, gulf shrimp, capers, onions, white wine vinaigrette, romaine, parmesan

Black & Bleu Cheese Wedge

$17.95

steak tips, red onions, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, boiled egg, heart of iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, balsamic reduction

Sea & Land Salad

$17.95

spring mix, crunchy slaw, seared tuna, sesame chicken, ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese

House Salad

House Salad

$8.95

mixed baby greens, tomato, onion, croutons

Specialities

Mardi Gras Pasta

$24.95

smoked sausage, tail-on royal red shrimp, mushrooms, creole cream sauce, penne, parmesan

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

blackened chicken, cajun alfredo, penne, parmesan

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

tail-on royal red shrimp, white wine, garlic cream sauce, penne, parmesan

Redfish Portage

Redfish Portage

$34.95Out of stock

blackened redfish, crab cake, new orleans barbecue shrimp, crabmeat, vegetable du jour

Tuna Catch

$45.95Out of stock

Redfish Catch

$42.95

Mahi Catch

$42.99

Steaks & Chops

Famous Pork Chop

Famous Pork Chop

$23.95

choice of side

Filet

Filet

$39.95

choice of side

Ribeye

$38.95

choice of side

Surf & Turf

$33.95

petit filet, blue crab cake, fried oyster, mornay sauce, creamed spinach

Pirogue

Pirogue

$33.95

petit filet, blue crab cake, gris gris shrimp, mashed potato

Steak Feature

$44.95

8oz Surf & Turf

$46.95

8oz Pirogue

$46.95

Platters

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$34.95

fried royal red shrimp, catfish, oysters, crab cake, served with french fries & hushpuppies

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.95

royal reds, served with french fries & hushpuppies

Fried Oyster Platter

Fried Oyster Platter

$23.95

served with french fries & hushpuppies

Fried Chicken Strip Platter

$17.95

served with french fries & hushpuppies

Fried Redfish Platter

$22.95

Sandwiches

Served With French Fries
Creole Club

Creole Club

$12.95

country ham, smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, marble rye & served with french fries

Cajun Cordon Bleu

Cajun Cordon Bleu

$12.95

fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, country ham, smoked gouda, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche & served with french fries

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$11.95

country ham, smoked gouda, fried egg, chipotle mayo, brioche & served with french fries

MS Blue Crab Melt

MS Blue Crab Melt

$15.95

crab cake, smoked gouda, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche & served with french fries

Bacchus Burger

Bacchus Burger

$14.95

1/2 pound angus beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, brioche & served with french fries

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$15.95

blackened mahi, pico de gallo, cruchy slaw, sour cream & served with french fries

Po' Boys

Beef Debris Po Boy

Beef Debris Po Boy

$12.95

leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.95

leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries

Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$15.95

leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries

Peacemaker Po Boy

Peacemaker Po Boy

$15.95

leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries

Bacchus Boy Po Boy

Bacchus Boy Po Boy

$15.95

leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries

Gris Gris Po Boy

$15.95

leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries

Fried Redfish Po Boy

$16.95

Softshell Crab Poboy

$21.95Out of stock

Speckled Trout Poboy

$16.95Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.95

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$10.95

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$7.95

Bananas Fosters Cheesecake

$10.95

Red Velvet

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Sides

Side Creamed Spinach

$4.95

Side Loaded Mashed Potato

$4.95

Side Vegetable Du Jour

$4.95

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Collard Greens

$2.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side Chicken

$5.95

Side Boiled Shrimp

$6.95

Side Shrimp

$8.95

Side Gris Gris Shrimp

$6.95

Side Ahi Tuna

$10.95

Side Clawmeat

$8.95Out of stock

Side Colossal Crabmeat

$12.95Out of stock

Side Crabmeat

$7.95

Side Fried Oysters

$7.95

Side Redfish

$14.95

Side 1 Crab Cake

$8.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Beef Debris

$4.95

Side 1 Egg

$1.00

Side Redfish

$12.95

Side Grilled Bread

$1.00

REFILL Grilled Pita Bread

$2.00

REFILL Fried Pita Bread

$2.00

Side 1 Pack Crackers

$0.10

Side Croutons

$0.50

Side Hush Puppies

$2.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.95

Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Mushroom Demi

$2.95

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Red Remoulade

$0.50

Side White Remoulade

$0.50

Side Gris Gris

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side White Vinegrette Dressing

$0.50

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Side Fire Cracker Sauce

$0.50

Side Peach BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Side Gouda Cheese

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Beef Tips

$7.95

Grilled Mahi

$15.95

Side Ginger Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Regular Mayo

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Crackers

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Side Lemons

$1.00

Side Wasabi Aioli

$0.50

Side Gravy

$3.95

Shrimp Platter Wednesday

Royal Reds any way you like them... as long as you like them Fried, Grilled, or Blackened
Shrimp Platter Wednesday

Shrimp Platter Wednesday

$12.50

Royal Reds any way you like them... as long as you like them Fried, Grilled, or Blackened

Side White Remo

$0.50

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Tarter

$0.50

Kids

Kids Cheesy Pasta

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Barq's Bottle

Barq's Bottle

$3.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Powerade

$2.50
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Your food & receipt will be waiting for you at the table set up in front of our main entrance. You can walk or drive up to the table. See you soon!

Website

Location

111 W Scenic Dr, Pass Christian, MS 39571

Directions

