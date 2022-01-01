Bacchus On The Beach
502 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Your food & receipt will be waiting for you at the table set up in front of our main entrance. You can walk or drive up to the table. See you soon!
Location
111 W Scenic Dr, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fill-Up With Billups - Pass Christian
No Reviews
110 W Scenic Dr. Pass Christian, MS 39571
View restaurant
More near Pass Christian