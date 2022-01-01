- Home
Shaggy's Pass Harbor
120 Hiern Avenue
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Popular Items
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Fresh tortilla chips with house made Fire Roasted Salsa.
Chips & Queso
Fresh tortilla chips with house made queso.
Chips & Both
Fire Roasted Salsa and House Made Queso Dip served with tortilla chips
Shrimp & Spin DIP
Spinach artichoke dip topped with mozzarella and blackened shrimp. Served with tortilla chips.
Beach Balls
Creamy fried mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.
Fish Dip
Creamy fish dip served with crackers.
Green Tomatoes
Crispy fried green tomatoes topped with our house made remoulade.
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with house made queso, three cheese blend, shredded lettuce, fire roasted salsa, fresh jalapenos and topped with nom nom sauce.
Wings
1/2 pound of fresh chicken wings served naked, or tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ or Caribbean Jerk. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
Stuffed Avocado
Two avocado halves stuffed with Yellowfin Tuna, soy glaze and nom nom sauce. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut breaded shrimp served with an orange zing sauce.
Seafood Fries
Beer battered fries smothered in lobster cheese sauce and topped with blackened shrimp.
She Crab Soup CUP
Cup of creamy crab and corn bisque.
She Crab Soup BOWL
Cup of creamy crab and corn bisque.
1/2 Pound Royal Reds
1/2 pound of peel and eat Royal Reds. Served chilled with cocktail and lemon.
Pound of Royal Reds
1 pound of peel and eat Royal Reds. Served chilled with cocktail and lemon.
Salads
Side Caesar
Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
Side Garden
Spring mix and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and shredded colby jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Entrée Caesar
Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
Entree Garden
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, red onion and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sunset Salad
Romaine lettuce and spring mix blend topped with mandarin oranges, strawberries, walnut pieces and lemon poppyseed dressing.
Wedge Salad
Crisp Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and diced bacon. Drizzled with our balsamic glaze.
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
Big Pig
Slow roasted pulled pork on a brioche bun topped with hickory bbq sauce, pickles and two fried onion rings, served with fries.
Shroom & Swiss
7 oz steak burger patty, topped with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.
Big Kahuna
7 oz steak burger patty, topped with bacon, pineapple pico, soy glaze, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.
Smokehouse
7 oz steak burger patty, topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.
Shrimp Roll
New England Style Shrimp Roll. Chunks of wild caught royal red shrimp tossed with mayo and lemon, stuffed into a butter toasted roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.
Tuna Lettuce Wrap
Poke Yellowfin Tuna tossed in soy glaze and topped with diced cucumber and black sesame seeds. Served on Bibb lettuce with a cabage slaw. Pineapple salsa served on the side.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Caribbean Jerk Chicken served on Bibb lettuce with a cabage slaw and garnished with green onions. Pineapple salsa served on the side.
Grilled Trigger Fish Sandwich
Fresh grilled Mahi served with sweet teriyaki glaze and pineapple pico, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a side of remoulade on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Fried Trigger Fish Sandwich
Crispy fried fresh Mahi served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and tarter sauce. Served with fries.
Fried Shrimp Po-boy
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Grilled Shrimp Po-boy
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Flatbread/Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken FLATbread
Shredded buffalo chicken, buffalo ranch, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles and green onion.
Shrimp and Spinach FLATbread
Garlic infused olive oil, spinach artichoke dip, mozzarella cheese, blackened shrimp and parmesan cheese.
Artisan FLATbread
Garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, spring mix, red onion, cherry tomatoes, drizzled with our balsamic glaze.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese and blackened shrimp. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese and pulled buffalo chicken. Served with a side of ranch and fresh jalapenos.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese and sauteed mixed veggies. Served with fresh jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with colby jack cheeses. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Platters/Tacos
Mahi Tacos
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
Hawaiian Pork Tacos
Smoked pulled pork served on honey lime cabbage slaw with pineapple pico and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
Fried Captain's Platter
Hand battered using our signature fish fry served with shrimp, pincher poppers and catfish. French fries and sweet onion hush puppies.
Grilled Captain's Platter
Grilled with Shaggy's seafood seasoning when you order it. Served with shrimp, and catfish. French fries and hush puppies.
Fried Fish Platter
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Grilled Fish Platter
Grilled fish served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Fried Chicken Platter
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Grilled chicken. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Fried Shrimp Platter
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Grilled shrimp basket. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Fried Shrimp Tacos
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Fried Trigger Fish Tacos
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Grilled Trigger Fish Tacos
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Specialties
Royal Reds
1/2 pound of royal red shrimp sauteed with sausage and red potatoes in a white wine seafood broth. These shrimp are peel on.
Shrimp Trio
Bacon wrapped bourbon glazed skewered shrimp, coconut shrimp and garlic butter shrimp served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Fish Bahama Grill
Fresh grilled triggerfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
Chicken Bahama Grill
Fresh grilled chicken served with coconut rice, pineapple salsa and soy glaze.
Tuna Poke Bowl
Yellowfin tuna served with coconut rice, cucumber slices, purple cabbage, avocado, soy glaze, nom nom sauce and black sesame seeds.
Seafood Mac & Cheese
Grilled shrimp and crawfish in a creamy lobster cheese sauce over rotini pasta.
Chicken & Sausage Alfredo
Rotini pasta tossed with alfredo sauce, mushrooms, diced chicken and smoked sausage.
Shrimp Alfredo
Rotini pasta tossed with alfredo sauce and mushrooms. Topped with grilled shrimp.
Red Snapper
Grilled Red Snapper served on a bed of coconut rice and topped with a shrimp and mushroom sherry cream sauce. Garnished with green onions and toast.
Shrimp & Grits
Grilled shrimp with andouille sausage and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce, served over creamy grits.
Wagyu Sirloin
Wagyu sirloin served with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes.
LTO
Sides
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Skewer
Onion Rings
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Hush Puppies
Side Lobster Mac
Rotini pasta tossed in a creamy lobster cheese sauce. Topped with toasted bread crumbs.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Side of mashed potatoes loaded with bacon and cheese.
Mashed Potatoes
Side of mashed potatoes.
Asparagus
Side of asparagus.
Roasted Corn
Coconut Rice
Sauteed Veggies
Side of Queso
Kids
Sweets
Key Lime Pie
The best way to end your meal!
Red Velvet Cheesecake
A layered cheesecake with a cookie crust, cheesecake bottom, red velvet cake in the middle and whipped cream cheese on top.
Blueberry Cobbler Chzcake
Creamy white chocolate cheesecake, moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and swirls of berry compote; topped with whipped cream, white chocolate shavings and infused dried blueberries.
Rainbow Cake
Creamy white chocolate cheesecake, moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and swirls of berry compote; topped with whipped cream, white chocolate shavings and infused dried blueberries.
Gluten Free
GF Fish Dip
GF Shrimp Basket
GF Chicken Basket
GF Fish Basket
GF Grouper Tacos
GF Shrimp Tacos
GF Entree Caesar
GF Entree Garden Salad
GF Fish Bahama Grill
GF Chicken Bahama Grill
GF Chicken Quesadillas
GF Shrimp Quesadillas
GF Veggie Quesadillas
GF Fish of the Day
GF Royal Reds
Good Dog Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.
120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571