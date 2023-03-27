Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pirate’s Cove Menge

No reviews yet

208 Menge Avenue

Pass Christian, MS 39571

Popular Items

French Fries
Onion Rings
Corn Nuggets

Online Menu

PO-BOYS

Classic Roast Beef Po-Boy (Whole)

$15.25

Our famous Classic Roast Beef Poboy. Home made roast beef served over our fresh Po-Boy bread, dressed with gravy mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Shrimp Po-Boy (Whole)

$15.25

Our classic fried shrimp on our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Oyster Po-Boy (Whole)

$21.50

Our delicious Oyster Po-Boy made with fresh oysters, hand battered and fried to golden perfection. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Catfish Po-Boy (Whole)

$16.25

Mississippi farm-raised catfish fried to perfection. Served dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Seafood Combo Po-Boy (Whole)

$21.50

Can't decide between our golden fried shrimp or oysters? You don't have to.

Meat Combo- Roast Beef and Ham Po-Boy (Whole)

$16.95

A meat lover's Po-Boy. Our classic roast beef with fried ham and cheese, smothered in gravy served on fresh Po-Boy bread. Dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Hamburger Po-Boy (Whole)

$11.95

Our classic hamburger patty cooked to perfection sliced and served on a Po-Boy. Dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Cheeseburger Po-Boy (Whole)

$13.25

Our classic cheeseburger cooked to perfection sliced and served on our Po-Boy bread. Dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Ham & Cheese Po-Boy (Whole)

$11.75

Classic Ham and Cheese served on our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Ham Po-Boy (Whole)

$10.95

Classic Ham and Cheese served on our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Cajun Sausage Po-Boy (Whole)

$11.75

BBQ Beef Po-Boy (Whole)

$13.75

Our home made roast beef tossed in barbeque sauce and spread over our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo.

Chicken Strip Po-Boy (Whole)

$12.20

Tender fried chicken strips served over our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

French Fry Po-Boy (Whole)

$11.75

Crispy french fries and melted cheese smothered in our classic house made gravy, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of American or Swiss cheese.

1/2 Classic Roast Beef Po-Boy

$8.95

Our famous Classic Roast Beef Poboy. Home made roast beef served over our fresh Po-Boy bread, dressed with gravy mayo, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 Shrimp Po-Boy

$8.95

Our classic fried shrimp on our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

1/2 Oyster Po-Boy

$11.50

Our delicious Oyster Po-Boy made with fresh oysters, hand battered and fried to golden perfection. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

1/2 Catfish Po-Boy

$9.45

Mississippi farm-raised catfish fried to perfection. Served dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

1/2 Seafood Combo

$11.50

Can't decide between our golden fried shrimp or oysters? You don't have to.

1/2 Hamburger Po-Boy

$7.30

Our classic hamburger patty cooked to perfection sliced and served on a Po-Boy. Dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

1/2 Cheeseburger Po-Boy

$7.95

Our classic cheeseburger cooked to perfection sliced and served on our Po-Boy bread. Dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

1/2 Cajun Sausage Po-Boy

$7.25

Tasty Cajun Sausage sliced and spread over fresh a Po-Boy. Comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce tomatoes and pickles.

1/2 BBQ Beef Po-Boy

$7.95

Our home made roast beef tossed in barbeque sauce and spread over our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo.

1/2 Chicken Strip Po-Boy

$7.90

Tender fried chicken strips served over our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 Ham & Cheese Po-Boy

$7.15

Classic Ham and Cheese served on our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

1/2 Ham Po-Boy

$6.75

Classic Ham and Cheese served on our fresh Po-Boy bread. Comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

1/2 Combo- Roast Beef and Ham Po-Boy

$9.75

A meat lover's Po-Boy. Our classic roast beef with fried ham and cheese, smothered in gravy served on fresh Po-Boy bread. Dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

1/2 French Fry Po-Boy

$7.25

Crispy french fries and melted cheese smothered in our classic house made gravy, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of American or Swiss cheese.

PLATES

Plates are served with your choice of 1 side, hushpuppies and bread.

Shrimp Plate

$16.50

Our hand battered golden fried shrimp plate. Served with hush puppies and your choice of 1 side.

Oyster Plate

$21.50

Our hand battered oysters fried to golden perfection. Served hush puppies and your choice of 1 side.

Seafood Combo Plate-1/2 Oyster & 1/2 Shrimp Plate

$19.75

A blend of hand battered shrimp and oyster fried to golden perfection. Served with hush puppies and your choice of 1 side.

Catfish Plate

$17.50

A plate of Mississippi farm-raised catfish fried to golden perfection. Served with 4 hushpuppies and your choice of a side.

Chicken Strip Plate

$11.95+

Delicious golden chicken strips served with your choice of 1 side.

SANDWICHES AND DOGS

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.95

Our famous homemade Roast Beef served on a bun dressed with gravy, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Shrimp Sandwich

$8.95

Our hand battered golden fried shrimp served on a bun. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Oyster Sandwich

$11.50

Fresh hand battered oysters fried to golden perfection served on a bun. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Catfish Sandwich

$9.45

Mississippi farm-raised catfish fried to perfection. Served on a large bun dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.15

Classic Ham and Cheese served on a bun. Dressed with mayo, mustard lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Ham Sandwich

$6.75

Classic Ham and Cheese served on a bun. Dressed with mayo, mustard lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$7.95

Our home made roast beef tossed in barbeque sauce served on a large bun. Dressed with mayo.

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$7.90

Delicious golden chicken strips.

Cajun Sausage Sandwich

$7.25

Tasty Cajun Sausage sliced and spread over a bun. Dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Hot Dog

$2.25

Classic Hot Dog on a bun.

Chili Dog

$3.10

Our classic Chili Dog.

Corn Dog

$2.35

Our Classic Corn Dog is a fan favorite!

Grilled Cheese

$1.85

BURGERS

Cheeseburger- Regular

$4.20

Old fashion cheeseburger served on a bun dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Hamburger- Regular

$3.80

Old fashion beef patty served on a bun dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Large Cheeseburger

$7.95

Old fashion cheeseburger served on a bun dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Large Hamburger

$7.30

Old fashion beef patty served on a bun dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

SIDES

French Fries

$3.25

Hush Puppies

$3.25

Corn Nuggets

$3.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

Chips

$1.39

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Cup of Gravy

$1.09

Extra Fried Shrimp

$0.45

Extra Fried Oyster

$2.00

ICE CREAM

CONE

$3.50+

CUP

$3.50+

FLOAT

$6.00

MILK SHAKE

$5.50

MALT

$6.00

PINT

$7.50

SOFT DRINKS

Barq's- Glass Bottle

$2.40

Sweet Tea

$2.19+

Unsweet Tea

$2.19+

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.19+

20 oz Bottle Soft Drink

$2.40

Bottled Water

$1.75

Merchandise

Short Sleeve

SS T-Shirt

$15.00+

Long Sleeve

LS T-Shirt

$18.00+

Hats

Visor

$15.00

Hat

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Counter-serve joint specializing in Po-Boys with burgers and seafood plates in cheery, no-frills digs with picnic tables. Kid friendly meals with Blue Bell Ice Cream and Arcade Games

Website

Location

208 Menge Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571

Directions

