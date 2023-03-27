Pirate’s Cove Menge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Counter-serve joint specializing in Po-Boys with burgers and seafood plates in cheery, no-frills digs with picnic tables. Kid friendly meals with Blue Bell Ice Cream and Arcade Games
Location
208 Menge Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fill-Up With Billups - Pass Christian
No Reviews
110 W Scenic Dr. Pass Christian, MS 39571
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pass Christian
More near Pass Christian