Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

121 Reviews

$$

4250 LA-22

Suite B

Mandeville, LA 70471

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.00

Roti

$5.00

Veggie Egg Rolls

$5.95

Thai Cajun Fried Eggplant

$8.00

Chicken Wings (5)

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Crispy Calamari

$8.95

Fried Ribs

$8.95

Dumplings

$7.95

Crab Rangoon (6)

$7.95

Avocado Rolls

$7.95

Sawasdee Rolls

$7.95

Spicy Clams

$9.95

BKK Shrimps

$10.95

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Pork Roll

$5.95

Fresh Roll Shrimp

$7.95

Chicken Satay

$7.95

BBQ RIB / COLESLAW

$10.95

Cauliflower Buffalo Style

$7.95

Sunset Soft Shell Roll

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Chicken Nuggets And French Fried

$6.00

Stuffed Chicken Wings

$7.95

Shrimps With 3 Flavor

$12.95

Catering Sawasdee Roll

$35.00

Catering Calamari

$35.00

Soups

Tom Yum

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

Wonton Soup

$5.00

Glass Noodle Soup With Shrimps

$6.00

[Small] Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

Tom Kha

Hot And Sour Soup Large

$9.00

Wonton Soup Large

$9.00

Glass Noodle Soup

$5.00

Egg Drop Soup [Large]

$9.00

Tom Yum Seafood

$15.95

Broth

$2.00

Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Crispy Tofu Salad

$8.95

Sear Tuna Salad

$10.95

Steak Salad

$14.95

Yum Woonsen Shrimp And Chicken

$12.95

Papaya Salad No Shrimps

$9.95

Papaya Salad With Shrimps

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Lap Pork

$12.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Curries

Red Curry

Green Curry

Panang Curry

Massamun Curry

Khao Soi

Yellow Curry

Pad Prig Khing

Fried Rice

Thai House Fried Rice

Fried Rice & Crispy Chicken

$13.95

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

$8.95

Small Size Catering

$50.00

Crazy Wok Stir Fried

Spicy Basil

Garlic Delight

Ginger Lover

Spicy Cashew Nut

Spicy Eggplant

Broccoli

Sweet And Sour

Noodles

Pad Thai

Drunken Noodle

Pad See-Ew

Pad Woonsen

Pho Sawasdee

Tom Yum Noodle

Pad Thai Glass Noodles

Signatures

Duck Basil

$19.95

Rainbow Trout

$15.95

Garlic Shrimps Signature

$16.95

Duck Curry

$19.95

Salmon Curry

$16.95

Black Pepper Steak

$16.95

Pine Apple Fried Rice Dinner

$15.00

Gai Kraprow With Fried Egg Dinner

$13.95

Udon Bowl Dinner

$13.95

Yum Gai Zaap

$13.95

Pompano Whole Fish

$25.95

Lobster Special With Shrimps And Soft Shell Crab

$36.95

Seafood Curry Special

$20.95

Side

Side Steam Glass Noodles

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Shrimp Tenders And French Fries

$7.00

+Ginger Dressing

$1.00

+Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Steam Rice Noodle

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Chicken Tender And French Fries

$7.00

+Ginger Dressing Container

$6.00

+Peanut Dressing Container

$6.00

Side Steam MixVegetables

$3.00

Small Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

1 Piece Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Roti Bread 1piece

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Shrimps (4)

$3.95

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Beef

$3.00

Side Tofu

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Of French Fries

$5.00

Side Of

$0.50

Desserts

Mango with Sticky Rice

$7.00

Banana Flitter & Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Fried Ice cream

$7.00

Sweet Roti

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Banana

$5.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Sweet Sticky Rice And Icecream

$7.00

Curries

Red Curry - Lunch

Green Curry - Lunch

Panang Curry - Lunch

Massamun Curry - Lunch

Yellow Curry

Khao Soi - Lunch

Crazy Wok Stir Fried

Spicy Basil - Lunch

Garlic Delight - Lunch

Ginger lover - Lunch

Spicy Cashew Nut - Lunch

Crispy Pork Deligt

Spicy Eggplant Lunch

Beef B roccoli

$10.95

Sweet And Sour

Sweet And Sour- Lunch

Rice & Noodles

Thai House Fried Rice - Lunch

Fried Rice & Crispy Chicken - Lunch

$13.95

Spicy Basil Fried Rice - Lunch

Pad Thai - Lunch

Pad Thai Glass Noodle - Lunch

Drunken Noodle - Lunch

Pad See-Ew - Lunch

Pad Woonsen - Lunch

Tom Yum Noodle - Lunch

Pho Sawasdee

Crisypy Pork Delight

$9.95

Lunch Special

Udon Noodle Lunch Bowl

$10.95

Gai Kra Pow And Fried Egg Lunch

$10.95

Pine Apple Fried Rice Lunch

$10.95

Fried Tilapia Red Curry

$12.95

Beef Broccoli Lunch

$10.95

Room Charged

$25.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Water

Roy Roger

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Cofee

$3.00

Thai Lemonade

$3.00

Ozarka

$1.50

Perrier

$2.50

S. Pellegrino

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.50

Half Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Sake

Hot Gekkeikan

$6.00

Cold Gekkeikan

$6.00

Cold Sho Chiku Bai

$6.00

Gekkeikan

$7.95

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Open Wine

$7.00

Zinfandel

$6.00

Plum Wine

$7.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Riesling BTL

$22.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$22.00

Merlot BTL

$22.00

Cabernet BTL

$22.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4250 LA-22, Suite B, Mandeville, LA 70471

Directions

