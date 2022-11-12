Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rusty Pelican - Mandeville

370 Reviews

$$

500 Girod St

Mandeville, LA 70448

Order Again

Popular Items

Pelican Burger
Monroe Street Medley
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.49

Flash Fried Gulf Shrimp Tossed in our Hot and Bothered Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Our French Fried Shoestring Potatoes Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Bacon, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$12.69

All Thriller, no Filler! Two Hand Crafted all Lump Cakes with Remoulade Sauce For Dipping.

Fried Artichoke Hearts

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$9.19

Lightly Breaded, Fried Artichoke Hearts, Served with our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$7.99

Fried Provolone Cheese Sticks Breaded with Italian Breadcrumbs, Served with Marinara Sauce.

Fried Eggplant Spears

Fried Eggplant Spears

$7.99

Eggplant Sliced and Golden Fried, Served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Lightly Breaded, Fried Button Mushrooms, Served with our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

A Boat Load of Crispy Fried Pickle Slices, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Homemade from Colossal Yellow Onions, Double Battered and Fried to Perfection! Served with our own Pelican Sauce.

Onion Strings

$7.99

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.19

Debris Fries

$10.99

Fried Okra

$7.99

Burgers

Pelican Burger

$10.99

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$11.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.99

Shack Burger

$11.99

5th Beach Burger

$11.99

Girod Street Burger

$11.99

Pontchartrain Pickle Burger

$11.99

Hotsy Totsy Burger

$11.99

Hijacked Burger

$14.29

Debris Burger

$14.39

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Special Burger

$14.99

Southern Comfort Burger

$13.79

Fountain Bleu Burger

$11.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Rusty Bird

$11.49

Brickhouse Chicken

$12.59

Jive Bird

$11.49

Chicken Parmesan

$12.59

Corner Pack

$12.59

Baskets

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$11.49

Tender Catfish Filets, Fried Golden and Served with Tartar Sauce.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$13.79

Fried Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Served with Remoulade & Cocktail Sauces.

Crab Cake Basket

Crab Cake Basket

$15.99

Two of our Handmade all Lump Crab Cakes with Remoulade Sauce.

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$18.39

Fried Louisiana Gulf Oysters Served with Cocktail Sauce.

Yard Bird Basket

Yard Bird Basket

$9.19

More Cluck for your Buck! Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection and Served with our own Pelican Sauce for Dipping.

Surf & Chirp

Surf & Chirp

$12.59

Chicken Tenders and Golden Fried Gulf Shrimp Served with our own Pelican Sauce and Remoulade Sauce.

Lakeshore Tour

Lakeshore Tour

$14.99

One of our Homemade Crabcakes and Golden Fried Gulf Shrimp Served with Remoulade sauce.

Monroe Street Medley

Monroe Street Medley

$12.59

Golden Fried Catfish Filet and Fried Gulf Shrimp Served with Tartar Sauce.

CYO Basket

$0.05

Softshell Crab Basket

$19.49

Seafood Platter

$25.99

PoBoys

Ferdie

$13.49

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$13.79

Fried Catfish Poboy

$11.49

Fried Oyster Poboy

$18.49

Softshell Poboy

$19.49

Ham & Swiss Poboy

$11.49

Hot Sausage Poboy

$11.49
Roast Beef Poboy

Roast Beef Poboy

$12.59

Slow Cooked Beef Simmered in a Brown Gravy 'till it just Falls Apart and Melts in your Mouth.

Specialty Sandwiches

Old Mandy Dandy

$15.99

Holland Special

$14.99

Mahi Sandwich

$13.99

Mahi Gras

$14.99

Firecracker Sandwich

$12.59

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$12.59

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Filet Sandwich

$17.89

Shrimp on Bun

$11.49

Double Decker BLT

$10.39

Shrimp Salad on Croissant

$10.99

Gumbo

Gumbo Combo

Gumbo Combo

Bowl of Gumbo

$7.99

Salads

Bucktown All-Star Salad

Bucktown All-Star Salad

$14.99

It Ain't Uptown...it's Bucktown! Fresh Greens Topped wwiith Blackened Gulf Shrimp and One of our all Lump Crab Cakes!

Crab Cake Salad

Crab Cake Salad

$15.99

YES! You can have your Cake and Salad Too! Our House Salad Topped with Two of our all Lump Handmade Crab Cakes!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Fresh Romaine Tossed with our Signature Caesar Dressing with Croutons and Romano Cheese.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grape Tomatoes and Red Onions.

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in our Hot and Bothered Homemade Authentic Buffalo Sauce set on top of our House Salad.

Mahi Salad

Mahi Salad

$13.79

Our Garden Fresh House Salad Topped with Fresh Mahi Grilled, Blackened, or Fried.

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.79

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Shrimp and Avocado

Chef Salad

$14.99

Oyster Salad

$18.39

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.79

A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.79

Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp on a fresh flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Chicken Tacos

$13.79

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Steak Taco

$17.89

Tender steak cooled to your temperature on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Kids

Jr. Pelican Burger

Jr. Pelican Burger

$5.79

The Same ol' Pelican Burger we Know and Love but for Kids! (shown with cheese)

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.79

Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection and Served with our own Pelican Sauce for Dipping

Kids Chicken Tenders Sandwich

Kids Chicken Tenders Sandwich

$5.79

Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection on a fresh bun and served with fried.

Kids Shrimp

Kids Shrimp

$6.89

Fried Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Served with french fries

Kids Catfish Strips

Kids Catfish Strips

$5.79

Tender Catfish Filets, Fried Golden and Served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.79

A classic grilled cheese served with french fries!!

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.79

Extras

Crab Cake (Single Cake)

$6.99

Our Handmade all Lump Crab Cake with Remoulade Sauce.

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.29

French Fry Basket

$4.59

Patty

$6.69
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.59

Classic potato salad with a sour cream twist to make your taste buds spin!!

Side Caesar Salad

$4.59

Side Salad

$4.59

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grape Tomatoes and Red Onions.

Soft Shell Crab

$13.99

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$5.79

Pelican Burger (Non Tax)

$12.00

Salad Dressing Quart

$7.99

Dessert

Mama's Wish

$4.99

Ice Cream Poboy

$3.99

Cookie

$1.99

Weelky Specials

Wings

$9.99

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Abita Rootbeer Bottle

$2.59
Barq's Rootbeer Bottle
$2.59

Barq's Rootbeer Bottle

$2.59

Bottled Water

$2.29

Juice Box

$2.29

Tea

$2.59

Gallon Iced Tea

$8.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.99

Gallon Lemonade

$10.99

Beer

Bud Light

$3.29

Coors Light

$3.29

Corona

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.29

Miller Lite

$3.29

Yuengling

$3.29

Miller High Life

$2.29+

Pacifico

$3.29

Dos Equis

$3.29

Stella

$3.99

Abita Amber

$3.99

St. Pauli NA

$2.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nestled on the Corner of Girod and Monroe in the Heart of Old Mandeville, the Rusty Pelican is a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike. Our friendly staff and open floor plan create a comfortable, casual dining experience. Our salads are fresh. Our burgers are juicy. Our Seafood is delicious. We have all the local beers as well as a selection of old standards and favorites. We also feature a full service drink bar. Stop by today and try something from our fantastic menu!

500 Girod St, Mandeville, LA 70448

