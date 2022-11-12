Rusty Pelican - Mandeville
370 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nestled on the Corner of Girod and Monroe in the Heart of Old Mandeville, the Rusty Pelican is a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike. Our friendly staff and open floor plan create a comfortable, casual dining experience. Our salads are fresh. Our burgers are juicy. Our Seafood is delicious. We have all the local beers as well as a selection of old standards and favorites. We also feature a full service drink bar. Stop by today and try something from our fantastic menu!
500 Girod St, Mandeville, LA 70448
