Rusty Pelican - Mandeville

Nestled on the Corner of Girod and Monroe in the Heart of Old Mandeville, the Rusty Pelican is a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike. Our friendly staff and open floor plan create a comfortable, casual dining experience. Our salads are fresh. Our burgers are juicy. Our Seafood is delicious. We have all the local beers as well as a selection of old standards and favorites. We also feature a full service drink bar. Stop by today and try something from our fantastic menu!

