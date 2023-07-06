Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loft18 Mandeville Mandeville

1619 N. Causeway Blvd.

Mandeville, LA 70471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TRAYS

CHIPS & DIP

$50.00+
SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$65.00+

Chicken/ Beans/ Corn/ Pepper Jack/ Oninos/ Jalapeno Ranch

BAYOU CHICKEN ALFREDO

$75.00+

Fusilli Pasta/ Cajun Alfredo/ Grated Parm

MAMBO SHRIMP MONICA

$135.00+

Fusilli Pasta/ Blackened Shrimp/ Monica Sauce

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

$90.00+
PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$120.00

Slider Buns/ Pulled pork tossed in BBQ

CHICKEN TENDERS

$50.00+
CHICKEN WINGS

$75.00+
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$55.00+
MAC N CHEESE

$55.00+
HOUSE SALAD

$50.00+

Spring Mix/ Balsamic Vinaigrette/ Croutons/ Parmesan / Cherry Tomatoes

CAESAR SALAD

$55.00+

Romaine Lettuce/ Caesar/ Parmesan/ Croutons

DRINKS

SWEET TEA - GALLON

$20.00

LEMONADE - GALLON

$20.00

PLATEWARE

PLASTIC PLATES

$1.00

PLASTIC CUPS & LIDS

$1.00

DISPOSABLE SERVING UTENSIL

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
LOFT18 is an interactive "Sports Bar & Grill" designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night golf play & multi-sport action with good ole' fashioned hospitality & service. ​ Our 5 custom-built, Full Swing Golf Simulation BAYS feature games & championship courses that deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at LOFT18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing & networking beyond the tee box. LOFT18’s full-service restaurant, bar & lounge offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality. ​ MISSION: Improve your game. Enjoy your life. ​ LOFT18 is setting the course for a new generation of players. We deliver the ultimate indoor golfing experience – complete with award-winning golf simulators and a new "club-level" dining and service experience.

1619 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471

Directions

