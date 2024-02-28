Off the Hook Hammond
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. Our goal is to promote family recipes with bold, authentic flavors that represent the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.
Location
370 S. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, LA 70403
