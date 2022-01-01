Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bayou Boudin, Lucky Dogs, Hunt Bros Pizza

213 East Morris Avenue

Hammond, LA 70403

Popular Items

Side Crawfish Queso
Chicken Cracklin
Lucky Dog

Bayou Boudin

Boudin Ball

$1.69
Big Boudin Ball

Big Boudin Ball

$2.69

Pepper Jack Boudin Ball

$1.89

Big Pepper Jack Boudin Ball

$2.89

Our top-selling Boudin item !

Boudin Link

$2.99

8" link of our delicious Boudin

Alligator Boudin Link

$2.99

Crawfish Boudin Link

$2.99

Meat Pie

$3.69

Crawfish Pie

$4.29
Chicken Cracklin

Chicken Cracklin

$5.89+

Everyone loves these !

Pork Cracklin

$3.89+
Pork Skins

Pork Skins

$2.99
Housemade Potato Chips

Housemade Potato Chips

$1.99

Side Crawfish Queso

$3.49

Lucky Dogs

Lucky Dog

$4.89

A New Orleans tradition since 1948 ! Traditional 1/4 lb gluten-free frank with chili, onions, & mustard

Smoked Sausage

$5.39

1/4 pd all-meat sausage

Creole Sausage

$5.39

1/4 pd creole sausage

Alligator Sausage

$5.89

1/4 pd alligator sausage, topped with creole mustard sauce

Hot Dog

$3.89

Gluten-free frank

Hunt Brothers

Hot & Ready 12" Pizza

$11.99

Take Home & Bake 12" Pizza

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Hot & Ready 12" Pizza

$12.99

Limited Time Only !

Chicken Bacon Ranch Take Home & Bake 12" Pizza

$12.99

Limited Time Only !

Cajun Confections

Bayou Brownie

Bayou Brownie

$3.29

Gooey Cake

$1.49

Pecan Pie Gateau

$1.49

Pralines

$2.59Out of stock

Drinks

20 oz Fountain Drink

$0.89

30 oz Fountain Drink

$0.99

42 oz Fountain Drink

$1.09
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

213 East Morris Avenue, Hammond, LA 70403

Directions

