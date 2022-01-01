Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Denham Springs

Go
Denham Springs restaurants
Toast

Denham Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas

Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA image

SALADS • GRILL

Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA

587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)
Takeout
(1) Quesadilla$6.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, and your choice of meat.
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs

123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Quesadillas$10.99
Chicken Quesadillas$8.99
Pork Quesadillas$8.99
More about Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
Pork Quesadilla$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

Browse other tasty dishes in Denham Springs

Tacos

Street Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Fajitas

Steak Quesadillas

Nachos

Burritos

Taco Salad

Map

More near Denham Springs to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston