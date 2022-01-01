Quesadillas in Denham Springs
Denham Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
SALADS • GRILL
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs
|(1) Quesadilla
|$6.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, and your choice of meat.
More about Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs
|Barbacoa Quesadillas
|$10.99
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$8.99
|Pork Quesadillas
|$8.99
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
|Pork Quesadilla
|$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top