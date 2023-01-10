- Home
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA 587 Florida Ave SE
549 Reviews
$$
587 Florida Ave SE
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Appetizers
Guacamole Dip
Our signature guacamole made fresh daily.
Queso Dip
Spinach Queso
Spinach and white queso
Carne con Queso
Ground beef and queso
Pollo con Queso
Onions, tomatoes, shredded chicken, and queso
Bean Dip
Onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, beans, chili sauce, cheese, and sour cream
Nachos Gigantes
Beans, meat, queso, sour cream, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. All piled high
Nachos Fantasticos Bean
Nachos Fantastico Beef, or Chicken
Meat, cheese, olives, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with side of sour cream
Nachos Fantastico Steak or Shrimp
Meat, cheese, olives, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with side of sour cream.
Mexican Pizza
Meat, olives, tomatoes, and cheese.
Soups and Salads
Tortilla Soup
Chicken soup, tortilla strips, and cheese
Small Guacamole Salad
Large Guacamole Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomatoes, Olives, and Jalapeno.
Taco Salad Beef or Chicken
Iceberg Lettuce, Choice of meat, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, and Olives
Taco Salad Steak or Shrimp
Iceberg lettuce, Choice of Meat, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes, and Olives.
Enchiladas, Burritos, and Tamales
(2) Enchilada Plate
Choice of meat or cheese, rolled in a corn tortilla topped with cheese (for beef and cheese enchiladas) or queso and cheese (for chicken enchiladas). Served with rice and beans.
(2) Enchilada Plate Steak or Shrimp
Choice of Steak or Shrimp stuffed into corn tortillas. Topped with Queso and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
(3) Enchilada Plate
3 Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or cheese, topped with chili and cheese for beef or cheese enchiladas, topped with queso and cheese for chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and beans.
(3) Enchilada Plate Steak or Shrimp
3 Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of steak or shrimp, topped with queso and melted cheese and served with rice and beans.
Maria's Burrito (Bean)
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Maria's Burrito Beef or Chicken
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and your choice of meat, topped with chili and cheese for beef, and queso and cheese for chicken. Served with rice and beans.
Maria's Burrito Steak or Shrimp
Flour Tortilla stuffed with beans and steak or shrimp, topped with queso and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
(3) Cheese Chimales Plate
3 pork stuffed tamales topped with chili and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Half Doz. Tamales (Plain)
6 pork stuffed tamales wrapped in corn husks.
Half Doz. Tamales (Chili)
6 pork stuffed tamales topped with chili con carne.
Half Doz. Tamales (Chili and Chz)
6 pork stuffed tamales topped with chili and melted cheese.
Fajitas and Tacos
Marias Fajitas (Steak)
Tender skirt steak grilled and served over fajita onions and peppers. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
Marias Fajitas (Chicken)
Tender grilled chicken served over fajita onion and bell pepper. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Marias Fajitas (Shrimp)
Fajita shrimp served over fajita onions and peppers. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Marias Fajitas (Pick 2 Combo)
Half sized portion of your choice of fajita. Served over fajita onions and peppers. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Marias Fajitas (All 3 Combo)
Steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served over fajita onion and peppers. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Fajitas Fiesta (Chicken)
Fajita chicken breast served over fajita onions and peppers. Topped with melted cheese, bacon, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, and beans.
Fajitas Fiesta (Shrimp)
Fajita shrimp served over fajita onions and bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese, bacon, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, and beans.
Tacos Americanos Beef or Chicken
2 crispy or soft tacos stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Americanos Steak or Shrimp
2 crispy or soft tacos stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Fiesta Ckn
2 grilled chicken tacos on flour tortillas topped with melted cheese, bacon, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Fiesta Shrimp
Street Tacos ckn
Street Tacos stk
Fajita steak topped with guacamole, fresh onions, and our own chimichurri. Served with rice and beans.
(4) Tacos Plate
4 Tacos, crispy or soft, with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Chicken BLT Tacos
Quesadillas, Chimichangas, and Chili Rellenos
Quesadilla Plate Beef or Chicken
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Plate Steak or Shrimp
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Plate (Cheese)
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Plate Beef or Chicken
Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, then deep fried and topped with chili and cheese for beef, and queso and cheese for chicken. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga Plate Steak or Shrimp
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak or shrimp, then deep fried and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
(2) Chili Rellenos (Cheese)
2 Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with melted cheese and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
(2) Chili Rellenos Beef or Chicken
2 Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of meat and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
(2) Chili Rellenos Steak or Shrimp
2 Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with steak or shrimp and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas Chicas Beef or Chicken
Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat, deep fried and cut in half. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, jalapenos, and pico de gallo.
Chimichangas Chicas Steak or Shrimp
Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or shrimp. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Combination Plates
Maria's Deluxe Dinner
Beef enchilada, cheese chili relleno, tamale topped with chili and a crispy beef taco. Served with rice and beans.
Maria's Chimichanga Beef or Chicken
Chimichanga, taco or salad, rice and beans.
Maria's Chimichanga Steak or Shrimp
Chimichanga, taco or salad, rice and beans.
Hacienda
Beef enchilada, beef tostada, cheese chili relleno. Served with rice and beans.
Don Juanito
Beef enchilada, tamale topped with chili, beef nachos and cheese nachos. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada/Taco Combo
Beef enchilada, crispy beef taco, rice and beans.
Enchilada/Chili Relleno Combo
Beef enchilada, cheese chili relleno, rice and beans.
Chimichanga/Enchilada Combo
Beef chimichanga, shredded chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, served with rice and beans.
Ench/Burrito/2 Tamales Combo
Beef enchilada, small beef burrito, 2 tamales with chili, rice and beans.
Enchilada/Tostada/Tamale Combo
Beef enchilada, beef tostada, tamale topped with chili, served with rice.
Side Orders
(1) Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla, topped with beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, olives, and shredded cheese.
Beans
Topped with chili and cheese
Rice
(1) Chili Relleno
Roasted poblano stuffed with meat or cheese topped with queso and melted cheese.
French Fries
(3) Tamales (Plain)
(3) Tamales (Chili)
(3) Tamales (Chili and Chz)
(1) Taco
Crispy or soft taco, stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
(1) Tamale
(1) Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, and your choice of meat.
Burrito Side
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and your choice of meat topped with chili and cheese for beef, queso and melted cheese for all others.
(1) Enchilada
Corn tortilla stuffed with meat or cheese, topped with chili and cheese for beef or cheese, and queso and cheese for all others.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and deep fried. Topped with chili and cheese for beef, queso and cheese for all others.
Add Ons
Guacamole
Queso
Sour Cream
Chili
Pico de Gallo
Jalapenos
Tomatoes
Olives
Lettuce
Fresh Onion
Fajita Onion
Fajita Bellpepper
Tortillas
Shredded Cheese
Sliced Avocado
Cilantro
Fajita Setup
Ranch
Italian
Thousand Island
Caesar
Oil and Vinegar
Vinaigrette
Bacon
Chimichurri
Beef/chicken xtra
Steak/ shrimp xtra
Chicken Breast
Kid's Menu
Kid's Taco Meal
1 crispy or soft taco stuffed with your choice of meat and topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Kid's Enchilada Meal
1 enchilada served with rice and beans.
Kid's Chicken Tenders Meal
3 chicken tenders served with fries.
Kid's Quesadilla Meal
Small quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Family Meals
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs, LA 70726