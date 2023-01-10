Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA 587 Florida Ave SE

549 Reviews

$$

587 Florida Ave SE

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ench/Burrito/2 Tamales Combo
(1) Quesadilla
Chicken BLT Tacos

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$5.95+

Our signature guacamole made fresh daily.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$5.95+
Spinach Queso

Spinach Queso

$5.95+

Spinach and white queso

Carne con Queso

Carne con Queso

$5.95+

Ground beef and queso

Pollo con Queso

Pollo con Queso

$5.95+

Onions, tomatoes, shredded chicken, and queso

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$5.95

Onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, beans, chili sauce, cheese, and sour cream

Nachos Gigantes

$11.95

Beans, meat, queso, sour cream, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. All piled high

Nachos Fantasticos Bean

$6.95+

Nachos Fantastico Beef, or Chicken

$7.95+

Meat, cheese, olives, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with side of sour cream

Nachos Fantastico Steak or Shrimp

$8.95+

Meat, cheese, olives, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with side of sour cream.

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$8.95

Meat, olives, tomatoes, and cheese.

Soups and Salads

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$3.95+

Chicken soup, tortilla strips, and cheese

Small Guacamole Salad

$3.95
Large Guacamole Salad

Large Guacamole Salad

$7.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomatoes, Olives, and Jalapeno.

Taco Salad Beef or Chicken

Taco Salad Beef or Chicken

$10.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Choice of meat, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, and Olives

Taco Salad Steak or Shrimp

Taco Salad Steak or Shrimp

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, Choice of Meat, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes, and Olives.

Enchiladas, Burritos, and Tamales

6 pork stuffed tamales topped with chili con carne.
(2) Enchilada Plate

(2) Enchilada Plate

$9.95

Choice of meat or cheese, rolled in a corn tortilla topped with cheese (for beef and cheese enchiladas) or queso and cheese (for chicken enchiladas). Served with rice and beans.

(2) Enchilada Plate Steak or Shrimp

(2) Enchilada Plate Steak or Shrimp

$12.95

Choice of Steak or Shrimp stuffed into corn tortillas. Topped with Queso and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

(3) Enchilada Plate

(3) Enchilada Plate

$10.95

3 Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or cheese, topped with chili and cheese for beef or cheese enchiladas, topped with queso and cheese for chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and beans.

(3) Enchilada Plate Steak or Shrimp

(3) Enchilada Plate Steak or Shrimp

$14.95

3 Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of steak or shrimp, topped with queso and melted cheese and served with rice and beans.

Maria's Burrito (Bean)

Maria's Burrito (Bean)

$8.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Maria's Burrito Beef or Chicken

Maria's Burrito Beef or Chicken

$10.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and your choice of meat, topped with chili and cheese for beef, and queso and cheese for chicken. Served with rice and beans.

Maria's Burrito Steak or Shrimp

$13.95

Flour Tortilla stuffed with beans and steak or shrimp, topped with queso and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

(3) Cheese Chimales Plate

(3) Cheese Chimales Plate

$10.95

3 pork stuffed tamales topped with chili and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Half Doz. Tamales (Plain)

$11.95

6 pork stuffed tamales wrapped in corn husks.

Half Doz. Tamales (Chili)

$12.95

6 pork stuffed tamales topped with chili con carne.

Half Doz. Tamales (Chili and Chz)

$14.95

6 pork stuffed tamales topped with chili and melted cheese.

Fajitas and Tacos

Marias Fajitas (Steak)

Marias Fajitas (Steak)

$17.95

Tender skirt steak grilled and served over fajita onions and peppers. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and shredded cheese.

Marias Fajitas (Chicken)

$15.95

Tender grilled chicken served over fajita onion and bell pepper. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Marias Fajitas (Shrimp)

$17.95

Fajita shrimp served over fajita onions and peppers. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.

Marias Fajitas (Pick 2 Combo)

$17.95

Half sized portion of your choice of fajita. Served over fajita onions and peppers. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.

Marias Fajitas (All 3 Combo)

Marias Fajitas (All 3 Combo)

$21.95

Steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served over fajita onion and peppers. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Fajitas Fiesta (Chicken)

Fajitas Fiesta (Chicken)

$15.95

Fajita chicken breast served over fajita onions and peppers. Topped with melted cheese, bacon, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, and beans.

Fajitas Fiesta (Shrimp)

$17.95

Fajita shrimp served over fajita onions and bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese, bacon, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with 4 tortillas, rice, and beans.

Tacos Americanos Beef or Chicken

$8.95+

2 crispy or soft tacos stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Americanos Steak or Shrimp

$10.95+

2 crispy or soft tacos stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Fiesta Ckn

Tacos Fiesta Ckn

$9.95+

2 grilled chicken tacos on flour tortillas topped with melted cheese, bacon, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Fiesta Shrimp

$11.95+

Street Tacos ckn

$9.95+

Street Tacos stk

$11.95+

Fajita steak topped with guacamole, fresh onions, and our own chimichurri. Served with rice and beans.

(4) Tacos Plate

(4) Tacos Plate

$11.95

4 Tacos, crispy or soft, with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Chicken BLT Tacos

$9.95+

Quesadillas, Chimichangas, and Chili Rellenos

Quesadilla Plate Beef or Chicken

Quesadilla Plate Beef or Chicken

$9.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Plate Steak or Shrimp

Quesadilla Plate Steak or Shrimp

$12.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Plate (Cheese)

Quesadilla Plate (Cheese)

$8.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Plate Beef or Chicken

Chimichanga Plate Beef or Chicken

$9.95

Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, then deep fried and topped with chili and cheese for beef, and queso and cheese for chicken. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga Plate Steak or Shrimp

$11.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with steak or shrimp, then deep fried and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

(2) Chili Rellenos (Cheese)

(2) Chili Rellenos (Cheese)

$10.95

2 Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with melted cheese and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

(2) Chili Rellenos Beef or Chicken

(2) Chili Rellenos Beef or Chicken

$11.95

2 Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of meat and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

(2) Chili Rellenos Steak or Shrimp

(2) Chili Rellenos Steak or Shrimp

$13.95

2 Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with steak or shrimp and topped with queso and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas Chicas Beef or Chicken

$9.95+

Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat, deep fried and cut in half. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, jalapenos, and pico de gallo.

Chimichangas Chicas Steak or Shrimp

$13.95+

Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or shrimp. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Combination Plates

Maria's Deluxe Dinner

Maria's Deluxe Dinner

$13.95

Beef enchilada, cheese chili relleno, tamale topped with chili and a crispy beef taco. Served with rice and beans.

Maria's Chimichanga Beef or Chicken

Maria's Chimichanga Beef or Chicken

$11.95

Chimichanga, taco or salad, rice and beans.

Maria's Chimichanga Steak or Shrimp

$13.95

Chimichanga, taco or salad, rice and beans.

Hacienda

Hacienda

$13.95

Beef enchilada, beef tostada, cheese chili relleno. Served with rice and beans.

Don Juanito

Don Juanito

$13.95

Beef enchilada, tamale topped with chili, beef nachos and cheese nachos. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada/Taco Combo

Enchilada/Taco Combo

$9.45

Beef enchilada, crispy beef taco, rice and beans.

Enchilada/Chili Relleno Combo

Enchilada/Chili Relleno Combo

$9.95

Beef enchilada, cheese chili relleno, rice and beans.

Chimichanga/Enchilada Combo

Chimichanga/Enchilada Combo

$13.95

Beef chimichanga, shredded chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, served with rice and beans.

Ench/Burrito/2 Tamales Combo

Ench/Burrito/2 Tamales Combo

$13.95

Beef enchilada, small beef burrito, 2 tamales with chili, rice and beans.

Enchilada/Tostada/Tamale Combo

Enchilada/Tostada/Tamale Combo

$11.95

Beef enchilada, beef tostada, tamale topped with chili, served with rice.

Side Orders

(1) Tostada

(1) Tostada

$5.95

Flat crispy corn tortilla, topped with beans, meat, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, olives, and shredded cheese.

Beans

Beans

$1.95+

Topped with chili and cheese

Rice

Rice

$1.95+
(1) Chili Relleno

(1) Chili Relleno

$5.95

Roasted poblano stuffed with meat or cheese topped with queso and melted cheese.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.95
(3) Tamales (Plain)

(3) Tamales (Plain)

$6.95

(3) Tamales (Chili)

$7.95

(3) Tamales (Chili and Chz)

$8.95

(1) Taco

$3.45

Crispy or soft taco, stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

(1) Tamale

(1) Quesadilla

$7.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, and your choice of meat.

Burrito Side

Burrito Side

$7.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and your choice of meat topped with chili and cheese for beef, queso and melted cheese for all others.

(1) Enchilada

$4.45

Corn tortilla stuffed with meat or cheese, topped with chili and cheese for beef or cheese, and queso and cheese for all others.

Chimichanga

$7.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and deep fried. Topped with chili and cheese for beef, queso and cheese for all others.

Desserts

Sopapillas

$5.95

Mexican doughnuts topped with powdered sugar.

Birthday Sopapillas

$6.95

Add Ons

Guacamole

$1.75+

Queso

$1.75+

Sour Cream

$1.05+

Chili

$0.85+

Pico de Gallo

$0.95+

Jalapenos

$0.85+

Tomatoes

$0.85+

Olives

$0.95+

Lettuce

$0.85+

Fresh Onion

$0.75+

Fajita Onion

$0.95+

Fajita Bellpepper

$0.95+

Tortillas

$0.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.25+

Sliced Avocado

$2.25+

Cilantro

$0.75+

Fajita Setup

$3.95

Ranch

$0.95+

Italian

$0.85+

Thousand Island

$0.85+

Caesar

$0.85+

Oil and Vinegar

$0.85+

Vinaigrette

$0.85+

Bacon

$2.75

Chimichurri

$1.65+

Beef/chicken xtra

$1.25+

Steak/ shrimp xtra

$2.95+

Chicken Breast

$8.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Taco Meal

$5.95

1 crispy or soft taco stuffed with your choice of meat and topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Kid's Enchilada Meal

$5.95

1 enchilada served with rice and beans.

Kid's Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.95

3 chicken tenders served with fries.

Kid's Quesadilla Meal

$6.95

Small quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Family Meals

Family Meal (Tacos)

$25.00

8 tacos with everything on the side. Served with rice and beans.

Family Meal (Enchiladas)

$25.00

8 enchiladas served with rice and beans.

Off Menu Items

Black Bowl of Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Black Bowl of Steak

$7.95

Single Grilled Chkn Breast Serving

$8.95

Single Steak Serving

$10.95

Basket of Flour Chips

$3.95

Cheese Roll Up

$2.00

Super Tostada

$9.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Directions

Gallery
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA image
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA image
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA image
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Le Chien Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
101 S Hummell St Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
orange star4.6 • 440
123 Rushing Rd W Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Sarita's Grill and Cantina - Denham Springs
orange starNo Reviews
151 Bass Pro Blvd. Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban
orange starNo Reviews
27800 Juban Rd Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Juban L
orange starNo Reviews
27800 Juban Rd Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Sombreros-Walker
orange starNo Reviews
28050 Walker S Rd Suite P Walker, LA 70785
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denham Springs

Rotolo's Pizzeria - Watson
orange star4.6 • 780
32334 LA-16 Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
orange star4.6 • 440
123 Rushing Rd W Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Bonta del Forno Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 343
2660 sac au lait blvd Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denham Springs
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston