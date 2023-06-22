Main picView gallery

New Orleans Poboy and Seafood

526 Florida Avenue Southwest

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99+

Cheeseburger

$6.49+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99+

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$6.99+

Sandwiches

Catfish

$8.49+

Shrimp

$8.49+

Roast Beef

$8.49+

BBQ Roast Beef

$8.49+

BBQ Ham

$7.99+

Hot Sausage

$8.49+

Chicken

$7.99+

Club Combo W/Fries

$8.99

Ham and Cheese

$7.99+

Turkey

$7.99+

BLT

$7.99

Oyster

$12.99

Comes with 9 Oysters.

Muffalettas

Whole Muffaletta

$13.99

Dressed with Ham, Bologna, Salami, Cheese, Italian Dressing, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Half Muffaletta

$9.99

Dressed with Ham, Bologna, Salami, Cheese, Italian Dressing, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Hot Dogs

Plain Hot Dog

$2.99

Hot Dogs are dressed with Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo, Onions, and Cheese.

Chili Dog

$4.99

Chili Dogs are dressed with mustard and onions

Two Chili Dogs

$7.99

Chili dogs are dressed with Mustard and Onions

Platters

Seafood 'n Chicken

Fish Platter

$11.99+

All Platters served with Salad,Fries and Bread

Shrimp Platter

$11.99+

All Platters served with Salad,Fries and Toast

Chicken Fingers (5)

$8.99

Chicken Fingers are served with Fries.

Combination Shrimp 'n Fish Platter

$12.99+

All Platters served with Salad,Fries and Toast

Oyster Platter

$14.00+

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Topped with Cheese and Tomatoes

Chef Salad

$10.99

Topped with Cheese and Tomatoes

Sides

French Fries

$2.99+

Tater Tots

$3.49+

Curly Q's

$4.49+

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Fried Okra

$2.39+

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.69+

Cheese fries

$3.69+

Fried Mushroom (8/12)

$4.49+

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

PoBoys

Philly Cheese-Steak

$8.99+

French Fry W/Gravy

$7.99+

Turkey

$7.99+

Ham and Cheese

$7.99+

Chicken

$7.99+

Hot Sausage

$8.49+

BBQ Ham

$7.99+

BBQ Roast Beef

$8.49+

Roast Beef

$8.49+

Shrimp

$8.49+

Catfish

$8.49+

BLT

$7.99

Ham PoBoy

$7.99+

Oyster

$13.99

Comes with 10 Oysters

Hamburger Poboy

$13.99

Kids' Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Kid's Hot dog

$5.29

Kid's Chicken Fingers (3)

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Drinks

Coke

$2.49+

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr.Pepper, Barq's Root Beer, Fanta Orange, Sweet Tea, Unsweetened TEA

Coke Zero

$2.49+

Sprite

$2.49+

Dr.Pepper

$2.49+

Barq's Root Beer

$2.49+

Fanta Orange

$2.49+

Sweet Tea

$2.49+

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49+

20z Coke

$2.49

20z Diet Coke

$2.49

20z Sprite

$2.49

20z Dr.pepper

$2.49

20z Diet Dr.pepper

$2.49

20z Barq's Root Beer

$2.49

20z Fanta Orange

$2.49

20z Fanta Grape

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49+

Barq's Root Beer - Glass Bottle

$2.49

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.49

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Combo

Fries/Drink Combo

$3.49+

Onion Rings/Drink Combo

$3.99+

Tater Tots/Drink Combo

$4.49+

Curly Fries/Drink

$4.99+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
New Orleans style poboys and sandwiches. Burgers, gumbo, jambalaya, seafood, and more!

526 Florida Avenue Southwest, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Directions

