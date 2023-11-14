MIDCITY Restaurant + Bar 117 S College Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
BBQ centric restaurant & cocktail bar located in a 70+ year-old house...
Location
117 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant