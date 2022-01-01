Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve cookies

Viva La Waffle image

 

Viva La Waffle

101 Liberty Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie Butter & Jelly$5.99
crunchy cookie butter. raspberry preserves.
More about Viva La Waffle
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

454 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
(NEW)* Cloud Cookies$17.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky pie shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4409 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette

Avg 2.8 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$1.25
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette

4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Caramel Cookie$3.00
Sweet Street Salted Caramel Manifesto
Salted Caramel Cookie$3.00
Sweet Street Salted Caramel Manifesto
Chocolate Catering Cookies$1.50
More about Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette
Consumer pic

 

Edgell Cafe

116 Rue Promenade Suite 400, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Cakes
More about Edgell Cafe

