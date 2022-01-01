Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Street tacos in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Street Tacos
Lafayette restaurants that serve street tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2010 Johnston St, Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(1330 reviews)
Street Taco Combo
$7.25
Shrimp Street Taco Combo
$9.25
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4409 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette
Avg 2.8
(36 reviews)
Street Taco Combo
$7.25
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette
Shrimp Quesadillas
Fried Pickles
Steak Burritos
Chips And Salsa
Beef Salad
Quesadillas
Scallops
Super Burritos
More near Lafayette to explore
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Lake Charles
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Prairieville
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Port Allen
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Sulphur
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Lake Charles
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(824 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston