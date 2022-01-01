Lafayette seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Lafayette

KOK Wings & Things image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

KOK Wings & Things

405 E University Ave, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish$3.99
1 piece of fried fish
Shrimp Basket$12.49
10 fried shrimp served w/ fries
Chicken Strips
Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce
More about KOK Wings & Things
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

900 Jefferson St, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Commander in Beef$12.00
6 oz Black Angus beef patty on a Martin’s potato roll.
Comes as shown with:
- American cheese
- Grilled onions
- Bacon
- Rosie sauce
Served with fries.
Awesome Rolls$10.00
Ginger Gulf shrimp and shredded mojo pork with pickled vegetables and cilantro in crispy spring rolls served with Awesome Sauce.
Burger$11.00
(6 oz.) Black Angus beef patty on a Martin's potato roll.
Comes as shown with:
- American cheese
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Rosie sauce
Served with fries.
More about Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Seared cheddar cheese grit cakes smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with Gulf shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Orleans DZ$22.50
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lafayette

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Sliders

Pies

Fajitas

Shrimp Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston