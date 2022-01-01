Lafayette seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Lafayette
More about KOK Wings & Things
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
KOK Wings & Things
405 E University Ave, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Fish
|$3.99
1 piece of fried fish
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.49
10 fried shrimp served w/ fries
|Chicken Strips
Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce
More about Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
900 Jefferson St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Commander in Beef
|$12.00
6 oz Black Angus beef patty on a Martin’s potato roll.
Comes as shown with:
- American cheese
- Grilled onions
- Bacon
- Rosie sauce
Served with fries.
|Awesome Rolls
|$10.00
Ginger Gulf shrimp and shredded mojo pork with pickled vegetables and cilantro in crispy spring rolls served with Awesome Sauce.
|Burger
|$11.00
(6 oz.) Black Angus beef patty on a Martin's potato roll.
Comes as shown with:
- American cheese
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Rosie sauce
Served with fries.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Seared cheddar cheese grit cakes smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with Gulf shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
|Oysters Orleans DZ
|$22.50
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.