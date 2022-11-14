A map showing the location of For the Love of Foods Beaumont 3695 CalderView gallery

For the Love of Foods Beaumont 3695 Calder

review star

No reviews yet

3695 Calder

Beaumont, TX 77706

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Day Detox

Dessert

Banana Flatbread

$2.25

Banana Nut Flatbread

$2.25

Banana Wafer Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Berry Blue Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Ube Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Birthday Cake Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Blueberry Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Chocolate Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

M&M Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Oreo Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

PB&J Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Ube

$1.50

Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

Almond Joy

$1.50

Gingerbread

$1.50

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Cranberry Orange

$1.50

Cherry Almond

$1.50

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$8.00

Dozen Cookies

$14.00

White Macademia

$1.50

Pumpkin White Chocolate

$1.50

Apple Pie

$1.50

Birthday Cake Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Neopolitan Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Pumpkin Spice Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Cupcake

Strawberry Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Red Velvet

$2.50

Cupcakes 1/2 Dozen

$14.00

Cupcakes Dozen

$25.00

Overnight Oat

Apple Pie

$4.95

Blueberry Cobbler

$4.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.95

Strawberry Banana

$4.95

Strawberry Blueberry

$4.95

Pina Colada

$4.95

Raspberry Coconut Almond

$4.95

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.85Out of stock

Pizza

Bruschetta Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Cheeseburger

$14.85Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.85Out of stock

Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.85

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.85Out of stock

Herbed Mushroom & Spinach

$14.85Out of stock

Korean Beef

$14.85Out of stock

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.85

Mexican Pizza

$14.85Out of stock

Pizza

Mushroom Herbed

$14.85Out of stock

Pepperoni Jalapeno Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.85Out of stock

Pizza

Pineapple BBQ Chicken

$14.85

Shrimp Pesto Piza

$14.85Out of stock

Supreme Pizza

$14.85

Vegan Black Bean

$14.85Out of stock

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$14.85

Vegan Veggie Lover

$14.85Out of stock

Vegan Hawaiian BBQ Chickpea

$14.85Out of stock

Vegan Pesto Chickpea

$14.85Out of stock

Veggie Lover Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Extra Birria Dipping Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

BBQ Brisket

$14.85Out of stock

Hawaiian

$14.85Out of stock

Monte Cristo

$14.85Out of stock

Shrimp & Pesto

$14.85Out of stock

Vegan "Cheesy" Veggie Pizza

$14.85Out of stock

Salad/Sandwiches

Chicken Caprese Salad

$13.49

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.49Out of stock

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.49

Crab Pasta Salad

$13.49

Little Italy Salad

$13.49

Shrimp & Melon Salad

$13.49Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.49Out of stock

Watermelon Strawberry Feta Salad

$13.49Out of stock

Vegan Pasta Salad

$13.49Out of stock

Blueberry Peach Broccoli

$13.49

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Poblano Avocado Ranch Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

"The Elvis" Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Muffaletta Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Bacon

$7.50Out of stock

Tuna Egg Salad

$7.50

Turkey & Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

Bacon turkey Ham

$4.50

Snack

Almond Joy

$1.50

Energy Ball

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$1.50

Energy Ball

Cranberry

$1.50

Energy Ball

Apple Pie

$1.50

Orange Dreamsicle

$1.50

Energy Ball

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.50

Nutty GF

$1.75

Glutten Free Energy Ball

Nutty Cranberry Coconut Gf

$1.75

Nutty Chocolate Chip GF

$1.75

Glutten Free Energy Ball

1/2 Dozen Regular

$8.00

Dozen Regular

$14.00

1/2 Dozen GF

$9.00

Dozen GF

$16.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.95

Veggie & Cheese

$4.95

Dips/Planks

Avocado Hummus

$4.95Out of stock

Sweet Chili Hummus

$4.95

Sriracha Hummus

$4.95Out of stock

Mexican Hummus

$4.95Out of stock

Hummus

Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus

$4.95Out of stock

Hummus

Baked Chicken Salad Dip

$8.50Out of stock

Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.50

Dip

Cajun Crab Dip

$8.50

Dip

Creamy Sriracha Chicken Salad

$8.50

Southern Style Chicken Salad

$8.50

Walnut Cranberry Chicken Salad

$8.50

Egg Salad

$8.50

Tuna Egg Salad

$8.50

Extra Chips

$2.00

Teriyaki Salmon & Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Cajun Salmon & Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Teriyaki Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Tilapia & Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Jumbo Tails Only - 1lb

$11.95Out of stock

Jumbo W/ Head - 1lb

$8.50Out of stock

Jumbo Peeled & Deveined - 1lb

$14.00Out of stock

Large Tails Only - 1lb

$9.50Out of stock

Large Peeled - 1lb

$8.25Out of stock

Broth

$7.00Out of stock

Large 2 Lb Peeled

$16.50Out of stock

Bottled/Canned Drinks

TopoChico

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier

$2.50Out of stock

Kombucha

$3.99Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Bai Moloka Coconut

$3.59Out of stock

Detox Drink

Detox Tea

$6.00

Flat Belly

$6.00

The Secret Glow

$6.00Out of stock

The Hangover

$6.00

Watermelon Burner

$6.00

Matcha Tea

$3.25

Jessi's Special

$3.25

Isla Refresh

$6.00Out of stock

Cholesterol Tea

$6.50

Blood Sugar Tea

$6.50

Detox Water

$6.00

Detox Package

3 Day Detox

$140.00

1/2 Detox - 3 Day

$70.00

5 Day Detox

$240.00Out of stock

1/2 Detox - 5 Day

$120.00Out of stock

Fresh Juice

Juice

$7.95

Beet Blaster

$7.95

Beets, Carrots, Apples, Pineapples

Energizer

$7.95

Carrots, Green Apple, Pear, Lemon, Ginger

Evening Delight

$7.95

Pineapples, Spinach, Celery, Cucumbers, Lemon, Ginger

Green Machine

$7.95

Carrots, Cucumbers, Spinach, Celery, Lime, Ginger

Healthy Mary

$7.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Celery, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Lemon, Tobasco Sauce, Worcestershire Sauce

Pick Me Upper

$7.95

Apples, Pears, Pineapples, Lemon

Power Up

$7.95

Pineapples, Cucumbers, Spinach, Apples, Lime

Sinus Killer

$7.95

Carrots, Oranges, Green Apples, Ginger

Weight Loss

$7.95

Apples, Celery, Cucumbers, Spinach

Zesty Zinger

$7.95

Lemon, Apples, Carrots, Ginger

Momma's Kim Pick Me Upper

$7.95

Infused Water

Infused Water

$3.75

Cucumber Lime

$3.75

Cucumber Lemon Ginger

$3.75

Cucumber Strawberry Kiwi

$3.75

Orange Apple Ginger

$3.75

Orange Lemon Lime Mint

$3.75

Pineapple Lemon Pomegranate

$3.75

Pomegranate Strawberry Kiwi

$3.75

Raspberry Apple Blueberry

$3.75

Raspberry Lime

$3.75

Strawberry Lemon Lime

$3.75

Watermelon Pineapple Strawberry

$3.75

Smoothies

Smoothie

$7.95

Apple Kiwi Delight

$7.95

Apple Pear

$7.95

Avocado

$7.95

Super Peanut Butter Fat Burner

$7.95

Banana Berry Almond

$7.95

Banana Blueberry

$7.95

Beets Pear

$7.95

Blueberry Fat Burner

$7.95

Collagen Oatmeal

$7.95

Ginger Pear

$7.95

Green Detox

$7.95

Green Detox 2

$7.95

Green Strawberry

$7.95

Green Sunshine

$7.95

Orange Banana

$7.95

Orange Blueberry

$7.95

Pineapple Orange Greens

$7.95

Pomegranate Blueberry Banana

$7.95

Skinny Strawberry Fat Burner

$7.95

Banana Berry

$7.95

Super Peanut Buttercup

$7.95

+ Add On

$1.00

Protein Shakes

Banana Crème Pie

$7.95

Banana Pudding

$7.95

Butterfinger

$7.95

Cake Batter

$7.95

Caramel Macchiato

$7.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.95

Coffee

$7.95

Creamy Chocolate

$7.95

Milk Chocolate

$7.95

Strawberry Banana

$7.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.95

Vanilla Bean

$7.95

Wedding Cake

$7.95

Blueberry Delight

$7.95

+ Collagen

$1.00

+ Add On

$1.00

SPECIALS

Cherry Chocolate Waffles & Oats

$13.49

Blueberry French Toast Quesadilla

$13.49

Italian Meatballs With Veggie Noodles

$13.49

Cheesy Beef Enchiladas

$13.49

Brisket Pho

$13.49

Hawaiian Beef Bowl

$13.49

Texas Chili Pie

$13.49

Butter Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Ftlof Meatloaf

$13.49

Vegan Egg Rolls

$13.49

Korean Beef Tacos

$13.49

Chocolate Chip Greek Yogurt Pancakes

$13.49

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.49

Beef Bowl & Cauliflower Rice

$13.49

Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.49

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato

$13.49

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$13.49

Skinny Chicken Alfredo

$13.49

Vegan Bean Tacos

$13.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3695 Calder, Beaumont, TX 77706

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

