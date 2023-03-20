Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lacuna Brunch & Tequila Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4210 Calder Avenue

Beaumont, TX 77706

Food

Appetizer

Street Corn

$6.00

Jalapeno Popper

$8.00

Chips, Queso, & Salsa

$9.00

Taco Rolls

$9.00

Lacuna Platter

$10.00

Breakfast

Menudo

$10.00

American Breakfast

$12.00

Concha French Toast

$12.00

Sweet Complete Concha

$14.00

Tres Leches Waffle

$13.00

Sweet Complete Waffle

$15.00

Huevos Ranchero

$13.00

Tostada Tower

$13.00

Breakfast Torta

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Migas

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos with your choice of protein mixed with eggs.

Street Tacos

$10.00

Two tacos with your choice of protein.

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Two Grilled lemon pepper fish filet tacos topped with a Chipotle slaw

Birria Tacos

$11.00

Two Braised beef tacos on corn tortillas topped with cilatro and cheese with a side of consome for dipping.

Lunch

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp & pico de gallo marinted in lime drizzled with valentina hot sauce topped with avocado and served with chips and

Quesadilla

$14.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Nachos

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Beef patty with your choice of toppings served with waffle fries

Picadillo

$14.00

Stewed ground beef, carrots, potatoes, and served with a side of rice and beans.

Torta

$13.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Birriaquiles

$16.00

Kids Meals

Kids mini pancakes

$8.00

two mini pancakes with one egg

Kids Street Taco

$6.00

Kids Quesdilla

$8.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Churro

$8.00

Plain Cheesecake

$9.00

Churro Cheesecake

$9.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.75

Abuelita Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Mineral water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Wine/Mimosa

Mimosa's

Single Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Mimosa Carafe

$24.00

Mimosa Tower

$48.00

Champagne

GL-Prosecco

$9.00

GL-Moscato D'asti

$9.00

BTL Prosecco

$27.00

BTL Moscato D'asti

$27.00

Red Wine

GL-Stella Rosa Black

$8.75

GL-Cabernet Sauvigion

$8.75

GL-Merlot

$8.00

BTL Stella Rosa Black

$27.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvigion

$27.00

BTL Merlot

$24.00

White Wine

GL-Chardonnay

$8.00

GL-Pinot Grigio

$9.00

BTL Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Brut Rose

GL-Brut Rose

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

DFT Modelo Especial

$6.00

DFT Corona Premier

$6.00

DFT Dos XX

$6.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Dos XX

$5.25

Corona Extra

$5.25

Corona Premier

$5.25

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Modelo Negro

$5.25

ART CART IPA

$5.75

Budlight

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Shiner Bock

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Miller Light

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.75

Michelob

$4.75

White Claw

$5.75

Canned Beer

Tecate

$6.00

Michelada

Michelada

$13.00

Paloma/Margarita

Margaritas

Frozen Margaritas

$8.00

On Rocks Well Marg

$6.00

Frozen Leprechaun

$6.00

Devils Margarita

$12.00

Natural Margarita

$13.00

Pina Vanilla

$13.00

Spicy Jalapeño Cucumber Marg

$13.00

Spicy Pomegranate Marg

$13.00

Strawberry hibiscus Marg

$13.00

Palomas

Mango Tamarind Paloma

$13.00

Skinny Paloma

$13.00

Lacuna

$14.00

Centenario Paloma

$14.00

Strawberry Passionfruit Paloma

$14.00

Watermelon Hibiscus Paloma

$14.00

Razzle Dazzle

$14.00

Lupitas Paloma

$15.00

Mixed Drinks/Flights

Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Milk Punch

$8.00

Drunken Apple

$9.00

Piñatequila

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Besame

$11.00

Juan Collins

$11.00

Mexican 75

$11.00

Paraiso

$12.00

Texas Honey

$13.00

Mezcalita Old Fashion

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Malibu Mambo

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$11.00

Shirley temple

$11.00

Summer Nights

$12.00

Mixed Shots

Mexican Candy

$8.75

Pineapple upside down

$8.75

Mi cielo

$8.75

Snowflake

$8.75

Agave Drop

$8.75

Cupids Arrow

$9.00

La toxica

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Shamrock Shot

$6.00

Vertical Flights

Jose Cuervo Flight

$10.00

Centenario Flight

$10.50

Insolito Flight

$11.50

milagro Flight

$11.50

1800 Flight

$13.00

Casamigos Flight

$13.00

Herradura Flight

$13.50

Maestro Dobel Flight

$13.50

Corazon Flight

$13.50

Cabo Wabo Flight

$14.00

Hornitos Flight

$14.25

Patron Flight

$15.50

21 Seeds Flight

$16.50

Don Julio Flight

$17.50

Codigo Flight

$21.50

G4 Flight

$21.50

Cincoro Flight

$28.50

Clase Azul Flight

$49.50

Horizontal Flights

Don Repo Flight

$13.50

Mezcal Flight

$16.50

Scarlet Flight

$19.50

Crystal Flight

$28.25

Amber Edition Flight

$30.00

King Don Flight

$35.75

House Favorites Flight

$39.50

Suprema Flight

$58.50

Clase Platinum Flight

$120.00

Diamond Flight

$162.00

Drink Flights

Michelada Flight

$21.00

Margarita Flight

$22.00

Paloma Flight

$24.00

Liquor

Vodka

Titos Vodka

$7.50

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.25

Smirnoff Tamrind

$10.00

DBL Titos Vodka

$10.00

DBL Ciroc

$12.50

DBL Ciroc Red Berry

$12.75

DBL Smirnoff Tamrind

$12.50

Gin

Empress Gin

$10.25

DBL Empress Gin

$12.75

Rum

Kraken Black Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$6.25

DBL Kraken Black Rum

$8.50

DBL Malibu

$8.75

Tequila

Well Tequila - Jurez

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Repo

$7.50

Jose Cuervo Anejo

$8.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

1800 Repo

$8.00

1800 Anejo

$8.50

1800 Coconut

$7.50

Insolito Silver

$7.00

Insolito Repo

$8.00

Insolito Anejo

$9.25

Herradura Blanco

$7.50

Herradura Repo

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.50

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Herradura Suprema

$52.50

Herradura Aniversario

$76.00

1800 Milieno

$25.00

Milagro Blanco

$7.50

Milagro Repo

$8.50

Milagro Anejo

$9.75

Hornitos Repo

$7.75

Hornitos Cristalino

$8.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$8.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Repo

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$10.25

Centenario Blanco

$8.00

Centenario Repo

$8.50

Centenario Anejo

$9.00

Corazon blanco

$8.00

Corazon Repo

$8.50

Corazon Anejo

$9.00

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$9.75

Maestro Dobel Repo

$10.25

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$12.50

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$10.25

Codigo 1530 Repo

$14.25

Codigo 1530 Anejo

$20.75

G4 Blanco

$11.00

G4 Repo

$14.00

G4 Anejo

$19.50

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Patron anejo

$13.50

Don julio Blanco

$11.25

Don Julio Repo

$12.50

Don julio Cristalino

$15.00

Casa Amigo Blanco

$11.50

Casa Amigo Repo

$12.25

Casa Amigo Anejo

$14.50

Cincoro Blanco

$13.25

Cincoro Repo

$16.75

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Cincoro Ultra

$220.50

Clase Azul Blanco

$18.00

Clase Azul Repo

$22.75

Clase Azul Anejo

$61.50

Clase Azul Ultra

$238.00

Clase Azul DOTD

$102.50

G4 Extra Anejo

$26.25

Don Julio 1942

$27.25

Don Julio Primavera

$28.00

Tears of Llorona

$31.50

Don Fulano Imperial

$33.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$35.00

Codigo 1530 Extra Anejo

$54.25

DBL Well Tequila - Jurez

$7.50

DBL Jose Cuervo Blanco

$9.50

DBL Jose Cuervo Repo

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Anejo

$10.50

DBL 1800 Silver

$9.50

DBL 1800 Repo

$10.50

DBL 1800 Anejo

$11.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$10.00

DBL Insolito Silver

$9.50

DBL Insolito Repo

$10.50

DBL Insolito Anejo

$11.75

DBL Herradura Blanco

$10.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$11.50

DBL Herradura Anejo

$15.00

DBL Herradura Legend

$27.50

DBL Herradura Suprema

$55.00

DBL Herradura Aniversario

$78.50

DBL 1800 Milieno

$27.50

DBL Milagro Blanco

$10.00

DBL Milagro Repo

$11.00

DBL Milagro Anejo

$12.25

DBL Hornitos Repo

$10.25

DBL Hornitos Cristalino

$10.50

DBL Hornitos Black Barrel

$11.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.50

DBL Cabo Wabo Repo

$11.50

DBL Cabo Wabo Anejo

$12.75

DBL Centenario Blanco

$10.50

DBL Centenario Repo

$11.00

DBL Centenario Anejo

$11.50

Whiskey

Jameson

$6.25

Jameson Pickleback

$6.00

Buchanan's

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$8.75

DBL Buchanan's

$13.50

DBL Crown Royal

$11.50

DBL Crown Apple

$12.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.50

Mezcal

Del Maguey Vida

$9.75

Derrumbes San Luis Potosi

$10.00

Derrumbes Zacatecas

$15.25

Casa Amigo Mezcal

$14.25

Clase Azul Durango Mezcal

$51.00

DBL Del Maguey Vida

$12.25

DBL Derrumbes San Luis Potosi

$12.50

DBL Derrumbes Zacatecas

$17.75

DBL Casa Amigo Mezcal

$16.75

DBL Clase Azul Durango Mezcal

$53.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Rumchata

$6.75

Tequila Rose

$8.50

Cafe Bueno

$6.75

Cointraeu

$4.50

St.Germain

$4.50

DBL Rumchata

$9.25

DBL Tequila Rose

$11.00

DBL Cafe Bueno

$9.25

DBL Cointraeu

$7.00

DBL St.Germain

$7.00

Reserve & More

Private Events

PE Deposit

$150.00

Private Event Remaining Balance

$700.00

Merchandise

Chamoy

$15.00

T-shirt

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

SETX Only Brunch & Tequila Café! Celebrating TEQUILA with handcrafted drinks, flights, & shots pair with traditional Mexican cuisine.

Location

4210 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX 77706

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

