For the Love of Foods 2505 Nederland Ave.
FOOD MENU
Dessert
Banana Flatbread
Banana Nut Flatbread
Almond Joy
Cranberry
Blueberry Cobbler
Energy Ball
Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls
Energy Ball
Lemon
Oatmeal Raisin
Dreamsicle
Nutty GF
Glutten Free Energy Ball
Nutty Chocolate Chip GF
Glutten Free Energy Ball
Cranberry Coconut GF
Energy Ball
Blueberry Gf
1/2 Dozen Regular EB
Dozen Regular EB
1/2 Dozen Gluten Free EB
Dozen Gluten Free EB
Berry Crunch Gf
Banana Wafer Crinkle Cookie
Cookie
Berry Blue Crinkle Cookie
Cookie
Birthday Cake Cookie
Cookie
Blueberry Cookie
Cookie
Carrot Cake Cookie
Cookie
Chocolate Cookie
Cookie
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
Cookie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie
Cookie
Lemon Almond
M&M Cookie
Cookie
Matcha Cookie
Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Cookie
Oreo Cookie
Cookie
Pandan Cookie
Cookie
PB&J Cookie
Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Cookie
Red Velvet Cookie
Cookie
Red Velvet Crinkle Cookie
Cookie
Strawberry
Sugar Cookie
Cookie
Thai Tea Cookie
Cookie
Ube Crinkle Cookie
Cookie
Cookie Sandwich
1/2 Dozen Cookies
Dozen Cookies
Apple Pie
Oatmeal Chocolate
Almond Joy
Cherry Almond
Cranberry Orange
Birthday Cake Cupcake
Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake
Cupcake
Neapolitan Cupcake
Cupcake
Red Velvet
Strawberry Cupcake
Cupcake
Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cupcake
Cupcake
1/2 Dozen
Dozen
Overnight Oat
Pizza
Birria Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Supreme Pizza
Mexican Pizza
Pizza
Bruschetta Pizza
Pizza
Korean Brisket Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pizza
Cheeseburger
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pizza
Chicken Ranch Pizza
Pepperoni Jalapeno Pizza
Pizza
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Pizza
Smoked Brisket
Vegan Cheesy Pizza
Veggie Lover Pizza
Pizza
Smoked Chicken
Korean Steak
Pineapple Bbq Pizza
Bbq Chicken
Peanut Butter Smores
Margherita
Cajun Shrimp & Sausage
Chimichurri Steak
Cookiies & Cream
Almond Joy
Shrimp Scampi Pesto Pizza
Salad
Chicken Caprese Salad
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Chicken Cobb Salad
Little Italy Salad
Shrimp Cocktail
Vegan Watermelon Strawberry
Shrimp & Melon Salad
Crab Pasta Salad
Vegan Pasta
Blueberry Peach Broccoli
Berry Chicken Salad
Jennifer Aniston Chick Pea
Freezer
Teriyaki Salmon & Shrimp
Cajun Salmon & Shrimp
Teriyaki Shrimp
Lemon Pepper Shrimp
Lemon Pepper Tilapia & Shrimp
Large Tails 1 Lb
Large Tails 3 Lb
Jumbo Peeled & Deveined 1 Lb
Jumbo Tails 1 Lb
Jumbo Tails 3 Lb
Bone Broth
Large Peeled 1Lb
Large Peeled 2 Lb
Dips
Baked Chicken Salad Dip
Dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Dip
Cajun Crab Dip
Dip
Creamy Sriracha Chicken Dip
Southern Style Chicken Dip
Avocado Hummus
Mexican Hummus
Hummus
Sweet Chili Hummus
Sriracha Hummus
Hummus
Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus
Hummus
Egg Salad
Tuna Egg Salad
Cranberry Walnut Chicken
EXTRA CHIPS
Sandwiches
extra
DRINKS
New Drinks
Detox Drink
Fresh Juice
Juice
Beet Blaster
Beets, Carrots, Apples, Pineapples
Energizer
Carrots, Green Apple, Pear, Lemon, Ginger
Evening Delight
Pineapples, Spinach, Celery, Cucumbers, Lemon, Ginger
Green Machine
Carrots, Cucumbers, Spinach, Celery, Lime, Ginger
Healthy Mary
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Celery, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Lemon, Tobasco Sauce, Worcestershire Sauce
Pick Me Upper
Apples, Pears, Pineapples, Lemon
Power Up
Pineapples, Cucumbers, Spinach, Apples, Lime
Sinus Killer
Carrots, Oranges, Green Apples, Ginger
Weight Loss
Apples, Celery, Cucumbers, Spinach
Zesty Zinger
Lemon, Apples, Carrots, Ginger
Moma Kim’s Pick Me Upper
Infused Water
Infused Water
Cucumber Lime
Cucumber Lemon Ginger
Cucumber Strawberry Kiwi
Orange Lemon Lime Mint
Pineapple Lemon Pomegranate
Pomegranate Strawberry Kiwi
Raspberry Apple Blueberry
Raspberry Lime
Strawberry Lemon Lime
Watermelon Pineapple Strawberry
Water & Lemon
Protein Shake
Smoothies
Apple Kiwi Delight
Avocado
Apple Pear
Banana Berry Almond
Blueberry Delight
Collagen Oatmeal
Creamy Chocolate
Green Detox
Green Detox 2
Green Sunshine
Orange Banana
Pineapple Orange Green
Skinny Strawberry
Blueberry Burner
Super Peanut Butter
SPECIALS
Peanut Butter Choc Cchip Pancakes
Choc Chip Waffles
Chicken Steamed Rice
TX Brisket Chili & Cheese Quesadilla
Vegaan Spaghetti "Meatballs"
Cherry Waffles
Breakfast Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
FTLOF Meatloaf
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Sugar Cane Shrimp Skewer
Beef Bowls
BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato
Salmon Cakes
Korean Steak Bowl
Skinny Chicken Chile Relleno
Crack Chicken Wrap
Vegan Egg Rolls
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Skip the diet, just eat healthy.
