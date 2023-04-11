Restaurant header imageView gallery

For the Love of Foods 2505 Nederland Ave.

2505 Nederland Ave.

Nederland, TX 77706

FOOD MENU

Dessert

Banana Flatbread

$2.25

Banana Nut Flatbread

$2.25

Almond Joy

$1.50

Cranberry

$1.50

Blueberry Cobbler

$1.50

Energy Ball

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

$1.50

Energy Ball

Lemon

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.50

Dreamsicle

$1.50

Nutty GF

$1.75

Glutten Free Energy Ball

Nutty Chocolate Chip GF

$1.75

Glutten Free Energy Ball

Cranberry Coconut GF

$1.50

Energy Ball

Blueberry Gf

$1.75

1/2 Dozen Regular EB

$8.00

Dozen Regular EB

$14.00

1/2 Dozen Gluten Free EB

$9.00

Dozen Gluten Free EB

$16.00

Berry Crunch Gf

$1.75

Banana Wafer Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Berry Blue Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Birthday Cake Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Blueberry Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Carrot Cake Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Chocolate Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Lemon Almond

$1.50

M&M Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Matcha Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Oreo Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Pandan Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

PB&J Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Strawberry

$1.50

Sugar Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Thai Tea Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Ube Crinkle Cookie

$1.50

Cookie

Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$8.00

Dozen Cookies

$14.00

Apple Pie

$1.50

Oatmeal Chocolate

$1.50

Almond Joy

$1.50

Cherry Almond

$1.50

Cranberry Orange

$1.50

Birthday Cake Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Neapolitan Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Red Velvet

$2.50

Strawberry Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cupcake

$2.50

Cupcake

1/2 Dozen

$14.00

Dozen

$25.00

Overnight Oat

Apple Pie

$4.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oats

$4.95

Pina Colada

$4.95

Strawberry Blueberry

$4.95

Blueberry Cobbler

$4.95

Extra Fruit

$0.50

Extra Nuts

$0.50

Pizza

Birria Pizza

$14.85

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.85

Supreme Pizza

$14.85

Mexican Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Bruschetta Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Korean Brisket Pizza

$14.85

Cheese Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Cheeseburger

$14.85

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Chicken Ranch Pizza

$14.85

Pepperoni Jalapeno Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.85

Pizza

Smoked Brisket

Vegan Cheesy Pizza

$14.85Out of stock

Veggie Lover Pizza

$14.85Out of stock

Pizza

Smoked Chicken

$14.85

Korean Steak

$14.85

Pineapple Bbq Pizza

Bbq Chicken

Peanut Butter Smores

$14.85

Margherita

$14.85

Cajun Shrimp & Sausage

$14.85

Chimichurri Steak

$14.85

Cookiies & Cream

$14.85

Almond Joy

$14.85

Shrimp Scampi Pesto Pizza

$14.85

Salad

Chicken Caprese Salad

$13.49

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.49
Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.49

Little Italy Salad

$13.49

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.49Out of stock

Vegan Watermelon Strawberry

$13.49

Shrimp & Melon Salad

$13.49Out of stock

Crab Pasta Salad

$13.49

Vegan Pasta

$13.49

Blueberry Peach Broccoli

$13.49

Berry Chicken Salad

$13.49

Jennifer Aniston Chick Pea

$13.49

Freezer

Teriyaki Salmon & Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Cajun Salmon & Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Teriyaki Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Tilapia & Shrimp

$14.95Out of stock

Large Tails 1 Lb

$9.50

Large Tails 3 Lb

$28.50

Jumbo Peeled & Deveined 1 Lb

$14.50

Jumbo Tails 1 Lb

$10.50

Jumbo Tails 3 Lb

$30.50

Bone Broth

$8.00

Large Peeled 1Lb

$8.25

Large Peeled 2 Lb

$16.50

Dips

Baked Chicken Salad Dip

$8.50

Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.50

Dip

Cajun Crab Dip

$8.50

Dip

Creamy Sriracha Chicken Dip

$8.50

Southern Style Chicken Dip

$8.50

Avocado Hummus

$4.95

Mexican Hummus

$4.95

Hummus

Sweet Chili Hummus

$4.95

Sriracha Hummus

$4.95

Hummus

Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus

$4.95

Hummus

Egg Salad

$8.50

Tuna Egg Salad

$8.50

Cranberry Walnut Chicken

$8.50

EXTRA CHIPS

$1.50

Sandwiches

Tuna Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Pimento Cheese Bacon

$7.50Out of stock

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Poblano Avocado

$7.50

Muffuletta

$7.50Out of stock

Bacon Turkey Ham

$7.50Out of stock

Vegan Chick Pea

$7.50

Ftlof Ham Turkey Cheese

$7.50

Fruit Cups

Mix Fruit

$4.75

Tropical Fruit

$4.75Out of stock

Fruit/Veggies Cups

$4.75

extra

3-day Detox

$140.00

Poke Bowl

$11.95

Catering

$250.00

Skinny Banana Pudding

$4.95

Skinny Strawberry Chocolate Pudding

$4.95

Skinny Strawberry Cheese Cake

$4.95

Pan Of Banana Pudding

$25.00

DRINKS

New Drinks

Water

$1.50

Beet Frappe

$7.95

Matcha Frappe

$7.95

Vanilla Latte

$7.95

Strawberry Banana Frappe

$7.95

Red Drink

$3.95

Pink Drink

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Matcha

$3.95

Coffee

$3.50

The Boost Shot

$5.00

The Power Shot

$5.00

The Green Shot

$5.00

The Immunity Shot

$5.00

4 Wellness Shots

$18.00

Detox Drink

Detox Tea

$6.00

Flat Belly

$6.00

The Collagen

$6.00

The Hangover

$6.00

FTLOF GLOW

$6.00

Watermelon Fat Burner

$6.00

Matcha Tea

$3.25

The Isla Green Refresher

$6.50

Cholesterol Tea

$6.50

Blood Sugar

$6.50

Detox Package

3 Day Detox

$140.00

1/2 Detox

$70.00

5 Day

$240.00

1\2 Day 5 Day

$120.00

Fresh Juice

Juice

$7.95

Beet Blaster

$7.95

Beets, Carrots, Apples, Pineapples

Energizer

$7.95

Carrots, Green Apple, Pear, Lemon, Ginger

Evening Delight

$7.95

Pineapples, Spinach, Celery, Cucumbers, Lemon, Ginger

Green Machine

$7.95

Carrots, Cucumbers, Spinach, Celery, Lime, Ginger

Healthy Mary

$7.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Celery, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Lemon, Tobasco Sauce, Worcestershire Sauce

Pick Me Upper

$7.95

Apples, Pears, Pineapples, Lemon

Power Up

$7.95

Pineapples, Cucumbers, Spinach, Apples, Lime

Sinus Killer

$7.95

Carrots, Oranges, Green Apples, Ginger

Weight Loss

$7.95

Apples, Celery, Cucumbers, Spinach

Zesty Zinger

$7.95

Lemon, Apples, Carrots, Ginger

Moma Kim’s Pick Me Upper

$7.95

Infused Water

Infused Water

$3.75

Cucumber Lime

$3.75

Cucumber Lemon Ginger

$3.75

Cucumber Strawberry Kiwi

$3.75

Orange Lemon Lime Mint

$3.75

Pineapple Lemon Pomegranate

$3.75

Pomegranate Strawberry Kiwi

$3.75

Raspberry Apple Blueberry

$3.75

Raspberry Lime

$3.75

Strawberry Lemon Lime

$3.75

Watermelon Pineapple Strawberry

$3.75

Water & Lemon

$2.00

Protein Shake

Banana Creme Pie

$7.95

Butterfinger

$7.95

Cake Batter

$7.95

Caramel Macchiato

$7.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$7.95

Coffee

$7.95

Milk Chocolate

$7.95

Strawberry Banana

$7.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.95

Vanilla Bean

$7.95

Wedding Cake

$7.95

Banana Pudding

$7.95

Creamy Chocolate

$7.95

Smoothies

Apple Kiwi Delight

$7.95

Avocado

$7.95

Apple Pear

$7.95

Banana Berry Almond

$7.95

Blueberry Delight

$7.95

Collagen Oatmeal

$7.95

Creamy Chocolate

$7.95

Green Detox

$7.95

Green Detox 2

$7.95

Green Sunshine

$7.95

Orange Banana

$7.95

Pineapple Orange Green

$7.95

Skinny Strawberry

$7.95

Blueberry Burner

$7.95

Super Peanut Butter

$7.95

SPECIALS

Peanut Butter Choc Cchip Pancakes

$13.49

Choc Chip Waffles

$13.49

Chicken Steamed Rice

$13.49

TX Brisket Chili & Cheese Quesadilla

$13.49

Vegaan Spaghetti "Meatballs"

$13.49

Cherry Waffles

$13.49

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.49

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$13.49

FTLOF Meatloaf

$13.49

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$13.49

Sugar Cane Shrimp Skewer

$13.49

Beef Bowls

$13.49

BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato

$13.49

Salmon Cakes

$13.49

Korean Steak Bowl

$13.49

Skinny Chicken Chile Relleno

$13.49

Crack Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Vegan Egg Rolls

$13.49
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Skip the diet, just eat healthy.

2505 Nederland Ave., Nederland, TX 77706

