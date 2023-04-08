Main picView gallery

Soiree and Vine 1229 Boston Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1229 Boston Avenue

Nederland, TX 77627

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$8.99

(2) Your choice of bacon or sausage, topped with cheese, scrambled eggs, add potatoes for $1.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Your choice of: Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese; Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese; or bacon, egg, and Gouda.

Egg Bites

$5.00

(2) Ham and Cheddar Cheese, Spinach and Feta Cheese.

Breakfast Bowl

$5.00

Bacon or Sausage, scrambled egg and cheese. Add Potatoes for $1.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Everyone’s favorite! Warm, fluffy biscuits with homemade sausage gravy.

Mini Breakfast Plate

$6.99

Your Choice of 2 slices of toast or 1 biscuit. 4 sliced of bacon or 3 sausage links. 1 Scrambled egg or 1 fried egg.

Yogurt Bowl

$5.99

Vanilla Yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, banana, and granola. With your choice of honey or warm peanut butter drizzle.

Cream Cheese & Pepper Jelly

$10.25

Breakfast Pizza

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Baked Potato Soup

$4.99+

Roasted Red Pepper Gouda Soup

$4.99+

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$4.99+

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.99+

Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup

$4.99+

Salad Bar

$9.99

All you can eat salad bar!

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Crisp Tomato, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, and Basil with balsamic reduction.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, purple onion, croutons. Served with dressing of your choice.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chartilla Wrap

$9.99

Thin sliced apples, arugula mix, prosciutto, melted brie, and fig preserves toasted over high heat. It’s one of a kind!

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Your choice of chicken salad or chicken salad with pecan, cranberries, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of flaky croissant or wrap. We have the best in town.

Caprese Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella Slices, tomato, provolone, cheese, and basil pesto on a flaky croissant warmed to perfection!

Pepper Jelly Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Melted brie, turkey, bacon, jalapeno jelly, sliced mozzarella cheese toasted over high heat. Totally delicious!

Bacon Brie Melt

$9.99

Ham, crisp bacon, cartelized onions, apricot preserves, cheddar cheese, melted brie toasted over high heat. Almost too good to be true!

BLT

$8.99

Crisp bacon, fresh sliced tomatoes, iceberg, lettuce, mayo, mustard, on toasted bread. A Classic!

Boxes

The Lunchable

$12.00

(Individual)

The Lounge Box

$20.00

(Serves 1-2)

The Gather Box

$40.00

(Seves 3-4)

The Soiree Box

$50.00

(Serves 5)

The Hangout Box

$75.00

(Serves 6-8)

The Party Box

$100.00

(Serves 10-12)

The Grand Box

$150.00

(Serves 15-18)

The Celebration Box

$175.00

(Serves 20+)

Dinners

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$11.95

Pasta filled with cajun flavor! Spices, garlic, cheese, chicken and sausage. It will leave you wanting more.

Hamburger Steak

$12.95

Homemade hamburger steaks over cream mashed potatoes.

Baked Fish

$12.95

Baked white fish with a secret house made lemon sauce… To. Die. For!

Hot Meal Family Bundle

$40.00

Fresh salad, one hot meal, a veggie, and bread. Serves 4

Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Charcuterie

The Soiree Box

$50.00

Serves 5

the hangout box

$75.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

dont forget

Location

1229 Boston Avenue, Nederland, TX 77627

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Rey Mexican Food Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 184
1505 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland - Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland
orange star4.6 • 64
1039 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
The Boston Bean - 1140 Boston Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1140 Boston AVe Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
For the Love of Foods - 2505 Nederland Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
2505 Nederland Ave. Nederland, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
La Fiesta
orange starNo Reviews
2337 Nederland Avenue Port Neches, TX 77651
View restaurantnext
Judice's 1927
orange starNo Reviews
3520 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nederland

Taco Rey Mexican Food Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 184
1505 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland - Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland
orange star4.6 • 64
1039 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nederland
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston