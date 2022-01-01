Galveston restaurants you'll love
Galveston's top cuisines
Must-try Galveston restaurants
More about Katie's Seafood House
Katie's Seafood House
2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston
|Popular items
|Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter
|$23.00
Fresh off the boat with fries, cole slaw, cocktail tartar and hush puppies.
|Seafood Gumbo
|$12.00
Our labor of love! Fish, shrimp, crab, oysters and anything else we can think of in a thick bacon fried okra roux with sausage. The way it was invented!
|Boiled Galveston Bay Blue Crab
|$16.00
1lbs Served with corn & potatoes
More about The Garden Thai Cuisine
The Garden Thai Cuisine
216 Tremont (23rd) Street, Galveston
|Popular items
|Pad Se-Eew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Garlic, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
|Green curry
Green curry sauce with bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil. Serve with Jasmine rice.
|Fresh Spring Roll
Choice of : Tofu or Shrimp Fresh rice paper filled with red leaf, carrot, mint, cilantro, basil and beansprout served with peanut dressing.
More about Waterman's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Waterman's Restaurant
14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston
|Popular items
|Mrs. Martin's Coconut Shrimp
|$26.00
|Seafood Treasure Chest
|$28.00
|Redfish
|$38.00
More about Texas Pit Stop BBQ
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Texas Pit Stop BBQ
6612 Seawall Blvd, Galveston
|Popular items
|1 Meat Plate
|$13.99
|Stuffed Baked Potato
|$11.99
|Ribs LB
|$19.99
More about Mod Coffeehouse
Mod Coffeehouse
2126 Post Office St, Galveston
|Popular items
|Iced Espresso
Shots of Espresso on the rocks
|Black Eye
Brewed Coffee with a double shot of espresso added.
|Latte
Shots of espresso with steamed milk
More about Hearsay On The Strand
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hearsay On The Strand
2410 Strand St, Galveston
|Popular items
|HEARSAY CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
|ROASTED POBLANO Bowl
|$7.00
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's New York Pizzeria
500 Seawall Blvd, Galveston
|Popular items
|Spaghetti
|$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
|Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
More about Los Compas
Los Compas
2314 45th Street, Galveston
More about Lil Buffalo Grille
Lil Buffalo Grille
13 Evia Main, Galveston