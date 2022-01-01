Galveston restaurants you'll love

Go
Galveston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Galveston

Galveston's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Thai
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Galveston restaurants

Katie's Seafood House image

 

Katie's Seafood House

2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter$23.00
Fresh off the boat with fries, cole slaw, cocktail tartar and hush puppies.
Seafood Gumbo$12.00
Our labor of love! Fish, shrimp, crab, oysters and anything else we can think of in a thick bacon fried okra roux with sausage. The way it was invented!
Boiled Galveston Bay Blue Crab$16.00
1lbs Served with corn & potatoes
More about Katie's Seafood House
The Garden Thai Cuisine image

 

The Garden Thai Cuisine

216 Tremont (23rd) Street, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Se-Eew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Garlic, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
Green curry
Green curry sauce with bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil. Serve with Jasmine rice.
Fresh Spring Roll
Choice of : Tofu or Shrimp Fresh rice paper filled with red leaf, carrot, mint, cilantro, basil and beansprout served with peanut dressing.
More about The Garden Thai Cuisine
Waterman's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Waterman's Restaurant

14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston

Avg 4 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mrs. Martin's Coconut Shrimp$26.00
Seafood Treasure Chest$28.00
Redfish$38.00
More about Waterman's Restaurant
Texas Pit Stop BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Texas Pit Stop BBQ

6612 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$13.99
Stuffed Baked Potato$11.99
Ribs LB$19.99
More about Texas Pit Stop BBQ
Mod Coffeehouse image

 

Mod Coffeehouse

2126 Post Office St, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Espresso
Shots of Espresso on the rocks
Black Eye
Brewed Coffee with a double shot of espresso added.
Latte
Shots of espresso with steamed milk
More about Mod Coffeehouse
Hearsay On The Strand image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hearsay On The Strand

2410 Strand St, Galveston

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HEARSAY CHEESEBURGER$16.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.00
ROASTED POBLANO Bowl$7.00
More about Hearsay On The Strand
Salsas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Salsas Mexican Restaurant

4604 Seawall Blv, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Salsas Mexican Restaurant
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

500 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Los Compas image

 

Los Compas

2314 45th Street, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Los Compas
Restaurant banner

 

Lil Buffalo Grille

13 Evia Main, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Lil Buffalo Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Galveston

Mac And Cheese

Garlic Bread

Cheeseburgers

Bisque

Tacos

Map

More near Galveston to explore

Webster

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston