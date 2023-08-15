Kritikos Grill
4908 Seawall Blvd
Galveston, TX 77551
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
Hummus
chickpeas blended with olive oil, garlic, lemon served with pita, cucumber, carrots
Avocado Hummus
Fresh avocado and chickpeas blended with olive oil ,garlic,lemon served with pita,cucumber ,carots
Tzatziki
creamygreek yogurt ,sourcream,garlic,cucumber dip served with pita and sliced cucumber and carrots
Aegean Dolmas
Dill Grape leaves stuffed with lemon herb rice served with tzatziki
Zeus sampler
hummus,tzatziki,skordalia,dolmas,falafel,feta cheese,kalamata olives served with pita and crips veggies
Taramosalata
Greek style caviar Spread served with pita
Calamari
Fried tender squid served with marinara sauce
Crab Cakes
served over steamed vegetables
Seared Sesame Tuna
Served with wasabi ,seaweed salad and soy sauce
Spanakopita
Pastry puffs stuffed with spinach and feta cheese served with tzatziki
Saganaki
kefalogravilra cheese served flaming with pita bread
Falafel Appetizer
Falafel and hummus
Falafel and Hummus
Falafel and hummus and pita
Lamb Chop App
3 Lamb chops
Feta And Olives
Feta cheese Kalamata olives crsip veggies grapes pita
Skordayia
Garlic,crustless bread, olive oil whipped smooth
Octopus Appetizer
Char grilled
Bufflo Chicken strips
boneless buffalo strips
1/2 hummus 1/2 tazatiki
served with pita and sliced cucumber and carrots
Greek Nachos
Corn Tortilla chips topped with mozzerlla cheese pico de gallo jalapenos tzatziki gyro meat
Greek Fries
French Fries topped with mozzerlla cheese pico de gallo jalapenos tzatziki gyro meat
Fried Mushrooms
served with house made ranch dressing
Pita
Soup and Salad
Chicken soup
yia yia's recipe homemade with orzo pasta
Lentil Soup
vegetarian lentil bean soup
Seafood Bouillabaisse
Loaded with seafood ,shrimp,fish,clams,carrots potatoes,cilntro in a traditional seafood stock
Seafood Gumbo
Fish,shrimp,crab greek roux served with rice
large Greek Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Greek Avocado Salad
Fresh Avocado Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Greek Avocado Gyro Salad
Gyro Meat on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Greek Avocado Chicken Salad
Chicken on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Greek Avocado Salad Falafel
Falafel on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Greek Avocado Salad Shrimp
Shrimp on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Greek Avocado Salad Tuna
Seared Sesame Tuna on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Greek Avocado Salad Salmon
Grilled Salamon on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Avocado Salad Octopus
Grilled Octopus on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Greek Salad Small
Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Small Horiatiki Village Salad
Chopped tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Pitas and Sandwiches
Gyro Pita
Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Chicken Pita
Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Beef Pita
Served with onion,tomto,tzatzik Beef Tenderloin choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Vegetarian Pita
Grilled Hummus ,tomato,onion lettuce,feta choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Grilled Shrimp Pita
Served with Lettuce onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Falafel Pita
Served with onion,tomto,Lettuce ,hummus choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Char Grilled Burger
Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel mayo mustard ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Shrimp Po'Boy
Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel Tartar Cocktail, ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Fish Po'Boy
Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel Tartar Cocktail, ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Fish Tacos
3 corn Tortillas with fish chimichurri coleslaw ,Aioli sauce Pico de Gallo and rice pilaf
Gyro Tacos
3 corn Tortillas topped with chopped Gyro sauteed bell pepper onions and mozzarella cheese served with house made salsa and tzatiki rice pilaf
Greek Specials
Moussaka
Potato ,Eggplant,Ground Beef Cheese and Bechamel ,Layered Choice of Two sides
Pastitsio
Greek Lasagna - Layers of Pasta Ground Beef Cheese and Bechamel ,Layered Choice of Two sides
Vegetarian Moussaka
Potato ,Eggplant,Zucchini Cheese and Bechamel ,Layered Choice of one sides
Vegetarian Platter
Greek salad to start Lentil soup,hummus, dolma,Vegetarian Moussaka ,steamed vegetables
Falafel Platter
Greek salad to start Lentil soup,hummus, dolma,Falafel ,steamed vegetables
Kritikos Platter
Appertizer Hummus,Tzatziki,dolma,spanakopita ,Grek Salad Entree Pastitsio,Moussaka and Gyro slices served with one side
Pasta
Shrimp Santorini
Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Loaded with OLIVES onions,tomatoes,topped with feta over a bed of pasta
Chiken Alfredo Florentine
Fettuccini pasta with alfredo and spinach topped with Grilled or Blackend Chicken
Shrimp Alfredo Florentine
Fettuccini pasta with alfredo and spinach topped with Grilled or Blackend Shrimp
Pasta Guest Choice
Choice of Pesto noodles or Teriyaki Noodles and choice of shrimp or chicken tossed with vegetables
Vegetarian Pasta
Choice of marinara or Alfredo with Grilled vegetables topped with Feta on a bed of pasta
Kima Pasta
Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
onions,tomato,Gyro,Chicken,Pepperoni,Feta ,Mozzarella Cheese Marinara
Build Your Own Pizza
Add your own toppings
Vegetarian Pizza
onions ,tomato,spinach,feta,olives,peppers,artichoke marinara
Florentine Pizza Shrimp
Alfredo sauce,spinach,shrimp ,mozzarella cheese
Florentine Pizza Chicken
Alfredo sauce,spinach,chicken ,mozzarella cheese
Florentine Pizza Gyro
Alfredo sauce,spinach,Gyro,mozzarella cheese
Seafood
Fried Gulf Shrimp
Fresh Gulf shrimp ,butterflied and tossed in seasoned flour and fried to a golden brown choice of two sides
Grilled Gulf Shrimp
Grilled Gulf Shrimp Served with rice and vegetables
Grilled Salmon
Char Grilled Served with Lemon Butter and rice pilaf ,Steamed vegetables
Seafood Platter
Flaky white fish Gulf shrimp and Crab cake Grilled fried or Blackend choice of two sides
Restaurant Week Avocado Fish
Choice of lemon butter or chimichurri sauce lightly Dusted in seasoned breadcrumbs topped with pico de gallo and avocado served with two sides
Soft Shell Crab
Lightly fried served with two sides and a crab dipping sauce
Gulf American Red Snapper
Lightly dusted in seasoned flour then grilled to perfection Served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables
Seasame Seared Tuna
with wasbi and seaweed served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables
Wild Caught Haddock
Grilled or Fried served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables
Grilled Bossa
Octopus
Char grilled and marinated in Greek dressing served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables
Gulf Flounder
Grilled or Fried served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables
Stuffed Gulf Flounder
Stuffed with crab and breadcrumbs then baked served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables
Oyster Trio
Greco ,Fried ,Flourentine served with two sides
Oyster Greco
Lightly dusted in season flour ,cooked on the flat grill topped with our greco sauce served with two sides
Light Shrimp Fried
Light Grilled Shrimp
Beef Lamb Fowl
Beef Souvlaki Platter
Char grilled beef tenderloin Kabobs onions ,bell pepper served with tomato, onions tzatziki and whole pita choice of two sides
Gyro Platter
Gyro slices served with tomato, onions tzatziki and whole pita choice of two sides
Chicken Platter
Char griled chiken breast sliced and served with tomato, onions tzatziki and whole pita choice of two sides
Pork Chops
Served Grilled or Fried choice of two sides
Chicken Picata
Lightly dusted in seasoned flour topped with sauteed mushrooms,capers in a white wine sauce choice of two sides
Char Grilled Lamb Chops
Cooked to order and served with tasty garlic skordayia choice of two sides
Lamb Shank
Bone in Lamb Shank served over pasta and steamed vegetables choice of soup or salad
Ribeye 10 oz
served with two sides
Chefs Blackboard
Chef's App Blackboard Features App
Chef's dinner Blackboard Features
Whole Gulf American Red Snapper
Head to Tail Whole fish Grilled or Baked served with two sides
Taco Salad
Choice of Chicken ,Shrimp,Gyro ,Fresh Taco shell filled with greek salad hummus and pico de gallo Avocado and feta
Chefs Sliders
Char grilled Hamburger on sweet Hawaiin Rolls with american cheese and ranch dressing served with french fries
Watermelon Octopus Salad
Grilled Octopus fresh watermelon on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Crab Stack
Scallops
Greek Avacado Scallop Salad
Chef's Lunch Blackboard Features lunch
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Burger
American cheese Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel mayo mustard ketchup on the side French fries
Kids Chicken Strips
Chicken Breast Cut in to strips Deep fried with french fries
Kids Pasta Meat sauce
Angel pasta with meatsauce
Kids Pasta
Angel ahir pasta choice of sauce
Kids Cheese Pita
pita bread american cheese grilled crisp with french fries
Kids Gyro Pita
gyro and pita taztziki on side served with french fries
Kids Chicken Pita
Chicken Pita taztziki on the side french fries
Kids Cheese Pizza
Sides
French Fries
Rice Pilaf
Steamed Vegetables
Potatoes
Fresh Fruit
Greek Vegetable
Sweet potato Fries
Side Pasta
Grilled Mixed Veggies
2oz Tzatziki
2oz hummus
Bowl Hummus
Bowl Tzatziki
Carrots Cucumber
Side Falafel
Side Chicken
Side Gyro
Side Crab Cake
Side Feta
Side LRG Olives
Side SM Olives
Side Octopus
Side Shrimp
2 Dolma
Wine Menu
Wine List
Chardonnnnay
Glass House Wine
Pinot Grigio
Glass House Wine
Cabernet
Glass House Wine
Merlot
Glass House Wine
Pinot Nior
Glass House Wine
Meiomi Sparkling Wine
Mascato
Korbel Brut
GL Kyklos White
greek white blend
Kyklos Moschofilro Bottle
greek white blend
GL Kouros Patras
greek white blend
Kouros Patras bottle
greek white blend
GL Retsina Kourtaki
greek white
Retsina Kourtaki Bottle
greek white
GL Ploes Chardonnay
greek white
Ploes Chardonnay Bottle
greek white
GL Caposaldo
Pinot Grigio
Caposaldo Bottle
Pinot Grigio
GL Santa Margherita
Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita Bottle
Pinot Grigio
GL Decoy
Sauvignon Blanc
Decoy Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc
GL La Crema
Chardonnay
La Crema Botttle
Chardonnay
GL Ploes Rose
Greek Rose
Ploes Rose Bottle
Greek Rose
GL Kyklos Agiorgitiko
Greek Red Blend
Kyklos Agiorgitiko Bottle
Greek Red Blend
GL Kouros
Greek Red Blend
Kouros Bottle
Greek Red Blend
GL Portillo
Malbec Argentina
Portillo Bottle
Malbec Argentina
GL Becker
Texas Merlot
Becker Bottle
Texas Merlot
GL Votre Sante
Pinot Noir
Votre Sante Bottle
Pinot Noir
Migration Bottle
Pinot Noir
GL Au Contraire
Pinot Noir
Au Contraire Bottle
Pinot Noir
Daou Glass
Cabernet
Daou Bottle
Cabernet
White Zinfndel
Glass House Wine
Beer Menu
Beer List
Budweiser
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Shiner Bock
Karbach Crawford
Tiki Wheat G.I.B
Galveston Island Brewery
Saint Arnold Art Car
IPA
Fix Greek
Greece
Dos Equis
Mexico
Modelo Especial
Heineken
Holland
Stell Artois
Belgium
Margarita
Bloody Mary
Sangria
Mimosa
Dessert Menu
Dessert
Bread Pudding
House Made with burbon rum sauce
Chocolate Cake
Ghirardelli chocolate mix
Key Lime Pie
Galatoburiko
Greek style custard
Baklava
Carmelized peacans and walnuts layerd in phillo dough drizzled in honey
Cheese Cake
Ny stlye plain
Baklava CheeseCake
Ny style topped with baklava
1 scoop ice cream
3 Scoop Ice Cream
Never On Sunday
3 scoop ice cream topped with Carmelized peacans and drizzled in honey
Lunch Menu
Lunch Salads & Soups
Small Greek Salad Small
Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Lunch Greek Avocado Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Lunch Greek Avocado Salad Gyro
Gyro Meat on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Lunch Greek Avocado Salad Chicken
Chicken on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Lunch Greek Avocado Salad Shrimp
Shrimp on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives
Lunch Greek Avocado &Lentil Soup
Fresh Avocado Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives and lentil soup
Chicken Soup
yia yia's recipe homemade with orzo pasta
Lentil Soup
vegetarian lentil bean soup
Grilled Lunch Specials
Lunch Grilled Fish
Lightly dusted in seasoned flour with lemon butter and rice pilaf choice of soup or salad
Lunch Chicken Picata
Lightly dusted in seasoned flour topped with sauteed mushrooms,capers,ina white wine sauce served with rice pilaf choice of soup or salad
Lunch Pork Chop
Grilled or fried Served with rice or fries choice of soup or salad
Lunch Gyro Tacos
2corn Tortillas topped with chopped Gyro sauteed bell pepper onions and mozzarella cheese served with house made salsa and tzatiki rice pilaf Choice of soup or salad
Lunch Fish Tacos
2 corn Tortillas with fish chimichurri coleslaw ,Aioli sauce Pico de Gallo and rice pilaf choice of sou or salad
Lunch Flat Bread Pizza
Alfredo sauce,spinach,shrimp ,mozzarella cheese
Lunch Vegetarian
Lunch Pitas & Sandwiches
Lunch Gyro Pita
Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Lunch Gyro Pita A la carte
Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki
Lunch Chicken Pita
Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Lunch Chicken Pita A la carte
Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki
Lunch Vegetarian Pita
Grilled Hummus ,tomato,onion lettuce,feta choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Lunch Vegetarian Pita Ala carte
Grilled Hummus ,tomato,onion lettuce,feta
Lunch Falafel Pita
Served with onion,tomto,Lettuce ,hummus
Lunch Falafel Pita A la carte
Served with onion,tomto,Lettuce ,hummus choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Lunch Char Grilled Burger
Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel mayo mustard ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Lunch Shrimp Po'Boy
Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel Tartar Cocktail, ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf
Lunch Fish Po'Boy
Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel Tartar Cocktail, ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4908 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77551