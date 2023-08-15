Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Hummus

$10.95

chickpeas blended with olive oil, garlic, lemon served with pita, cucumber, carrots

Avocado Hummus

$13.95

Fresh avocado and chickpeas blended with olive oil ,garlic,lemon served with pita,cucumber ,carots

Tzatziki

$10.95

creamygreek yogurt ,sourcream,garlic,cucumber dip served with pita and sliced cucumber and carrots

Aegean Dolmas

$9.50

Dill Grape leaves stuffed with lemon herb rice served with tzatziki

Zeus sampler

$23.95

hummus,tzatziki,skordalia,dolmas,falafel,feta cheese,kalamata olives served with pita and crips veggies

Taramosalata

$12.50

Greek style caviar Spread served with pita

Calamari

$16.50

Fried tender squid served with marinara sauce

Crab Cakes

$18.75

served over steamed vegetables

Seared Sesame Tuna

$19.25

Served with wasabi ,seaweed salad and soy sauce

Spanakopita

$12.45

Pastry puffs stuffed with spinach and feta cheese served with tzatziki

Saganaki

$17.50

kefalogravilra cheese served flaming with pita bread

Falafel Appetizer

$14.75

Falafel and hummus

$15.75

Falafel and hummus and pita

Lamb Chop App

$21.00

3 Lamb chops

Feta And Olives

$17.50

Feta cheese Kalamata olives crsip veggies grapes pita

Skordayia

$11.25

Garlic,crustless bread, olive oil whipped smooth

Octopus Appetizer

$15.50

Char grilled

Bufflo Chicken strips

$13.50

boneless buffalo strips

1/2 hummus 1/2 tazatiki

$13.50

served with pita and sliced cucumber and carrots

Greek Nachos

$13.50

Corn Tortilla chips topped with mozzerlla cheese pico de gallo jalapenos tzatziki gyro meat

Greek Fries

$11.75

French Fries topped with mozzerlla cheese pico de gallo jalapenos tzatziki gyro meat

Fried Mushrooms

$12.95

served with house made ranch dressing

Pita

$1.00

Soup and Salad

Chicken soup

$7.25

yia yia's recipe homemade with orzo pasta

Lentil Soup

$7.25

vegetarian lentil bean soup

Seafood Bouillabaisse

$15.95

Loaded with seafood ,shrimp,fish,clams,carrots potatoes,cilntro in a traditional seafood stock

Seafood Gumbo

$17.95

Fish,shrimp,crab greek roux served with rice

large Greek Salad

$15.25

Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Greek Avocado Salad

$17.25

Fresh Avocado Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Greek Avocado Gyro Salad

$20.95

Gyro Meat on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Greek Avocado Chicken Salad

$20.95

Chicken on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Greek Avocado Salad Falafel

$21.95

Falafel on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Greek Avocado Salad Shrimp

$23.95

Shrimp on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Greek Avocado Salad Tuna

$25.25

Seared Sesame Tuna on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Greek Avocado Salad Salmon

$26.25

Grilled Salamon on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Avocado Salad Octopus

$24.15

Grilled Octopus on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Greek Salad Small

$6.25

Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Small Horiatiki Village Salad

$12.50

Chopped tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Pitas and Sandwiches

Gyro Pita

$16.25

Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Chicken Pita

$16.25

Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Beef Pita

$17.75

Served with onion,tomto,tzatzik Beef Tenderloin choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Vegetarian Pita

$14.25

Grilled Hummus ,tomato,onion lettuce,feta choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Grilled Shrimp Pita

$16.75

Served with Lettuce onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Falafel Pita

$15.75

Served with onion,tomto,Lettuce ,hummus choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Char Grilled Burger

$15.75

Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel mayo mustard ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.75

Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel Tartar Cocktail, ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Fish Po'Boy

$15.75

Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel Tartar Cocktail, ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Fish Tacos

$16.75

3 corn Tortillas with fish chimichurri coleslaw ,Aioli sauce Pico de Gallo and rice pilaf

Gyro Tacos

$17.25

3 corn Tortillas topped with chopped Gyro sauteed bell pepper onions and mozzarella cheese served with house made salsa and tzatiki rice pilaf

Greek Specials

Moussaka

$17.25+

Potato ,Eggplant,Ground Beef Cheese and Bechamel ,Layered Choice of Two sides

Pastitsio

$17.75+

Greek Lasagna - Layers of Pasta Ground Beef Cheese and Bechamel ,Layered Choice of Two sides

Vegetarian Moussaka

$15.00+

Potato ,Eggplant,Zucchini Cheese and Bechamel ,Layered Choice of one sides

Vegetarian Platter

$19.95

Greek salad to start Lentil soup,hummus, dolma,Vegetarian Moussaka ,steamed vegetables

Falafel Platter

$18.95

Greek salad to start Lentil soup,hummus, dolma,Falafel ,steamed vegetables

Kritikos Platter

$35.00

Appertizer Hummus,Tzatziki,dolma,spanakopita ,Grek Salad Entree Pastitsio,Moussaka and Gyro slices served with one side

Pasta

Shrimp Santorini

$24.25

Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Loaded with OLIVES onions,tomatoes,topped with feta over a bed of pasta

Chiken Alfredo Florentine

$23.00

Fettuccini pasta with alfredo and spinach topped with Grilled or Blackend Chicken

Shrimp Alfredo Florentine

$24.25

Fettuccini pasta with alfredo and spinach topped with Grilled or Blackend Shrimp

Pasta Guest Choice

$22.95

Choice of Pesto noodles or Teriyaki Noodles and choice of shrimp or chicken tossed with vegetables

Vegetarian Pasta

$21.95

Choice of marinara or Alfredo with Grilled vegetables topped with Feta on a bed of pasta

Kima Pasta

$17.99

Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.95

onions,tomato,Gyro,Chicken,Pepperoni,Feta ,Mozzarella Cheese Marinara

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.95

Add your own toppings

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.95

onions ,tomato,spinach,feta,olives,peppers,artichoke marinara

Florentine Pizza Shrimp

$14.95

Alfredo sauce,spinach,shrimp ,mozzarella cheese

Florentine Pizza Chicken

$14.95

Alfredo sauce,spinach,chicken ,mozzarella cheese

Florentine Pizza Gyro

$14.95

Alfredo sauce,spinach,Gyro,mozzarella cheese

Seafood

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$23.95

Fresh Gulf shrimp ,butterflied and tossed in seasoned flour and fried to a golden brown choice of two sides

Grilled Gulf Shrimp

$23.95

Grilled Gulf Shrimp Served with rice and vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$25.25

Char Grilled Served with Lemon Butter and rice pilaf ,Steamed vegetables

Seafood Platter

$30.25

Flaky white fish Gulf shrimp and Crab cake Grilled fried or Blackend choice of two sides

Restaurant Week Avocado Fish

$26.50

Choice of lemon butter or chimichurri sauce lightly Dusted in seasoned breadcrumbs topped with pico de gallo and avocado served with two sides

Soft Shell Crab

$39.50

Lightly fried served with two sides and a crab dipping sauce

Gulf American Red Snapper

$35.75

Lightly dusted in seasoned flour then grilled to perfection Served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables

Seasame Seared Tuna

$25.25

with wasbi and seaweed served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables

Wild Caught Haddock

$23.95

Grilled or Fried served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables

Grilled Bossa

$20.95

Octopus

$20.95

Char grilled and marinated in Greek dressing served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables

Gulf Flounder

$30.95

Grilled or Fried served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables

Stuffed Gulf Flounder

$38.95

Stuffed with crab and breadcrumbs then baked served with rice pilaf and steamed vegetables

Oyster Trio

Greco ,Fried ,Flourentine served with two sides

Oyster Greco

Lightly dusted in season flour ,cooked on the flat grill topped with our greco sauce served with two sides

Light Shrimp Fried

$16.99

Light Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Beef Lamb Fowl

Beef Souvlaki Platter

$27.50

Char grilled beef tenderloin Kabobs onions ,bell pepper served with tomato, onions tzatziki and whole pita choice of two sides

Gyro Platter

$20.95

Gyro slices served with tomato, onions tzatziki and whole pita choice of two sides

Chicken Platter

$21.50

Char griled chiken breast sliced and served with tomato, onions tzatziki and whole pita choice of two sides

Pork Chops

$21.00

Served Grilled or Fried choice of two sides

Chicken Picata

$21.25

Lightly dusted in seasoned flour topped with sauteed mushrooms,capers in a white wine sauce choice of two sides

Char Grilled Lamb Chops

$34.50

Cooked to order and served with tasty garlic skordayia choice of two sides

Lamb Shank

$29.25

Bone in Lamb Shank served over pasta and steamed vegetables choice of soup or salad

Ribeye 10 oz

$34.94

served with two sides

Chefs Blackboard

Chef's App Blackboard Features App

Shrimp Kisses

$14.99

Gulf shrimp Stuffed with feta cheese jalapeno wrapped in bacon then fried

Greek Layered Dip

$12.99

hummus ,taztziki,diced cucumber,tomato,peppers,feta onion,served with pita

Feta Toast Bites

$12.00

Whipped feta and taztziki , Zest feta whpped on toast topped with olive oil and tomato

Chef's dinner Blackboard Features

Whole Gulf American Red Snapper

$44.95

Head to Tail Whole fish Grilled or Baked served with two sides

Taco Salad

$21.95

Choice of Chicken ,Shrimp,Gyro ,Fresh Taco shell filled with greek salad hummus and pico de gallo Avocado and feta

Chefs Sliders

$16.25

Char grilled Hamburger on sweet Hawaiin Rolls with american cheese and ranch dressing served with french fries

Watermelon Octopus Salad

$24.15

Grilled Octopus fresh watermelon on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Crab Stack

Out of stock

Scallops

$29.99

Greek Avacado Scallop Salad

$29.99

Chef's Lunch Blackboard Features lunch

Fish and chips

$14.95

Beer battered Haddock And fries

Chiken Club

$14.95

Grilled , fried or blackend topped with american cheese bacon Aioli sauce on a toasted bun served with fries

Country Fried Steak

$14.95

Deep Fried and topped with white gravy choice of soup or salad

Drinks Menu

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.19

Iced Tea

$3.19

Coffe

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Greek Coffe

$4.00

Water

Milk

$1.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Kids Juice

$2.50

Souroti

$8.99

Souroti Small

$3.99

Pellegrino

$3.99

Dasani

$2.99

Rambler

$1.50

Bottled drink

$3.48

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.95

American cheese Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel mayo mustard ketchup on the side French fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.99

Chicken Breast Cut in to strips Deep fried with french fries

Kids Pasta Meat sauce

$9.99

Angel pasta with meatsauce

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Angel ahir pasta choice of sauce

Kids Cheese Pita

$8.99

pita bread american cheese grilled crisp with french fries

Kids Gyro Pita

$11.99

gyro and pita taztziki on side served with french fries

Kids Chicken Pita

$11.99

Chicken Pita taztziki on the side french fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.25

Rice Pilaf

$3.25

Steamed Vegetables

$3.25

Potatoes

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Greek Vegetable

$3.25

Sweet potato Fries

$2.99

Side Pasta

$6.99

Grilled Mixed Veggies

$3.99

2oz Tzatziki

$0.99

2oz hummus

$1.99

Bowl Hummus

$5.50

Bowl Tzatziki

$5.50

Carrots Cucumber

$3.00

Side Falafel

$4.95

Side Chicken

$7.99

Side Gyro

$7.99

Side Crab Cake

$9.95

Side Feta

$4.25

Side LRG Olives

$3.49

Side SM Olives

$2.55

Side Octopus

$12.50

Side Shrimp

$10.50

2 Dolma

$3.50

Wine Menu

Wine List

Chardonnnnay

$6.50

Glass House Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Glass House Wine

Cabernet

$6.50

Glass House Wine

Merlot

$6.50

Glass House Wine

Pinot Nior

$6.50

Glass House Wine

Meiomi Sparkling Wine

$49.00

Mascato

$9.00

Korbel Brut

$14.00

GL Kyklos White

$9.50

greek white blend

Kyklos Moschofilro Bottle

$40.00

greek white blend

GL Kouros Patras

$7.50

greek white blend

Kouros Patras bottle

$33.00

greek white blend

GL Retsina Kourtaki

$7.50

greek white

Retsina Kourtaki Bottle

$33.00

greek white

GL Ploes Chardonnay

$9.00

greek white

Ploes Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

greek white

GL Caposaldo

$9.50

Pinot Grigio

Caposaldo Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Grigio

GL Santa Margherita

$9.50

Pinot Grigio

Santa Margherita Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Grigio

GL Decoy

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Decoy Bottle

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc

GL La Crema

$9.50

Chardonnay

La Crema Botttle

$40.00

Chardonnay

GL Ploes Rose

$9.50

Greek Rose

Ploes Rose Bottle

$40.00

Greek Rose

GL Kyklos Agiorgitiko

$9.00

Greek Red Blend

Kyklos Agiorgitiko Bottle

$31.00

Greek Red Blend

GL Kouros

$8.00

Greek Red Blend

Kouros Bottle

$29.00

Greek Red Blend

GL Portillo

$7.50

Malbec Argentina

Portillo Bottle

$30.00

Malbec Argentina

GL Becker

$7.50

Texas Merlot

Becker Bottle

$30.00

Texas Merlot

GL Votre Sante

$9.50

Pinot Noir

Votre Sante Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir

Migration Bottle

$65.00

Pinot Noir

GL Au Contraire

$12.50

Pinot Noir

Au Contraire Bottle

$49.00

Pinot Noir

Daou Glass

$11.50

Cabernet

Daou Bottle

$45.00

Cabernet

White Zinfndel

$6.50

Glass House Wine

Beer Menu

Beer List

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Karbach Crawford

$5.00

Tiki Wheat G.I.B

$5.00

Galveston Island Brewery

Saint Arnold Art Car

$5.00

IPA

Fix Greek

$5.50

Greece

Dos Equis

$5.25

Mexico

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

Holland

Stell Artois

$5.25

Belgium

Margarita

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sangria

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Dessert Menu

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.99

House Made with burbon rum sauce

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Ghirardelli chocolate mix

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Galatoburiko

$6.99

Greek style custard

Baklava

$7.49

Carmelized peacans and walnuts layerd in phillo dough drizzled in honey

Cheese Cake

$7.25

Ny stlye plain

Baklava CheeseCake

$7.99

Ny style topped with baklava

1 scoop ice cream

$1.99

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.99

Never On Sunday

$6.99

3 scoop ice cream topped with Carmelized peacans and drizzled in honey

Lunch Menu

Lunch Salads & Soups

Small Greek Salad Small

$6.25

Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Lunch Greek Avocado Salad

$13.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Lunch Greek Avocado Salad Gyro

$19.95

Gyro Meat on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Lunch Greek Avocado Salad Chicken

$18.95

Chicken on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Lunch Greek Avocado Salad Shrimp

$22.25

Shrimp on top of Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives

Lunch Greek Avocado &Lentil Soup

$16.75

Fresh Avocado Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with tomato,red onion,cucumber, feta,bell pepper, pepperoncini.and kalamata olives and lentil soup

Chicken Soup

$7.25

yia yia's recipe homemade with orzo pasta

Lentil Soup

$7.25

vegetarian lentil bean soup

Grilled Lunch Specials

Lunch Grilled Fish

$15.25

Lightly dusted in seasoned flour with lemon butter and rice pilaf choice of soup or salad

Lunch Chicken Picata

$15.25

Lightly dusted in seasoned flour topped with sauteed mushrooms,capers,ina white wine sauce served with rice pilaf choice of soup or salad

Lunch Pork Chop

$15.25

Grilled or fried Served with rice or fries choice of soup or salad

Lunch Gyro Tacos

$15.25

2corn Tortillas topped with chopped Gyro sauteed bell pepper onions and mozzarella cheese served with house made salsa and tzatiki rice pilaf Choice of soup or salad

Lunch Fish Tacos

$15.25

2 corn Tortillas with fish chimichurri coleslaw ,Aioli sauce Pico de Gallo and rice pilaf choice of sou or salad

Lunch Flat Bread Pizza

$15.25

Alfredo sauce,spinach,shrimp ,mozzarella cheese

Lunch Vegetarian

Lunch Falafel Plate

$15.75

Lentil soup, falafel ,hummus,and steamed vegetables

Lunch Vegetarian Plate

$15.75

Lentil soup veggie moussaka ,hummus,dolma, and vegetables

Lunch Pitas & Sandwiches

Lunch Gyro Pita

$15.75

Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Lunch Gyro Pita A la carte

$13.75

Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki

Lunch Chicken Pita

$15.75

Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Lunch Chicken Pita A la carte

$13.75

Served with onion,tomto,tzatziki

Lunch Vegetarian Pita

$14.25

Grilled Hummus ,tomato,onion lettuce,feta choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Lunch Vegetarian Pita Ala carte

$13.25

Grilled Hummus ,tomato,onion lettuce,feta

Lunch Falafel Pita

$14.25

Served with onion,tomto,Lettuce ,hummus

Lunch Falafel Pita A la carte

$13.25

Served with onion,tomto,Lettuce ,hummus choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Lunch Char Grilled Burger

$14.75

Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel mayo mustard ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Lunch Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.75

Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel Tartar Cocktail, ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Lunch Fish Po'Boy

$14.75

Served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel Tartar Cocktail, ketchup on the side choice of french fries or rice pilaf

Retail List

Retail Items

Olive oil Tin

$64.00

Mixed Olives

$50.00

Olive oil bottle

$29.00

Olive oil 2.0

$34.00

Greek Herbs

$13.00

Greek Honey

$18.00

Blsmic Vinagar

$16.00

White Blasmic

$19.00

Greek Dressing

$13.95

Refill Greek Dressing

$11.95