Salsas Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
4604 Seawall Blv
Galveston, TX 77551
SOFT Drinks
Water
Barqs Root Beer
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Hi-C Pink Lemonade
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Iced Tea
Topo Chico
Virgin Daquiri
Club Soda
Bottled Beer
Micheladas
Delicious Spicy Beer on ice. Made with your choice of bottled beer.
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coor's Light
Miller Lite
O'Douls
Micheladas
Dos XX Lager
Shiner Bock
Michelob Ultra
Heineken
Corona
Corona Light
Bohemia
Tecate
Tecate Light
Dos XX Amber
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Corona Premier
Pacifico
Victoria
7oz Coronita Bucket
7oz Dos XX Bucket
Sol
Carta Blanca
Wine
Margaritas TO-GO
KIDS Menu
Kids Bean Burrito
Small Bean Burrito, Topped with Authentic Red Sauce, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Kids Cheese Enchilada
One Cheese Enchilada, Topped with Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Kids Ground Enchilada
One Ground Beef or Chicken Enchilada, Topped with Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Kids Cheese Nachos
4 Cheese Nachos, Served with Rice & Beans
Kids Cheeseburger
Small Cheeseburger, Served with French Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders, Served with French Fries
Kids Corn Dog
One Corn Dog, Served with French Fries
Kids Crispy Taco
One Crispy Ground Beef Taco, Meat & Cheese Only, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Kids Flauta
One Flauta, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast, Served with French Fries
Kids Quesadilla
One Mini Quesadilla with your choice of Cheese, Fajita Beef or Chicken, Served with French Fries
Kids Queso Puff Tostada
One Queso Puff Tostada, Topped with Chile con Queso, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Kids Soft Taco
One Soft Ground Beef Taco (Meat & Cheese Only), Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Kids Taco al Carbon
One Taco with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Kids Tamale Plate
One Tamale, Topped in our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Beans
Aperitivos / Appetizers
Cascaritas
Four Potato Skins, Topped with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Chile con Queso, Bacon Bits, Chives, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Pickled Jalapenos
Chicken Taquitos
Seven Corn Tortillas Filled with Ground Chicken & Deep Fried, Served with Guacamole, Chile con Queso & Jalapenos
Guacamole Salad
Fajita Fries
French Fries Covered with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Chile con Queso, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese & Chives
Franks Fajita Taquitos
Five Open-Faced Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Beef or Chicken, Grilled Onions & Pineapples, Cilantro, Served Atomica Sauce
Messy Nachos
Your Choice of Meat, Cheese, Refried Beans all Served over Tortilla Chips and Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Seafood Nachos
A Delicious Plate of Nachos, Topped with Shrimp, Crawfish, Seafood Sauce & Monterey Jack Cheese, Sprinkled with Tomato & Chives
Salsa Nachos (6)
Six Individual Nachos, Topped with Refried Beans, Cheese and your choice of Meat, Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Jalapenos
Salsa Nachos (12)
Twelve Individual Nachos, Topped with Refried Beans, Cheese and your choice of Meat, Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Jalapenos
Shrimp Cocktail
Thirteen Boiled Shrimp in a Delicious Sweet Cocktail Sauce with Pico de Gallo, Avocados and Served with crackers
Stuffed Shrimp Jalapenos
Four Lightly Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with a Shrimp & Monterey Jack Cheese
Los Quesos & Quesadillas
Quesadilla
Your Choice of Meat, Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Served Between a Large Flour Tortilla & Grilled, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Queso Rico
Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Fajita Meat, Served with Tortillas
SM Chile con Queso
LG Chile con Queso
Sopas & Ensaladas
Tortilla Soup
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with Vegetables, Avocados, Cheese, Strips of Crispy Tortilla Chips, Fajita Chicken & Served with Rice
Chipotle Tortilla Soup
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with Vegetables, Avocados, Cheese, Strips of Crispy Tortilla Chips, Fajita Chicken, Chipotle Pepper, and Baked in Oven, Served with Rice
Taco Salad
A Big Salad in a Crispy Tortilla Shell, Filled with Spinach, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Baby Corn & Carrots, Topped with your Choice of Meat
Gringo Salad
Spinach, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Cheese, Baby Corn & Carrots, Topped with your Choice of Meat
Tacos & Tostadas
Crispy Tacos
Three Ground Beef or Chicken Crispy Tacos, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Fish Tacos
Two Pan Grilled Tilapia Fish Tacos in Flour Tortillas, Garnished with Your Choice of Poblano or Seafood Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Cilantro & Onions, Served with Rice & Borracho Beans
Franks Fajita Taquitos Plate
Three Open-Faced Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Beef or Chicken, Grilled Onions & Pineapples, Cilantro, Served Atomica Sauce, Rice & Borracho Beans
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Three Grilled Shrimp Tacos in Corn Tortillas, Garnished with Poblano Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Served with Rice & Borracho Beans
Soft Fajita Tacos
Two Fajita Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos in Flour Tortillas, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Soft Tacos (Ground)
Three Ground Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos in Flour Tortillas, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Tacos al Carbon
Two Fajita Beef or Chicken Tacos Rolled in Flour Tortillas, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Rice & Borracho Beans
Tostadas
Two Flat Tostadas Covered with Refried Beans and your choice of Meat, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Guacamole, Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Borracho Beans
Shrimp Tostadas
Two Flat Tostadas Covered with Refried Beans and Shrimp & Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Borracho Beans
BURRITOS
Red Sage Burrito
Everything Inside this Stuffed Burrito, Fajita Beef or Chicken, Rice, Borracho Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Topped with Chile con Queso
Chimichanga
A Big Deep Fried Burrito Stuffed with your choice of Meat, Beans & Cheese, Served with Chile con Queso, Rice & Refried Beans
Mini Chimichangas
Three Bean & Cheese Mini Chimichangas, Served with Chile con Queso, Rice & Refried Beans
Perkins Burrito
A Burrito Wrap Stuffed with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Big Burrito
A Giant Flour Tortilla Stuffed with your choice of Meat, Beans & Cheese, Topped with Our Authentic Red Sauce & Chile con Queso, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Chipotle Burrito
A Giant Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Beans & Cheese, Topped with Our Fantastic Chipotle Sauce & Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
FAJITAS
Fabulous Fajita for One
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Olives, Pineapple, Capers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Fajitas a la Mexicana for One
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Cooked in our Spicy Salsa Borracha Sauce, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Fajitas al Chipotle for One
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Cooked in our Spicy Chipotle Sauce, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Fajitas Flameadas for One
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Topped with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Veggie Fajitas for One
Skillet Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Green Olives, Capers, Garlic, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Compadres for One
Grilled Fajita Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas, Served on a bed of Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Capers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Fabulous Fajitas for Two
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Olives, Pineapple, Capers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Fajitas a la Mexicana for Two
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Cooked in our Spicy Salsa Borracha Sauce, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Fajitas al Chipotle for Two
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Cooked in our Spicy Chipotle Sauce, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Fajita Flameadas for Two
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Topped with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Veggie Fajitas for Two
Skillet Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Green Olives, Capers, Garlic, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Compadres for Two
Grilled Fajita Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas, Served on a bed of Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Capers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Mariscos / Seafood
Garlic Butter Shrimp
Pan Grilled Shrimp Seasoned in a Blend of Garlic & Spices with Grilled Onion, Bell Peppers, Capers & Green Olives, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Tilapia del MAR
Pan Grilled Tilapia, Topped with Our Fantastic Creamy Seafood Sauce, Shrimp & Crawfish, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Fried Shrimp
Lightly Breaded Shrimp, Served with Hush Puppies & French Fries
Tilapia a la Veracruz
Pan Grilled Tilapia, Topped with a Medley of Grilled Vegetables, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans
Pollo / Chicken Dinners
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Pollo Loco
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Smothered in our Raja de Poblano Pepper Sauce, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Grilled Chicken Gratinada
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Chipotle Chicken Breast
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with our Homemade Chipotle Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Chicken Topped Mole
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with our Homemade Mole Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Chicken a la Americana
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with Chile con Queso, Served with Avocado, Rice & Refried Beans
Spinach Topped Chicken
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with our Homemade Spinach Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Chicken Del Mar
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with our Homemade Seafood Sauce, Shrimp & Crawfish, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
ENCHILADAS
Cheese Enchiladas
Three Cheese Enchiladas, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Combination Enchiladas
One Cheese, One Ground Beef, One Ground Chicken Enchiladas, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
Bronco Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Our Delicious Chile con Queso, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Enchiladas al Carbon
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Enchiladas de Chipotle
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Enchiladas de Mole
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Mole Sauce, Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Spicy Poblano Pepper Sauce, Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Verde Sauce, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas w/ Spinach Sauce
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Spinach Sauce, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Ground Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas Stuffed with Ground Beef or Chicken, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three Shrimp Enchiladas, Topped with our Homemade Seafood Sauce, Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Sour Cream Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Sour Cream Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Spinach Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Spinach (with onions), Topped with our Homemade Spinach Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Trio Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas, One Poblano, One Chipotle & One Sour Cream, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Beans
Veggie Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Bell Peppers, Onions, Corn, Topped with our Delicious Spinach Sauce & Monterrey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Especiales de la Casa
Flautas
Three Chicken Flautas, Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Chile con Queso, Rice & Refried Beans
Stuffed Baked Potato
Big Baked Potato Stuffed with your Choice of Meat, Topped with Butter, Chile con Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Bacon Bits, Chives
Tamales
Five Tamales Smothered in Our Authentic Red Sauce & Cheese, Served with Rice & Borracho Beans
Chile Relleno
Platos Combinados / Combination Plates
Galveston Special
One Bean Tostada, One Crispy Ground Beef Taco, One Chile con Queso Puff & Guacamole
Laredo
One Ground Beef Enchilada, Two Tamales, Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Cancun
One Refried Bean Tostada, One Crispy Ground Chicken Taco, One Ground Beef Enchilada, Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans
Buena Vista
One Shrimp Taco, One Shrimp Enchilada, One Shrimp Tostada, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
El Paso
One Chicken Taco al Carbon, One Flauta, One Cheese Enchilada, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice & Beans
Las Palmas
4 oz. Fajitas with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, One Cheese Enchilada, Guacamole, Tortillas, Rice & Beans
Acapulco
One Cheese Enchilada, One Tamale, One Crispy Ground Beef Taco, One Chile con Queso Puff, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
SANDWICHES
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with French Fries
Salsas Cheeseburger
1/2 pound Cheeseburger, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & French Fries
Fajita Steak Burger
Cubed Fajita Meat, Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Refried Beans, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Avocado, Served with French Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
4604 Seawall Blv, Galveston, TX 77551