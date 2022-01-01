Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Salsas Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4604 Seawall Blv

Galveston, TX 77551

SOFT Drinks

Water

Barqs Root Beer

$3.49

Coffee

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.69

Pineapple Juice

$3.19

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.49

Topo Chico

$3.89Out of stock

Virgin Daquiri

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.39

Bottled Beer

Micheladas

$6.89

Delicious Spicy Beer on ice. Made with your choice of bottled beer.

Budweiser

$3.94

Bud Light

$3.94

Coor's Light

$3.94

Miller Lite

$3.94

O'Douls

$3.94Out of stock

Micheladas

$6.89

Delicious Spicy Beer on ice. Made with your choice of bottled beer.

Dos XX Lager

$4.99

Shiner Bock

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Bohemia

$4.99Out of stock

Tecate

$4.99

Tecate Light

$4.99

Dos XX Amber

$4.99Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99Out of stock

7oz Coronita Bucket

$12.99

7oz Dos XX Bucket

$12.99

Sol

$4.99

Carta Blanca

$4.99

Wine

Barefoot Merlot

$6.29

Barefoot Cabernet

$6.29

Barefoot Chardonnay

$6.29

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$6.29

Barefoot White Zinfadel

$6.29

White Claw

Black Cherry White Claw

$3.85

Mango White Claw

$3.85

Raspberry White Claw

$3.85

Margaritas TO-GO

House Rita 12 oz

$9.29

House Flavor Rita 12 oz

$10.29

House Rita 16 oz

$13.00

House Flavor Rita 16 oz

$14.00

House Rita 32 oz

$24.00

House Flavor Rita 32 oz

$26.00

KIDS Menu

Kids Bean Burrito

$5.75

Small Bean Burrito, Topped with Authentic Red Sauce, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.75

One Cheese Enchilada, Topped with Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Kids Ground Enchilada

$5.75

One Ground Beef or Chicken Enchilada, Topped with Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.75

4 Cheese Nachos, Served with Rice & Beans

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.75

Small Cheeseburger, Served with French Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Chicken Tenders, Served with French Fries

Kids Corn Dog

$5.75

One Corn Dog, Served with French Fries

Kids Crispy Taco

$5.75

One Crispy Ground Beef Taco, Meat & Cheese Only, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Kids Flauta

$5.75

One Flauta, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast, Served with French Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$5.75

One Mini Quesadilla with your choice of Cheese, Fajita Beef or Chicken, Served with French Fries

Kids Queso Puff Tostada

$5.75

One Queso Puff Tostada, Topped with Chile con Queso, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Kids Soft Taco

$5.75

One Soft Ground Beef Taco (Meat & Cheese Only), Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Kids Taco al Carbon

$5.75

One Taco with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Kids Tamale Plate

$5.75

One Tamale, Topped in our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Beans

Aperitivos / Appetizers

Cascaritas

$12.29

Four Potato Skins, Topped with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Chile con Queso, Bacon Bits, Chives, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Pickled Jalapenos

Chicken Taquitos

$11.79

Seven Corn Tortillas Filled with Ground Chicken & Deep Fried, Served with Guacamole, Chile con Queso & Jalapenos

Guacamole Salad

$6.89+

Fajita Fries

French Fries Covered with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Chile con Queso, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese & Chives

Franks Fajita Taquitos

Five Open-Faced Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Beef or Chicken, Grilled Onions & Pineapples, Cilantro, Served Atomica Sauce

Messy Nachos

Your Choice of Meat, Cheese, Refried Beans all Served over Tortilla Chips and Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Seafood Nachos

$17.89

A Delicious Plate of Nachos, Topped with Shrimp, Crawfish, Seafood Sauce & Monterey Jack Cheese, Sprinkled with Tomato & Chives

Salsa Nachos (6)

Six Individual Nachos, Topped with Refried Beans, Cheese and your choice of Meat, Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Jalapenos

Salsa Nachos (12)

Twelve Individual Nachos, Topped with Refried Beans, Cheese and your choice of Meat, Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Jalapenos

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.29

Thirteen Boiled Shrimp in a Delicious Sweet Cocktail Sauce with Pico de Gallo, Avocados and Served with crackers

Stuffed Shrimp Jalapenos

$13.29

Four Lightly Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with a Shrimp & Monterey Jack Cheese

Los Quesos & Quesadillas

Quesadilla

Your Choice of Meat, Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Served Between a Large Flour Tortilla & Grilled, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Queso Rico

Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Fajita Meat, Served with Tortillas

SM Chile con Queso

$7.89

LG Chile con Queso

$9.59

Sopas & Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup

$5.69+

Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with Vegetables, Avocados, Cheese, Strips of Crispy Tortilla Chips, Fajita Chicken & Served with Rice

Chipotle Tortilla Soup

$12.49

Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with Vegetables, Avocados, Cheese, Strips of Crispy Tortilla Chips, Fajita Chicken, Chipotle Pepper, and Baked in Oven, Served with Rice

Taco Salad

A Big Salad in a Crispy Tortilla Shell, Filled with Spinach, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Baby Corn & Carrots, Topped with your Choice of Meat

Gringo Salad

Spinach, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Cheese, Baby Corn & Carrots, Topped with your Choice of Meat

Guacamole Salad

$6.89+

Tacos & Tostadas

Crispy Tacos

Three Ground Beef or Chicken Crispy Tacos, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Fish Tacos

$14.89

Two Pan Grilled Tilapia Fish Tacos in Flour Tortillas, Garnished with Your Choice of Poblano or Seafood Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Cilantro & Onions, Served with Rice & Borracho Beans

Franks Fajita Taquitos Plate

Three Open-Faced Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Beef or Chicken, Grilled Onions & Pineapples, Cilantro, Served Atomica Sauce, Rice & Borracho Beans

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.49

Three Grilled Shrimp Tacos in Corn Tortillas, Garnished with Poblano Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Served with Rice & Borracho Beans

Soft Fajita Tacos

Two Fajita Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos in Flour Tortillas, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Soft Tacos (Ground)

$11.43

Three Ground Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos in Flour Tortillas, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Tacos al Carbon

Two Fajita Beef or Chicken Tacos Rolled in Flour Tortillas, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Rice & Borracho Beans

Tostadas

Two Flat Tostadas Covered with Refried Beans and your choice of Meat, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Guacamole, Sour Cream, Served with Rice & Borracho Beans

Shrimp Tostadas

$15.39

Two Flat Tostadas Covered with Refried Beans and Shrimp & Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Borracho Beans

BURRITOS

Red Sage Burrito

Everything Inside this Stuffed Burrito, Fajita Beef or Chicken, Rice, Borracho Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Topped with Chile con Queso

Chimichanga

A Big Deep Fried Burrito Stuffed with your choice of Meat, Beans & Cheese, Served with Chile con Queso, Rice & Refried Beans

Mini Chimichangas

$11.39

Three Bean & Cheese Mini Chimichangas, Served with Chile con Queso, Rice & Refried Beans

Perkins Burrito

A Burrito Wrap Stuffed with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Big Burrito

A Giant Flour Tortilla Stuffed with your choice of Meat, Beans & Cheese, Topped with Our Authentic Red Sauce & Chile con Queso, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Chipotle Burrito

A Giant Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Beans & Cheese, Topped with Our Fantastic Chipotle Sauce & Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

FAJITAS

Fabulous Fajita for One

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Olives, Pineapple, Capers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Fajitas a la Mexicana for One

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Cooked in our Spicy Salsa Borracha Sauce, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Fajitas al Chipotle for One

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Cooked in our Spicy Chipotle Sauce, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Fajitas Flameadas for One

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Topped with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Veggie Fajitas for One

$13.19

Skillet Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Green Olives, Capers, Garlic, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Compadres for One

$23.59

Grilled Fajita Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas, Served on a bed of Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Capers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Fabulous Fajitas for Two

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Olives, Pineapple, Capers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Fajitas a la Mexicana for Two

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Cooked in our Spicy Salsa Borracha Sauce, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Fajitas al Chipotle for Two

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Cooked in our Spicy Chipotle Sauce, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Fajita Flameadas for Two

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken Topped with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Veggie Fajitas for Two

$24.38

Skillet Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Green Olives, Capers, Garlic, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Compadres for Two

$46.19

Grilled Fajita Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas, Served on a bed of Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Capers, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Mariscos / Seafood

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$21.19

Pan Grilled Shrimp Seasoned in a Blend of Garlic & Spices with Grilled Onion, Bell Peppers, Capers & Green Olives, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Tilapia del MAR

$21.19

Pan Grilled Tilapia, Topped with Our Fantastic Creamy Seafood Sauce, Shrimp & Crawfish, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Lightly Breaded Shrimp, Served with Hush Puppies & French Fries

Tilapia a la Veracruz

$18.19

Pan Grilled Tilapia, Topped with a Medley of Grilled Vegetables, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Rice & Borracho Beans

Pollo / Chicken Dinners

Grilled Chicken

$13.89

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Pollo Loco

$15.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Smothered in our Raja de Poblano Pepper Sauce, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Grilled Chicken Gratinada

$15.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Chipotle Chicken Breast

$15.19

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with our Homemade Chipotle Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Chicken Topped Mole

$15.19

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with our Homemade Mole Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Chicken a la Americana

$16.19

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with Chile con Queso, Served with Avocado, Rice & Refried Beans

Spinach Topped Chicken

$14.79

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with our Homemade Spinach Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Chicken Del Mar

$17.79

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with our Homemade Seafood Sauce, Shrimp & Crawfish, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

ENCHILADAS

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.95

Three Cheese Enchiladas, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Combination Enchiladas

$12.39

One Cheese, One Ground Beef, One Ground Chicken Enchiladas, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans

Bronco Enchiladas

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Our Delicious Chile con Queso, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Enchiladas al Carbon

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Enchiladas de Chipotle

$14.99

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.99

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Mole Sauce, Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.79

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Spicy Poblano Pepper Sauce, Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.79

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Verde Sauce, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Fajita Chicken Enchiladas w/ Spinach Sauce

$14.89

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Spinach Sauce, Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Ground Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Enchiladas Stuffed with Ground Beef or Chicken, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.49

Three Shrimp Enchiladas, Topped with our Homemade Seafood Sauce, Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$14.89

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Sour Cream Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.59

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Spinach (with onions), Topped with our Homemade Spinach Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

Trio Enchiladas

$17.39

Three Enchiladas, One Poblano, One Chipotle & One Sour Cream, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Beans

Veggie Enchiladas

$12.59

Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Bell Peppers, Onions, Corn, Topped with our Delicious Spinach Sauce & Monterrey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Especiales de la Casa

Flautas

$12.59

Three Chicken Flautas, Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Chile con Queso, Rice & Refried Beans

Stuffed Baked Potato

Big Baked Potato Stuffed with your Choice of Meat, Topped with Butter, Chile con Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Bacon Bits, Chives

Tamales

$10.89

Five Tamales Smothered in Our Authentic Red Sauce & Cheese, Served with Rice & Borracho Beans

Chile Relleno

$14.49

Platos Combinados / Combination Plates

Galveston Special

$9.79

One Bean Tostada, One Crispy Ground Beef Taco, One Chile con Queso Puff & Guacamole

Laredo

$12.19

One Ground Beef Enchilada, Two Tamales, Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Cancun

$14.39

One Refried Bean Tostada, One Crispy Ground Chicken Taco, One Ground Beef Enchilada, Guacamole, Rice & Refried Beans

Buena Vista

$17.89

One Shrimp Taco, One Shrimp Enchilada, One Shrimp Tostada, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans

El Paso

$13.79

One Chicken Taco al Carbon, One Flauta, One Cheese Enchilada, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice & Beans

Las Palmas

$15.39

4 oz. Fajitas with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, One Cheese Enchilada, Guacamole, Tortillas, Rice & Beans

Acapulco

$14.39

One Cheese Enchilada, One Tamale, One Crispy Ground Beef Taco, One Chile con Queso Puff, Served with Rice & Refried Beans

SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.19

Marinated Chicken Breast, Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with French Fries

Salsas Cheeseburger

$12.59

1/2 pound Cheeseburger, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & French Fries

Fajita Steak Burger

$15.19

Cubed Fajita Meat, Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Refried Beans, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Avocado, Served with French Fries

DESSERTS

Chocolate Dream Cake

$6.99

Flan

$4.69

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapillas

$5.49

1/2 Order Sopapillas

$2.75

Tres Leches

$7.49

Bowl of Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Salsas Mexican Restaurant image
Salsas Mexican Restaurant image
Salsas Mexican Restaurant image

