The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures 10000 Emmett F Lowery Expy

10000 Emmett F Lowery Expy

Texas City, TX 77591

Craft/Tiki Cocktails

Signature The Jungle Cocktails by Eric Belmarez

Halekulani

$12.00

Hawaiian Sunset

$10.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Mexican El Diablo

$15.00

Mundo Perdido

$15.00

Planter's Punch

$14.00

Port Light

$13.00

Saturn

$15.00

Silk Sonic

$13.00

Suffering Bastard

$15.00

The Old Man & The Sea

$14.00

Tradewinds

$13.00

$5 special

$5.00

Classics

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Lemon drop

$13.00

Shareables

Scorpion

$20.00

Tiki Bowl

$40.00

Off the Menu

Ginger Ale, Blanco Tequila, Natural Creme de Cassis & Lime Juice

Lemon Margarita

$11.00

Ms. Jungle Bird

$12.00

Paloma

$11.00

Popular Drinks

AMF - Adios Motherfucker

$13.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Irish or Moscow Mule

$12.00

LIT - Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Paloma

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.00

SKITTLES

$12.00

GREEN TEA

$13.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$13.00

PURPLE GATORADE

$12.00

Lemon drop

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Cincoro Blanco

$15.00

Cincoro Reposdao

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Condigo 1530 Anejo

$25.00

Condigo 1530 Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Religion Manuka Honey

$10.00

Veneno 7 Year Extra Anejo

$45.00

Veneno Reposado or Silver

$10.00

Cranberry

$0.50

Shot chilled

Mixers

1800

$8.00

Don Julio anejo

$14.00

don julio reposado

$13.00

Vodka

3 Olives Cherry

$9.00

Absolute Mandarin

$8.00

Absoute

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Dripping Springs

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Skyy

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Takaa

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Western Son Blueberry

$8.00

Western Son Cucumber

$8.00

Western Son Prickly Pear

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Well 1876

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Balvenie Malt 12 Year Caribbean Cask

$18.00

Blue Chair White Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

SelvaRey Chocolate

$8.00

SelvaRey Coconut

$8.00

SelvaRey White

$8.00

Flor de Cana 4yr

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers Dark

$7.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$9.00

Ron Corina 151

$9.00

Well Rum Ron Corina White

$7.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Forty Creek

$8.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel 100

$12.00

Garrison Brothers

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Nine Banded Straight

$8.00

Nine Banded Wheated

$9.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Segrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Suntory Toki Japenese

$9.00

TX

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Crown vanilla

$9.00

Scotch

Buchanans

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars White

$9.00

Glenfiddich 15 Year

$17.00

Glenfiddich 21 Year

$30.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

J&B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 18

$40.00

Cordials

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Creme

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau Liqueur

$8.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00

Fernet - Blanca

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Jager

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Rumple

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.00

St. Germain Elderflower Liquer

$9.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Citadelle

$7.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tangueray 80

$9.00

Zephyr

$9.00

Mezcal

Ilegal 6 Joven

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Martell

$9.00

Domestic Beers

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Yuengling Light

$4.00

Import Beers

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Seltzers & More

Dos XX Ranch Water

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Waters

$5.00

Sonic Seltzers

$5.00

Truly Seltzers

$5.00

Truly Tea Seltzers

$5.00

Tall Boys

Dos XX

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Lone Star

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$8.00

Yuengling Light

$8.00

$25 Buckets

Bud Light Bucket

$20.00

Budweiser Bucket

$20.00

Coors Bucket

$20.00

Corona Bucket

$20.00

Dos XX Bucket

$20.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$20.00

Modelo Bucket

$20.00

Trulys Bucket

$20.00

Mich Bucket

$20.00

Popular Shots

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Mind Erasers

$10.00

Slutty Princess

$9.00

Star Fucker

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

White Tea

$8.00

Gatorade

$8.00

Skittle

$8.00

Bj

$7.00

Jameson pb

$7.00

Bottle

Bellaire Champagne

$100.00

Bellaire Rose

$100.00

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$100.00

Joel Gott Red

$100.00

Marques Brut Champagne

$100.00

Tierra Doro Moscato

Glass

Bellaire Brute Champage

$5.00

Bellaire Rose

$6.00

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$8.00

Joel Gott Red

$8.00

Marques Brute Champage

$8.00

Tierra Doro Moscato

$7.00

Liquor Bottles

Belvedere

$275.00

Buchannans

$200.00

Casamigos Blanco

$200.00

Casamigos Reposado

$225.00

Clase Azule Reposado

$650.00

Crown

$200.00

Crown Apple

$200.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

Don Julio Silver

$275.00

Grey Goose

$250.00

Hennessy

$225.00

Jack Daniels

$175.00

Jameson

$200.00

Kettle One

$250.00

Patron

$250.00

Titos Vodka

$175.00

Ciroc

$200.00

Specials

Hennesy

$175.00

Patron

$175.00

Crown

$175.00

2 for $300

$300.00

Crown apple

$175.00

Crown vanilla

$175.00

Ciroc peach

$175.00

Ciroc apple

$175.00

Ciroc berry

$175.00

Grey goose

$175.00

Titos

$175.00

Don julio

$175.00

Juices

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

Blue

$4.00

Regular

$4.00

Sugar Free

$4.00

White

$4.00

Yellow

$4.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Virgin Cocktails

Halekulani

$7.00

Hawaiian Sunset

$7.00

Jungle Bird

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Mexican El Diablo

$7.00

Mundo Perdido

$7.00

Planter's Punch

$7.00

Port Light

$7.00

Saturn

$7.00

Silk Sonic

$7.00

Suffering Bastard

$7.00

The Old Man & The Sea

$7.00

Tradewinds

$7.00

Waters

Regular Bottle of Water

$2.00

Specials

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$5.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.00

Star Fucker Shot

$5.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Wells $6

$6.00

Buckets

$20.00

Tacos

Shrimp

$15.00

Fish

$15.00

Chicken

$14.00

Skate

Skate

$10.00

Entree

Cover

$10.00

Shot tube

Shot

$4.00

$5 special

$5 special

$5.00

Hawian sunset

Hawaiian sunset

$7.00

$5 YOU CALL

Vodka

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

GIN

$5.00

Cordial

$5.00

Rum

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Release your inner Animal!

Location

10000 Emmett F Lowery Expy, Texas City, TX 77591

Directions

Gallery
The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures image
The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures image
The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures image

