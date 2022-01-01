Good Vibes Burgers and Brews imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Good Vibes Burgers and Brews Pearland

164 Reviews

$$

1329 Broadway St

Pearland, TX 77581

Popular Items

Red Wine Burger
Chicken Fingers
Oak Grilled Chicken Club

Appetizers

Beachin' Deviled Eggs

Beachin' Deviled Eggs

$10.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.00
Coastal Stuffed Jalapenos

Coastal Stuffed Jalapenos

$15.00
Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$19.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00
Holy Guacamole

Holy Guacamole

$9.00
Hot Pretzel

Hot Pretzel

$7.00
Loaded Potato Fries

Loaded Potato Fries

$14.00
Queso De Vida

Queso De Vida

$12.00
Sidecar Slider

Sidecar Slider

$4.50
Tropical Guacamole

Tropical Guacamole

$10.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00
TX Charcuterie

TX Charcuterie

$17.00
Cajun Dusted Chicharron

Cajun Dusted Chicharron

$7.00

8 Wings

$14.00

12 Wings

$19.00

24 Wings

$36.00

Celery

$2.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

GV Signature Burger

GV Signature Burger

$16.00
Red Wine Burger

Red Wine Burger

$16.00
Spiced Patty Melt

Spiced Patty Melt

$15.00
The Kraken

The Kraken

$18.00
Tiki Sunrise

Tiki Sunrise

$16.00
GV Classic American Burger

GV Classic American Burger

Oak Grilled Chicken Club

Oak Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00
Cajun Hot Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
Knuckle Sandwich

Knuckle Sandwich

$32.00
Blackened Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$17.00
Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Cold & Raw Bar

Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$16.00
1 lb Cajun Peel n Eat Shrimp

1 lb Cajun Peel n Eat Shrimp

$21.00
Fresh Market Crudo

Fresh Market Crudo

$12.00
Fresh Tuna Poke Bowl

Fresh Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00
Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

Little Beach Bums

Little Burger

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Little Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice

$5.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Soda

$1.00

Kids Drink

$2.50

Sugar Free Redull

$5.00

Large Topo Chico

$9.00Out of stock

Other Stuff

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$19.00
Wagyu Hot Dog

Wagyu Hot Dog

$12.00
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$23.00
Cajun Hot Chicken

Cajun Hot Chicken

$15.00
Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Salads

Garden Vibes House Salad

Garden Vibes House Salad

$11.00

Country Wedge

$10.00

Side Salad

$7.00
Summer Mimosa Salad

Summer Mimosa Salad

$11.00
Side Wedge Salad

Side Wedge Salad

$7.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$9.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00
Roasted Shishito Peppers

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Share Classic Fries

$7.00

Share Cajun Fries

$7.00

Share Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Share Garlic Fries

$9.00

Share Onion Rings

$9.00

Single Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Single Classic Fries

$3.00

Single Cajun Fries

$3.00

Single Onion Ring

$4.50

Sweet Vibes

S'mores

S'mores

$13.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$11.00
Island Bread Pudding

Island Bread Pudding

$10.00
Gelato

Gelato

Tacos A La Carte

1 Blackened Shrimp Taco

$6.50

1 Smoked Achiote Brisket Taco

$5.50

1 Sesame Yuzu Tuna Taco

$7.50
1 Baja Fish Taco

1 Baja Fish Taco

$5.50
1 Smoked Carnitas Taco

1 Smoked Carnitas Taco

$5.50
1 Grilled Harissa Taco

1 Grilled Harissa Taco

$6.50

1 Carne Adovada Taco

$6.50

1 Cajun Hot Chicken Taco

$5.50

Fajitas

.5 lb. Grilled Achiote Steak

$21.99Out of stock

.5 lb. Mojo Shrimp

$18.99Out of stock

.5 lb. Citurs Brined Chicken

$17.99Out of stock

1 lb. Grilled Achiote Steak

$39.99Out of stock

1 lb. Citrus Brined Chicken

$29.99Out of stock

1 lb. Mojo Shrimp

$32.99Out of stock

Add-Ons

Out of stock

Specials

Birria Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Mojo Shrimp Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$32.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Cajun Vegetable Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Sauces & Spreads

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Mayo

Side of Mustard

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Vibin' Sauce

$0.50

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Creole Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Cocktail

$0.50

Side Of Viniagrette

$0.50

Side Of Lava Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Horseraddish

$0.50

Side Of Barbecue Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Yuzu

$0.50

Side Of Sweet Derby

$0.50

Side Of Malt Vinegar

Side Of Charred Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Harissa Aioli

$0.50

seasonings

16oz Crawdust

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come join us for our unbeatable burgers, inspired coastal plates, tiki drinks and curated draft list! Only Good Vibes here!

Location

1329 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

Directions

Gallery
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews image

Map
