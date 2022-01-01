Texas City restaurants you'll love

Go
Texas City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Texas City

Texas City's top cuisines

Southern
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Texas City restaurants

Texas Pit Stop BBQ image

 

Texas Pit Stop BBQ

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expwy, Texas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Baked Potato$11.99
3 Meat Plate$16.99
$ 2oz Jalapenos$0.25
More about Texas Pit Stop BBQ
Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe image

 

Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136, Texas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Pork Chops$16.65
Mixed Greens$5.65
Red beans & rice
More about Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe
The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures image

 

The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures

10000 Emmett F Lowery Expy, Texas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures
Restaurant banner

 

Brick & Spoon - Texas City

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1134, Texas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brick & Spoon - Texas City
Restaurant banner

 

Grazia Italian Kitchen Texas City

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Grazia Italian Kitchen Texas City
Map

More near Texas City to explore

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Galveston

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston