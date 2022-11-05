- Home
- /
- Texas City
- /
- Brick & Spoon - Texas City - Texas City
Brick & Spoon - Texas City Texas City
No reviews yet
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1134
Texas City, TX 77591
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Day Starters
Biscuits For Two
2 Biscuits topped with our Honey Butter & served with Warm Blackberry & Blueberry Marmalade
Deviled on the Bayou
Tasso Deviled Egg, Fried Shrimp & Sriracha Aioli
Bananas in Pajamas
Crispy Banana Egg Rolls & Foster Sauce
Breakfast Fries
Bacon, Bechamel, Hollandaise & Sunny Side Up Egg
Fried Green Tomatoes Stack
Topped with our signature Bayou Shrimp Topping
Loaded Hash
Golden-Fried Home Fries, Bacon, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Onions, topped with Chedder Cheese & Sunny Side Up Egg
Avocado Toast
Wheat Toast, Avocado Spread, Fresh Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Sunny Side Up Egg, topped with a Balsamic Glaze
Specialties
Breakfast Tacos
Fried Corn Tortilla, Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Romaine, Sour Cream, Mango Salsa & Monterey Jack Cheese, served with French Fries
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Garlic Cream Sauce, Fire Roasted Corn Grits & Poached Eggs, served with Toast Points
Shrimp & Tasso Mac
Gulf Shrimp, Tasso, Cavatappi Pasta, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Mornay Sauce, served with Toast Points
American Breakfast
2 Eggs (your way), Bacon, Canadian Bacon & Homestyle Biscuit
Pork Sammy
Breakfast Taco
Seafood Etouffee
Texas Creole Shrimp
Pork Tacos
Omlettes
Garden Omelet
Seasonal Vegetables (Zucchini, Squash & Carrots) & Feta Cheese
SBC Omelet
Spinach, Bacon, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
Killer Creole Omelet
Shrimp, Tasso, Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Three Cheese and Ham
Ham, Gouda, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese
The Axel Foley
3 Over Easy Eggs, 1 Slice Wheat Toast, Grits, A Whole Banana
Bennys
Traditional Benny
Canadian Bacon, 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Farmer’s Market Benny
Seasonal Vegetables (Zucchini, Squash & Carrots), 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Chicken Florentine Benny
Grilled Chicken, Garlic Cream Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Bayou Benedict
Bayou Shrimp Topping, 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Crab Cake Benny
Bacon Sauteed Spinach, 2 Poached Eggs, 2 Crab Cakes & Hollandaise Sauce
Fresh Catch Benny
Bayou Shrimp Topping, Grilled Fish, 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Southerner (P. Man)
One Biscuit, Breakfast Sausage, 2 Poached Eggs topped with House made Sausage Gravy
Beignets
Sweet Eats
Original Pancakes
1Pancake, 2 pieces of Bacon, & Powdered Sugar
OMG Pancakes
2 Pancakes, 3 pieces of Bacon & Powdered Sugar
Brioche French Toast
Served with Powdered Sugar
Stuffed French Toast Sliders
Stuffed Sliders with Cream Cheese topped with Fruit Compote, Fosters Sauce, Whipped Cream &Powdered Sugar
Bananas Foster French Toast
Caramelized Bananas, Fosters Sauce, Pecan Pieces, Whipped Cream & Powdered Sugar
Entrée Pancake
1 Pancake Topped with Powdered Sugar
Fresh Greens
The Chef Salad
Ham, Spring Mix, Cheddar, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & Tomato
Sunny Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Parmesan & Poached Egg
Creole Shrimp
Shrimp, Spring Mix, Bacon, Red & Green Bell Pepper, & Tomato
Shrimp & Avocado
Shrimp, Spring Mix Avocado, Red Onion & Bacon
The Cobb
Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado & Feta Cheese
Straw & Spinach Sal
Spinach, Strawberries, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion & Avocado
Extras/Sauces
Burgers
Brick & Spoon Cheeseburger
Homemade Patty, your choice of Cheese (Gouda, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack or Cheddar) & House Aioli
Bacon Cali Burger
Homemade Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese & House Aioli
Southwest Burger
Homemade Patty, Chorizo, Jalapeno, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sriracha Aioli
Sammiches
Shrimp & Avocado
Grilled Shrimp, Spring Mix, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese & House Aioli on Sourdough Bread
Grilled Chicken Club
Canadian Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato & House Aioli on Brioche Bread
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
Smoked Gouda & Monterey Jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Spring Mix & Tomato on Sourdough Bread
Fried Fish Po Boy
Fried Fish, Spring Mix, Tomato & House made Spicy Aioli on French Bread
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Fried Shrimp, Spring Mix, Tomato & House made Spicy Aioli on French Bread
BLT
Bacon, Spring Mix & Tomato on Sourdough Bread
Entrees
Bayou Fresh Catch Dinner
Grilled Fresh Catch on top of Grits topped with Bayou Shrimp Topping
Chicken Florentine Dinner
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of Spinach, topped with Florentine Sauce served with Seasonal Vegetables
Crab Cake Dinner
2 Crab Cakes on top of Grits, served with our Bayou Shrimp Topping
Grilled Fish Tacos
Two Grilled Fish Tacos served with Spring Mix, Mango Salsa & Sriracha Aioli, Served with French Fries
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Two Grilled Shrimp Tacos, topped with Spring Mix, Mango Salsa & Sriracha Aioli served with French Fries
Shrimp & Crab Cake Pasta
Grilled Creole Shrimp, Parmesan Bechamel Sauce, Cavatappi Noodles, topped with a Crab Cake Toast Points
Shrimp & Tasso Mac-N-Cheese
Gulf Shrimp, Tasso, Cavatappi Pasta, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Mornay Sauce, Served with Toast Points
NA Beverages
Tea
Orange Juice
Hot Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Water
Dr. Pepper
ROOTBEER
Hot Chocolate
ICEED COFFEE
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Mango Juice
Kid Drinks
JUICE REFILL
Carafe of Juice
Milk Refill
Iced Vanilla Coffee
Ice Hazlenut Coffee
White Cranberry Juice
A La Carte
Fire Roasted Corn Grits
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits
Cheese Grits
French Fries
Parmesean Truffle Fries
Breakfast Potato
Gouda Mac&Cheese
Fruit
Avocado
Seasonal Veggies
Sausage Gravy
English Muffin
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Biscuit
Sourdough Toast
Single Piece of French Toast
Canadian Bacon
Sausage
Pecan Smoked Bacon
Grilled Chicken Breast
Gulf Shrimp
Bayou Topping
Smoked Sausage
2 Eggs
Crab Cake
5 Grilled Shrimp
Piece Of Redfish
Pancake (Single)
Blackened
5 Fried Shrimp
1 Egg
Add A Pancake to Entree
Jalapeno
Side of Bechamel
Note To Kitchen
Note To Expo
Banana For Andre
One Breakfast Taco
Side Salsa
Side Tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Side Of Ranch
Dressings (Extra/Add on)
Day Starters
Biscuits For Two
2 Biscuits topped with our Honey Butter & served with Warm Blackberry & Blueberry Marmalade
Deviled on the Bayou
Tasso Deviled Egg, Fried Shrimp & Sriracha Aioli
Bananas in Pajamas
Crispy Banana Egg Rolls & Foster Sauce
Breakfast Fries
Bacon, Bechamel, Hollandaise & Sunny Side Up Egg
Fried Green Tomatoes Stack
Topped with our signature Bayou Shrimp Topping
Loaded Hash
Golden-Fried Home Fries, Bacon, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Onions, topped with Chedder Cheese & Sunny Side Up Egg
Avocado Toast
Wheat Toast, Avocado Spread, Fresh Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Sunny Side Up Egg, topped with a Balsamic Glaze
Specialties
Breakfast Tacos
Fried Corn Tortilla, Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Romaine, Sour Cream, Mango Salsa & Monterey Jack Cheese, served with French Fries
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Garlic Cream Sauce, Fire Roasted Corn Grits & Poached Eggs, served with Toast Points
Shrimp & Tasso Mac
Gulf Shrimp, Tasso, Cavatappi Pasta, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Mornay Sauce, served with Toast Points
American Breakfast
2 Eggs (your way), Bacon, Canadian Bacon & Homestyle Biscuit
Pork Sammy
Breakfast Taco
Omlettes
Garden Omelet
Seasonal Vegetables (Zucchini, Squash & Carrots) & Feta Cheese
SBC Omelet
Spinach, Bacon, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
Killer Creole Omelet
Shrimp, Tasso, Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Three Cheese and Ham
Ham, Gouda, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese
The Axel Foley
3 Over Easy Eggs, 1 Slice Wheat Toast, Grits, A Whole Banana
Bennys
Traditional Benny
Canadian Bacon, 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Farmer’s Market Benny
Seasonal Vegetables (Zucchini, Squash & Carrots), 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Chicken Florentine Benny
Grilled Chicken, Garlic Cream Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Bayou Benedict
Bayou Shrimp Topping, 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Crab Cake Benny
Bacon Sauteed Spinach, 2 Poached Eggs, 2 Crab Cakes & Hollandaise Sauce
Fresh Catch Benny
Bayou Shrimp Topping, Grilled Fish, 2 Poached Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce
Southerner (P. Man)
One Biscuit, Breakfast Sausage, 2 Poached Eggs topped with House made Sausage Gravy
Beignets
Sweet Eats
Original Pancakes
1Pancake, 2 pieces of Bacon, & Powdered Sugar
OMG Pancakes
2 Pancakes, 3 pieces of Bacon & Powdered Sugar
Brioche French Toast
Served with Powdered Sugar
Stuffed French Toast Sliders
Stuffed Sliders with Cream Cheese topped with Fruit Compote, Fosters Sauce, Whipped Cream &Powdered Sugar
Bananas Foster French Toast
Caramelized Bananas, Fosters Sauce, Pecan Pieces, Whipped Cream & Powdered Sugar
Entrée Pancake
1 Pancake Topped with Powdered Sugar
Fresh Greens
The Chef Salad
Ham, Spring Mix, Cheddar, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & Tomato
Sunny Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Parmesan & Poached Egg
Creole Shrimp
Shrimp, Spring Mix, Bacon, Red & Green Bell Pepper, & Tomato
Shrimp & Avocado
Shrimp, Spring Mix Avocado, Red Onion & Bacon
The Cobb
Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado & Feta Cheese
Straw & Spinach Sal
Spinach, Strawberries, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion & Avocado
Extras/Sauces
A La Carte
Fire Roasted Corn Grits
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits
Cheese Grits
French Fries
Parmesean Truffle Fries
Breakfast Potato
Gouda Mac&Cheese
Fruit
Avocado
Seasonal Veggies
Sausage Gravy
English Muffin
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Biscuit
Sourdough Toast
Single Piece of French Toast
Canadian Bacon
Sausage
Pecan Smoked Bacon
Grilled Chicken Breast
Gulf Shrimp
Bayou Topping
Smoked Sausage
2 Eggs
Crab Cake
5 Grilled Shrimp
Piece Of Redfish
Pancake (Single)
Blackened
5 Fried Shrimp
1 Egg
Add A Pancake to Entree
Jalapeno
Side of Bechamel
Note To Kitchen
Note To Expo
Banana For Andre
One Breakfast Taco
Side Salsa
Side Tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Dressings (Extra/Add on)
Burgers
Brick & Spoon Cheeseburger
Homemade Patty, your choice of Cheese (Gouda, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack or Cheddar) & House Aioli
Bacon Cali Burger
Homemade Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese & House Aioli
Southwest Burger
Homemade Patty, Chorizo, Jalapeno, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sriracha Aioli
Sammiches
Shrimp & Avocado
Grilled Shrimp, Spring Mix, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese & House Aioli on Sourdough Bread
Grilled Chicken Club
Canadian Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato & House Aioli on Brioche Bread
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
Smoked Gouda & Monterey Jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Spring Mix & Tomato on Sourdough Bread
Fried Fish Po Boy
Fried Fish, Spring Mix, Tomato & House made Spicy Aioli on French Bread
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Fried Shrimp, Spring Mix, Tomato & House made Spicy Aioli on French Bread
BLT
Bacon, Spring Mix & Tomato on Sourdough Bread
Entrees
Bayou Fresh Catch Dinner
Grilled Fresh Catch on top of Grits topped with Bayou Shrimp Topping
Chicken Florentine Dinner
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of Spinach, topped with Florentine Sauce served with Seasonal Vegetables
Crab Cake Dinner
2 Crab Cakes on top of Grits, served with our Bayou Shrimp Topping
Grilled Fish Tacos
Two Grilled Fish Tacos served with Spring Mix, Mango Salsa & Sriracha Aioli, Served with French Fries
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Two Grilled Shrimp Tacos, topped with Spring Mix, Mango Salsa & Sriracha Aioli served with French Fries
Shrimp & Crab Cake Pasta
Grilled Creole Shrimp, Parmesan Bechamel Sauce, Cavatappi Noodles, topped with a Crab Cake Toast Points
Shrimp & Tasso Mac-N-Cheese
Gulf Shrimp, Tasso, Cavatappi Pasta, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Mornay Sauce, Served with Toast Points
NA Beverages
Tea
Orange Juice
Hot Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Water
Dr. Pepper
ROOTBEER
Hot Chocolate
ICEED COFFEE
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Mango Juice
Kid Drinks
JUICE REFILL
Carafe of Juice
Milk Refill
Iced Vanilla Coffee
Ice Hazlenut Coffee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
ABOUT US We’re serving a complete, high-quality southern experience for those who want accessible, and upscale breakfast, brunch, and lunch dining. Completely sophisticated yet totally casual, our menu features hearty breakfast and lunch fare paired with deliciously unique cocktails and built-to-order bloody marys. Whether you want a meal and music, or just a place to enjoy a cup of coffee, you’ll find what you’re looking for here at Brick & Spoon™. We’re your much-needed neighborhood stop for breakfast, brunch, and lunch—whether you’re on a liquid diet or no diet at all! Our owners founded Brick & Spoon™ because they wanted to spread the southern mojo across the country. Good food, good drinks, good entertainment all get together at Brick & Spoon™ every day. You and your friends and family should too!
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1134, Texas City, TX 77591