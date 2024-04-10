Kelley's Country Cookin' - La Marque
4604 Gulf Fwy
La Marque, TX 77568
Breakfast
- Hungry Man$15.99
For the meat lover! Bacon, sausage & ham, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Grand Slam$15.99
TX Size Chicken Fried Steak, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Iron Skillet$16.99
For the ham lover! TX Size bone-in ham (approx. 1 lb.), three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Country Boy$12.99
2 Texas-sized pancakes, 3 eggs, choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham
- Breakfast Special$7.99+
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Pancake(s)$3.99+
Fluffy Texas-sized Pancakes
- French Toast$7.99
- Cinnamon Raisin French Toast$7.99Out of stock
- Belgian Waffle$7.99
- Chicken & Waffle$11.99
- Pork Chops & Eggs$13.99+
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Steak & Eggs$18.99
Choice cut ribeye served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Hamburger Steak & Eggs$12.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Breakfast Tacos$11.99
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns or grits and picante sauce
- Fiesta Tacos$12.99
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, tomato, onion, jalapeno and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns or grits and picante sauce
- Smackin' Good$10.59
Sausage 'n gravy poured over on of our Texas size biscuits. Served with hash browns or grits.
- Creamed Beef$10.59
Ground Beef 'N Homestyle Gravy Poured over one of our Texas Size Biscuits or Toast, Hash Browns or Grits
- Oatmeal$4.49+
- JW's Chili & Eggs$11.79
2 large country scrambled eggs smothered in JW's famous homemade chili and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Breakfast in a Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)$10.99
Our Texas-sized biscuit stuffed with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns
- Country Fried Chicken Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)$11.99
Served with hash browns
- Fried Egg Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns
- Smoked Link Sausage & Eggs$13.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
3 Egg Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$9.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Sausage & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Fiesta Omelette$11.99
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Western Omelette$12.99
Ham, cheese, onion, and bell pepper. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Country Omelette$13.99
Hamburger meat, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Veggie Omelette$12.99
Cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Meat Lover's Omelette$14.99
For the carnivore! Bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Family Breakfast Packs
- Breakfast Taco Pack$29.99
5 XL Breakfast Tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante.
- Breakfast in a Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)$44.95
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns.
- Country Fried Chicken Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)$44.95
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with Country Fried Chicken Breast. Served with hash browns.
Wednesday Specials
- Pork Chops$13.99
- Beef Tips$13.99
Tender beef tips served over noodles or rice
- Turkey & Dressing$13.99
- Liver & Onions$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Pineapple$13.99
- Country Fried Chicken Breast$13.99
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
- Fish$13.99
- Roast Beef$13.99
- Spaghetti With Meat Sauce$13.99
- Fish & Shrimp Combo$13.99
- Vegetable Plate Wednesday$10.99
4 daily sides served with a roll & cornbread
Entrees & Potatoes
- #1 Baked Potato$9.99
TEXAS-SIZED baked potato stuffed with butter, cheese, chives, bacon, and sour cream
- #2 Baked Potato$13.99
TEXAS-SIZED baked potato stuffed with butter, cheese, chives, bacon, sour cream, and your choice of meat
- BBQ Beef Baked Potato$14.99
TEXAS-SIZED baked potato stuffed with butter, cheese, chives, bacon, sour cream, and BBQ Beef
- TX Size Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
- Chicken Fried Steak Strips$13.99
- Country Fried Chicken Strips$13.99
- Fiesta Chicken$14.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, grilled onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms
- Monterey Chicken$14.99
Fried chicken breast topped with cream gravy, cheddar, jalapeno, and onion
- Grilled Chicken Strips$13.49
With onion, tomato, and bell pepper
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$14.49+
Jumbo shrimp, hand-breaded daily
- Fried Fish Strips$13.49
- Capt. Fish Platter$14.49
3 fish fillets, fried or grilled
- Fish Galvez$14.99
Grilled fish fillet topped with onion, tomato, bell pepper, and mushrooms
- Fish & Shrimp Combo$14.99
Two fried or grilled fish fillets & five jumbo fried shrimp
- Ribeye Steak$19.49
Choice cut ribeye topped with grilled onions
- Ribeye & Shrimp$22.49
Choice cut ribeye topped with grilled onions & served with 4 jumbo fried shrimp
- Center Cut Pork Chops$15.99
3 bone-in center cut pork chops, fried or grilled
- Hamburger Steak$14.49
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.99
Topped with bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce ,onion, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Kelley Burger$8.99
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Cheddar Burger$9.79
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Hangover Burger$13.99
Topped with over medium egg, hash browns, american cheese, bacon, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Bacon Swiss Mushroom Burger$12.99
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato, bacon, swiss cheese, and mushroom on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Patty Melt$9.99
American or swiss cheese and grilled onions on white or wheat toast. Served with chips
- JW's Chili Burger$12.99
Open-faced burger topped with JW's famous homemade chili and cheese. Served with chips
- Super K Burger$14.49
Our famous one-pound burger with mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, and tomato. Served with fries
- Texas Special$11.49
Our Original Burger, Cup of Chili, Onions, Jalapenos, & corn Chips