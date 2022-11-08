Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Texas Pit Stop BBQ Galveston

1,368 Reviews

$$

6612 Seawall Blvd

Galveston, TX 77551

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak Plate
French Fries

Appetizers

Alligator Kickers

Alligator Kickers

$7.99+

Flavorful mixture of seasoned alligator meat, cheese, fresh vegetables and a few secret spices to make a 1 ounce hand battered delicious bite.

Bones(1/2#)

Bones(1/2#)

$8.99

Pork riblets with Pit Stop seasoning. Can be tossed in Cholula Sauce, Regular BBQ Sauce or Spicy BBQ Sauce. Comes with ranch.

Boudin Balls(4)

Boudin Balls(4)

$8.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.99
Chicken Strips(4)

Chicken Strips(4)

$8.99
Chicken Wings(6)

Chicken Wings(6)

$9.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Pork Skins

Pork Skins

Rolls

Texas Pit Stop Chips

Chicken flautas

$6.99

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh Salad

$7.49
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sliced Brisket Salad

$16.99

Chopped Brisket Salad

$16.99

Turkey Salad

$12.99

Sausage Salad

$11.99

Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

El Jefe Sandwich

$13.99

The Casper

$13.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Monster Burger

$20.99

The monster burger comes with a hamburger patty, sausage, and brisket. Condiments are mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. A side of cheesy fries is included.

TX Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled brisket sautéed with onions and shredded cheese on a bun.

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$10.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Half of a fish filet on a bun. Comes with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

The Northerner Sandwich

$9.99

House Favorites

Baked Potato**

$7.99

Stuffed Baked Potato

$13.99

Brisket Tacos

$11.99

Regular BBQ Nachos

$13.99

Large Brisket Nachos

$16.99
Pit Stop Bowl

Pit Stop Bowl

$12.99

2 scoops of twice baked potato with chopped beef

Kinleigh Bowl

$10.99

Pit Stop Fries

$10.99

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Fish Basket

$11.99

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$14.99

Fish Plate

$13.99

Plates

Qtr Chicken Plate

$9.99

1 Meat Plate

$15.99

2 Meat Plate

$18.99

3 Meat Plate

$21.99

4 Meat Plate

$24.99

By The Pound

Sliced Brisket LB

$22.99

Chopped Brisket LB

$22.99

Sausage LB

$16.99

Turkey LB

$17.99

Pulled Pork LB

$17.99

Ribs LB

$19.99

Whole Chicken

$13.99

Sliced Ham LB

$22.99

Kids

Kids BBQ Plate

$8.99

Corn Dog w F.F.

$6.99

Corn Dog Only

$3.99

Sides

Chips

$0.99

Small Baked Beans

$3.99

Small Cole Slaw

$3.99

Small Corn

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Small Fried Okra

$3.99

Small Green Beans

$3.99

Small Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Small Mashed Potatos

$3.99Out of stock

Small Potato Salad

$3.99

Small Twice Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Medium Baked Beans

$4.99

Medium Cole Slaw

$4.99

Medium Corn

$4.99

Medium Fried Okra

$4.99

Medium Green Beans

$4.99

Medium Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Medium Mashed Potatos

$4.99

Medium Potato Salad

$4.99

Medium Twice Baked Potato

$4.99

Large Baked Beans

$8.99

Large Cole Slaw

$8.99

Large Corn

$8.99

Large Fried Okra

$8.99

Large Green Beans

$8.99

Large Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Large Mashed Potatos

$8.99

Large Potato Salad

$8.99

Large Twice Baked Potato

$8.99

X-Large Baked Beans

$12.99

X-Large Cole Slaw

$12.99

X-Large Corn

$12.99

X-Large Fried Okra

$12.99

X-Large Green Beans

$12.99

X-Large Mac N Cheese

$12.99

X-Large Mashed Potatos

$12.99

X-Large Potato Salad

$12.99

X-Large Twice Baked Potato

$12.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.29

Pecan Pie

$5.29Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.29

Peach Cobbler

$5.29Out of stock

Whole Pecan Pie

$19.99Out of stock

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$19.99

Add-On's

$ Bun

$0.50

$ 2 slices White Bread

$0.50

$ 2 slices Wheat Bread

$0.50

$ Loaf of Bread

$3.99

$ 2oz Reg Sauce

$0.50

$ 3oz Reg Sauce

$0.75

$ Sm Reg BBQ Sauce

$1.50

$ Med Reg BBQ Sauce

$1.75

$ Lg Reg BBQ Sauce

$3.49

$ Xl Reg BBQ Sauce

$6.99

$ 2oz Spicy Sauce

$0.50

$ 3oz Spicy Sauce

$0.75

$ Sm Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.50

$ Med Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.75

$ Lg Spicy BBQ Sauce

$3.49

$ Xl Spicy BBQ Sauce

$6.99

$ 2oz Queso

$0.85

$ 3oz Queso

$1.35

$ Sm Queso

$2.75

$ Md Queso

$3.65

$ Lg Queso

$7.25

$ Xl Queso

$14.45

$ 2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.35

$ Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

$ Ranch

$0.50

$ Jalapenos

$0.25

$ Tomato

$0.20

$ Lettuce

$0.20

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Botted Beverage

Red Bull

$2.99

Half Gallon

$4.99

Gallon

$6.99

2 Liter Beverage

$4.99

Beers

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.75

Shiner

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Dos Equis

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Tiki Wheat

$3.50

Citra Mellow

$3.50

Bucket Domestic

$18.75

Bucket Imported

$22.50

Truly Lemonade

$3.50

Truly Mango

$3.50

Truly Strawberry

$3.50

Truly Black Cherry

$3.50

Single Margarita

Mango Margarita

$6.25

Strawberry Margarita

$6.25

Watermelon Margarita

$6.25

Hypnotical

$6.25

Mixed Margarita

$6.25

Mixed Hypnotical

$6.25

Extra Shot Forever Clear

$3.15

1/2 Gallon Margarita

1/2 Gallon Mango Margarita

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Strawberry Margarita

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Watermelon Margarita

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Hypnotical

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Mixed Margarita

$19.99

1/2 Gallon Mixed Hypnotical

$19.99

Extra Shot Forever Clear

$2.99

Gallon Margarita

Gallon Mango Margarita

$39.99

Gallon Strawberry Margarita

$39.99

Gallon Watermelon Margarita

$39.99

Gallon Hypnotical

$39.99

Gallon Mixed Margarita

$39.99

Gallon Mixed Hypnotical

$39.99

Extra Shot Forever Clear

$2.99

Appetizers

Alligator Kickers 5PC

Alligator Kickers 5PC

$9.59+

Flavorful mixture of seasoned alligator meat, cheese, fresh vegetables and a few secret spices to make a 1 ounce hand battered delicious bite.

Boudin Balls(4)

Boudin Balls(4)

$10.79
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$10.79
Chicken Strips(4)

Chicken Strips(4)

$10.79
Chicken Wings(6)

Chicken Wings(6)

$11.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.79

Large French Fry

$8.39
Pork Skins

Pork Skins

$10.07

Rolls

$3.58+

Texas Pit Stop Chips

$4.79+

Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Sandwich

$13.19

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

El Jefe Sandwich

$16.00

The Casper

$16.00

Hamburger

$13.19

Monster Burger

$26.00

The monster burger comes with a hamburger patty, sausage, and brisket. Condiments are mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. A side of cheesy fries is included.

TX Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled brisket sautéed with onions and shredded cheese on a bun.

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$13.19
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.19

Half of a fish filet on a bun. Comes with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

House Favorites

Baked Potato**

$9.59

Stuffed Baked Potato

$14.39

Brisket Tacos

$16.75

Small Brisket Nachos

$13.19

Large Brisket Nachos

$15.59
Pit Stop Bowl

Pit Stop Bowl

$15.59

2 scoops of twice baked potato with chopped beef

Kinleigh Bowl

$13.19

Pit Stop Fries

$15.58

Fish Tacos

$13.19

Fish Basket

$14.39

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$17.99

Fish Plate

$16.79

Plates

Qtr Chicken Plate

$11.99

1 Meat Plate

$16.79
2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$19.19

3 Meat Plate

$20.39

4 Meat Plate

$22.79

By The Pound

Sliced Brisket LB

$26.40

Chopped Brisket LB

$26.40

Sausage LB

$20.39

Turkey LB

$21.59

Pulled Pork LB

$21.59

Ribs LB

$23.99

Whole Chicken

$16.79

Sides

Twice Baked Potato

$4.79+

Baked Beans

$4.79+

Cole slaw

$4.79+

Corn

$4.79+

Fried Okra

$4.79+

French Fries

$4.79+

Green Beans

$4.79+

Mac N Cheese

$4.79+

Potato Salad

$4.79+

Side Salad

$4.79+

Add-On's

$ Bun

$0.72

$ 2 slices White Bread

$0.72

$ 2 slices Wheat Bread

$0.72

$ Loaf of Bread

$5.75

$ 2oz Reg Sauce

$0.72

$ 3oz Reg Sauce

$1.08

$ Sm Reg BBQ Sauce

$2.16

$ Med Reg BBQ Sauce

$2.52

$ Lg Reg BBQ Sauce

$5.03

$ Xl Reg BBQ Sauce

$10.07

$ 2oz Spicy Sauce

$0.72

$ 3oz Spicy Sauce

$1.08

$ Sm Spicy BBQ Sauce

$2.16

$ Med Spicy BBQ Sauce

$2.52

$ Lg Spicy BBQ Sauce

$5.03

$ Xl Spicy BBQ Sauce

$10.07

$ 2oz Queso

$1.22

$ 3oz Queso

$1.94

$ Sm Queso

$3.96

$ Md Queso

$5.26

$ Lg Queso

$10.44

$ Xl Queso

$20.81

$ 2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

$ Sour Cream 2oz

$0.72

$ Ranch

$0.72

$ Jalapenos

$0.36

$ Tomato

$0.29

$ Lettuce

$0.29

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.79

Fresh Salad

$8.99
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.39

Sliced Brisket Salad

$20.38

Chopped Brisket Salad

$20.38

Turkey Salad

$14.39

Sausage Salad

$14.39

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$4.74

Banana Pudding

$4.74

Kids

Kids BBQ Plate

$10.79

Corn Dog w F.F.

$8.39

Corn Dog Only

$4.79

Beverages

Coffee

$2.70

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.39

Fountain Drink

$3.59

Botted Beverage

Red Bull

$3.59

Half Gallon

$5.99

Gallon

$8.39

2 Liter Beverage

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6612 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77551

Directions

Gallery
Texas Pit Stop BBQ image
Texas Pit Stop BBQ image
Texas Pit Stop BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Texas Pit Stop BBQ - Texas City
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expwy Texas City, TX 77591
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 215-NASA
orange starNo Reviews
21361 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop Prime - 20794 Gulf Frwy
orange starNo Reviews
20794 Gulf Frwy Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop BBQ - La Marque
orange star4.1 • 289
2216 Gulf Freeway La Marque, TX 77568
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Galveston

The Sunflower Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,307
512 14th St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Waterman's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,578
14302 Stewart Rd Galveston, TX 77554
View restaurantnext
Hearsay On The Strand
orange star4.4 • 1,270
2410 Strand St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Galveston
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston