Mod Coffeehouse
2126 Post Office St
Galveston, TX 77550
Popular Items
Specialty Lattes
The "Just Trust Me" Latte
Can't decide? Let us choose for you!
Almond Joy Latte
Coconut, Amaretto & Mocha
Caramel Dream Latte
Caramel & Vanilla
El Diablo Latte
Mocha & Cayenne
French Vanilla Latte
Hazelnut & Vanilla
Gonzo Latte
Toasted Marshmallow, Praline, White Mocha, Caramel & Cinnamon Sugar
Grasshopper Latte
Green Mint & Mocha
Holly Latte
Vanilla, Toffeenut & Cinnamon Sugar
Honey Bee Latte
Honey & Vanilla
Hummingbird Latte
Coconut, Lavender & Raspberry
Milky Way Latte
Mocha & Caramel
Mocha Latte
Chocolate or White Chocolate
Squirrel Latte
Vanilla, Hazelnut, Toffeenut & Amaretto
Vanilla Bean Latte
Vanilla & Cinnamon Sugar
White Mocha Latte
Seasonal & Off Menu Specialty Lattes
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Americano
Shots of espresso over hot water
Macchiato
Shots of espresso & a dollop of milk foam
Cortado
Equal parts espresso & steamed milk
Flat White
Double shot ristretto & 6oz of velvety steamed milk
Cappuccino
Shots of espresso with steamed milk & milk foam
Latte
Shots of espresso with steamed milk
Tea & Tea Latte's
Chai Tea Latte
Equal parts spiced black chai tea concentrate & milk. Make it "dirty" by adding espresso.
Bottomless Iced Tea
London Fog
Comfort in a cup! Earl grey tea, vanilla & steamed 1/2 & 1/2
Hot Tea
Your choice of tea steeped in hot water
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade Matcha powder sweetened with a hint of vanilla and your choice of milk.
Individual Brewed Iced Tea
Tea Latte
Your choice of tea, steeped in hot water and topped with steamed milk.
Freezes
Just Trust Me Freeze
Cant quite decide for yourself? No worries, we're here to help. We will choose a winning flavor combination for you, blend it all together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Caramel Dream Freeze
Creamy caramel and vanilla. Blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Mocha Freeze
Rich, chocolatey mocha. Blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
White Mocha Freeze
Sweet creamy white chocolate sauce blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Almond Joy Freeze
Mocha, amaretto and coconut syrup blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Milky Way Freeze
Sweet caramel and creamy mocha blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Vanilla Bean Freeze
Sweet vanilla syrup and cinnamon sugar blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Honey Bee Freeze
Sweet vanilla and honey blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Holly Freeze
Vanilla, toffee nut and cinnamon sugar blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Squirrel Freeze
Vanilla, toffee nut. amaretto and hazelnut syrups blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Gonzo Freeze
White mocha, caramel, toasted marshmallow and praline syrups with a dash of cinnamon sugar blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Grasshopper Freeze
Green mint and creamy mocha blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
French Vanilla Freeze
Vanilla and hazelnut blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Hummingbird Freeze
Raspberry, coconut and lavender syrups blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
El Diablo Freeze
Mocha and cayenne blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Chai Freeze
Half chai concentrate and half spring cherry green tea blended together with our vanilla freeze powder. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Just Coffee Freeze
Are you a no nonsense kind of person? Well this is the freeze for you. No flavors, just cold brew blended together with vanilla freeze powder and milk! * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Pumpkin Pie Freeze
Creamy caramel, pumpkin pie and cinnamon sugar all blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Peppermint Mocha Freeze
Creamy mocha and peppermint syrups blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Shamrock Freeze
Creamy white mocha and green mint blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
White Xmas Freeze
White mocha, gingerbread, cinnamon sugar and a whisper of peppermint syrup all blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*
Smoothies & Shakes
Protein Shake
Made with vanilla whey protein powder, banana, peanut butter and non fat milk.
Berry Real Fruit Smoothie
Made with strawberries, blueberries, banana, vanilla and apple cider
Tropical Real Fruit Smoothie
Made with mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla yogurt and apple cider.
Mango Tea Slushie
Sweet and refreshing! Made with mango puree and our spring cherry green tea.
Peach Tea Slushie
Sweet and refreshing! Made with peach puree and our spring cherry green tea!
Combo Green Tea Slushie
The best of both worlds! Can't decide which flavor you want? Don't worry- you never have to settle with us. Made with equal parts peach and mango puree and our spring cherry green tea
Breads & Cakes
Banana Bread
Sweet, moist and flavorful banana bread. Contains pecans.
Vegan Zucchini Bread
Vegan zucchini bread, ,made with fresh zucchini & sweetened with maple syrup. Moist and flavorful! Contains walnuts.
Coffee Cake
A generous portion of our house baked sour cream coffee cake, topped with a cinnamon pecan topping.
Bars
Espresso Brownie
Thick, rich and fudgy with a hint of espresso flavor! These brownies will definitely be your new favorite.
Survivor Bar
Cranberries, golden raisins, apricots, coconut, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, pecans and sliced almonds all mixed together with a sweet honey sauce. This bar has a little bit of everything!
Dream Bar
Sweet, lemony custard filling on a rich and buttery shortbread crust
Cheesecake Bar
Light and fluffy, melt in your mouth cheesecake piled on a graham cracker crust
Pumpkin Bar
Pecan Bar
Rice Crispy Treat
Sweet marshmallow fluff and crispy rice cereal. Classic!
Peanut Butter Bar
A house favorite! Light and fluffy peanut butter filling on a graham cracker crust, topped with a rich & chocolatey ganache
Lemon Bar
Blueberry Cobbler
A thick, juicy layer of blueberries tossed in cinnamon sugar, spices and lemon juice piled on top of a buttery shortbread crust and topped with a mouth watering shortbread crumble
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
THE BEST classic chocolate chip cookies.
Carrot Cake Cookie
Lemon Lavender Cookie
Shortbread cookie topped with a lemon glaze and sprinkled with dried lavender blooms.
Chocolate Toffee Nut
Chewy chocolate cookie with melted toffee chunks and pecans
Oatmeal Raisin
Trail Mix
Dried cranberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, and pecans!
Peanut Butter
Cowboy Cookie
Oatmeal cookie base with chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and pecans.
Coconut Cookie
Shortbread Special
Breakfast
Blueberry Muffin
Delicious buttermilk blueberry muffins baked fresh every morning and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Sweet Scone
Rotating variety of freshly baked sweet scones. Call the shop for todays selection!
Savory Scone
Rotating variety of freshly baked savory scones. Call the shop for todays selection!
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on a Croissant.
Good Dough Kolaches
Snacks & Food
Bulk Bakery Items
La Cocina
Basil Pesto Pasta Salad
Drizzled Tomatoes
Candied Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
Basil Pesto Cranberry Chicken Salad
Smoked Fish Dip
Mexican 5- Layer Dip V/GF
Bacon Ranch Pimento Cheese
Classic Chicken Salad
La Cocina Meat Meal
La Cocina Vegetarian Meal
Egg Salad (V/GF)
Galveston Bagel Co.
Other Beverages
Milk
Choose from whole milk, non fat, or any of our milk alternatives. Available in a 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz.
Steamer
Steamers are available with your choice of flavor and steamed milk. A great option for kiddos!
Hot Chocolate
Sweet, creamy and delicious! Made with our proprietary blend of mocha and vanilla syrups. Feeling a little extra? Add some house made whipped cream!
House-Made Soda
16 oz pure cane sugar syrup of your choice with sparkling water and ice. Optional - add a half & half topper to make it a cream soda.
Apple Cider
Our version of this classic fall beverage. Available year round!
House-made Lemonade
Soft Drinks
Sparkling Water
MOD Coffeehouse is located at the corner of Postoffice and 22nd Street in the historic Postoffice District of Galveston. We serve handcrafted beverages and treats in a Victorian building with a touch of midcentury modern charm
2126 Post Office St, Galveston, TX 77550