Mod Coffeehouse

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Latte
Gonzo Latte

Specialty Lattes

The "Just Trust Me" Latte

Can't decide? Let us choose for you!

Almond Joy Latte

Coconut, Amaretto & Mocha

Caramel Dream Latte

Caramel & Vanilla

El Diablo Latte

Mocha & Cayenne

French Vanilla Latte

Hazelnut & Vanilla

Gonzo Latte

Toasted Marshmallow, Praline, White Mocha, Caramel & Cinnamon Sugar

Grasshopper Latte

Green Mint & Mocha

Holly Latte

Vanilla, Toffeenut & Cinnamon Sugar

Honey Bee Latte

Honey & Vanilla

Hummingbird Latte

Coconut, Lavender & Raspberry

Milky Way Latte

Mocha & Caramel

Mocha Latte

Chocolate or White Chocolate

Squirrel Latte

Vanilla, Hazelnut, Toffeenut & Amaretto

Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla & Cinnamon Sugar

White Mocha Latte

Seasonal & Off Menu Specialty Lattes

Aveline

Specialty latte with white mocha and hazelnut.

Peppermint Mocha

mocha and peppermint

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin pie syrup, caramel and cinnamon sugar

Shamrock

white mocha and green mint

White Xmas Latte

Specialty latte with white mocha, ginger bread and a whisper of peppermint

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Fresh batch-brewed drip coffee.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

24 hour "low and slow" cold brewed coffee served over ice

Café con Leche

Café con Leche

Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.77
Americano

Americano

Shots of espresso over hot water

Macchiato

$3.46

Shots of espresso & a dollop of milk foam

Cortado

$3.46

Equal parts espresso & steamed milk

Flat White

Flat White

$3.83

Double shot ristretto & 6oz of velvety steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Shots of espresso with steamed milk & milk foam

Latte

Latte

Shots of espresso with steamed milk

Tea & Tea Latte's

Chai Tea Latte

Equal parts spiced black chai tea concentrate & milk. Make it "dirty" by adding espresso.

Bottomless Iced Tea

$2.77

London Fog

Comfort in a cup! Earl grey tea, vanilla & steamed 1/2 & 1/2

Hot Tea

$2.77

Your choice of tea steeped in hot water

Matcha Latte

Ceremonial grade Matcha powder sweetened with a hint of vanilla and your choice of milk.

Individual Brewed Iced Tea

$2.77

Tea Latte

Your choice of tea, steeped in hot water and topped with steamed milk.

Freezes

Just Trust Me Freeze

$5.77

Cant quite decide for yourself? No worries, we're here to help. We will choose a winning flavor combination for you, blend it all together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Caramel Dream Freeze

$5.77

Creamy caramel and vanilla. Blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Mocha Freeze

Mocha Freeze

$5.77

Rich, chocolatey mocha. Blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

White Mocha Freeze

$5.77

Sweet creamy white chocolate sauce blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Almond Joy Freeze

$5.77

Mocha, amaretto and coconut syrup blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Milky Way Freeze

$5.77

Sweet caramel and creamy mocha blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Vanilla Bean Freeze

$5.77

Sweet vanilla syrup and cinnamon sugar blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Honey Bee Freeze

$5.77

Sweet vanilla and honey blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Holly Freeze

$5.77

Vanilla, toffee nut and cinnamon sugar blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Squirrel Freeze

$5.77

Vanilla, toffee nut. amaretto and hazelnut syrups blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Gonzo Freeze

$5.77

White mocha, caramel, toasted marshmallow and praline syrups with a dash of cinnamon sugar blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Grasshopper Freeze

$5.77

Green mint and creamy mocha blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

French Vanilla Freeze

$5.77

Vanilla and hazelnut blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Hummingbird Freeze

$5.77

Raspberry, coconut and lavender syrups blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

El Diablo Freeze

$5.77

Mocha and cayenne blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Chai Freeze

$5.77

Half chai concentrate and half spring cherry green tea blended together with our vanilla freeze powder. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Just Coffee Freeze

$5.77

Are you a no nonsense kind of person? Well this is the freeze for you. No flavors, just cold brew blended together with vanilla freeze powder and milk! * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Pumpkin Pie Freeze

$5.77

Creamy caramel, pumpkin pie and cinnamon sugar all blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Peppermint Mocha Freeze

$5.77

Creamy mocha and peppermint syrups blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Shamrock Freeze

$5.77

Creamy white mocha and green mint blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

White Xmas Freeze

$5.77

White mocha, gingerbread, cinnamon sugar and a whisper of peppermint syrup all blended together with our vanilla freeze powder and island famous cold brew. * The freeze powder we use contains small amounts of dairy and caffeine*

Smoothies & Shakes

Protein Shake

Protein Shake

$6.47

Made with vanilla whey protein powder, banana, peanut butter and non fat milk.

Berry Real Fruit Smoothie

$6.24Out of stock

Made with strawberries, blueberries, banana, vanilla and apple cider

Tropical Real Fruit Smoothie

$6.24Out of stock

Made with mango, pineapple, banana, vanilla yogurt and apple cider.

Mango Tea Slushie

$5.08

Sweet and refreshing! Made with mango puree and our spring cherry green tea.

Peach Tea Slushie

$5.08

Sweet and refreshing! Made with peach puree and our spring cherry green tea!

Combo Green Tea Slushie

$5.08

The best of both worlds! Can't decide which flavor you want? Don't worry- you never have to settle with us. Made with equal parts peach and mango puree and our spring cherry green tea

Breads & Cakes

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$2.76

Sweet, moist and flavorful banana bread. Contains pecans.

Vegan Zucchini Bread

Vegan Zucchini Bread

$2.76

Vegan zucchini bread, ,made with fresh zucchini & sweetened with maple syrup. Moist and flavorful! Contains walnuts.

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.93

A generous portion of our house baked sour cream coffee cake, topped with a cinnamon pecan topping.

Bars

Espresso Brownie

Espresso Brownie

$3.46

Thick, rich and fudgy with a hint of espresso flavor! These brownies will definitely be your new favorite.

Survivor Bar

Survivor Bar

$3.69

Cranberries, golden raisins, apricots, coconut, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, pecans and sliced almonds all mixed together with a sweet honey sauce. This bar has a little bit of everything!

Dream Bar

$3.69Out of stock

Sweet, lemony custard filling on a rich and buttery shortbread crust

Cheesecake Bar

Cheesecake Bar

$3.46

Light and fluffy, melt in your mouth cheesecake piled on a graham cracker crust

Pumpkin Bar

$3.93

Pecan Bar

$3.46
Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.23

Sweet marshmallow fluff and crispy rice cereal. Classic!

Peanut Butter Bar

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.69

A house favorite! Light and fluffy peanut butter filling on a graham cracker crust, topped with a rich & chocolatey ganache

Lemon Bar

$3.46Out of stock
Blueberry Cobbler

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.93Out of stock

A thick, juicy layer of blueberries tossed in cinnamon sugar, spices and lemon juice piled on top of a buttery shortbread crust and topped with a mouth watering shortbread crumble

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.92

THE BEST classic chocolate chip cookies.

Carrot Cake Cookie

$3.93
Lemon Lavender Cookie

Lemon Lavender Cookie

$2.31

Shortbread cookie topped with a lemon glaze and sprinkled with dried lavender blooms.

Chocolate Toffee Nut

Chocolate Toffee Nut

$3.00

Chewy chocolate cookie with melted toffee chunks and pecans

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Trail Mix

$3.00Out of stock

Dried cranberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, and pecans!

Peanut Butter

$1.62Out of stock
Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal cookie base with chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and pecans.

Coconut Cookie

Coconut Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Shortbread Special

Shortbread Special

$2.25Out of stock

Breakfast

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.23

Delicious buttermilk blueberry muffins baked fresh every morning and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Sweet Scone

Sweet Scone

$3.23

Rotating variety of freshly baked sweet scones. Call the shop for todays selection!

Savory Scone

Savory Scone

$3.23

Rotating variety of freshly baked savory scones. Call the shop for todays selection!

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on a Croissant.

Good Dough Kolaches

GD Savory Meat Kolache

$4.25Out of stock

GD Savory Veggie Kolache

$4.00

GD Sweet Kolache

$3.00

Snacks & Food

Hummus & Pita or Chips

Hummus & Pita or Chips

$6.00

Fresh house-made hummus with a side of pita bread or tortilla chips.

Extra Pita

$1.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Chips

$1.85

Bulk Bakery Items

Banana Bread Loaf

$23.00Out of stock

Zucchini Bread Loaf

$23.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$23.00Out of stock

La Cocina

Basil Pesto Pasta Salad

$5.00

Drizzled Tomatoes

$5.00

Candied Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Basil Pesto Cranberry Chicken Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Fish Dip

$8.00

Mexican 5- Layer Dip V/GF

$5.00Out of stock

Bacon Ranch Pimento Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Classic Chicken Salad

$6.00

La Cocina Meat Meal

$13.00

La Cocina Vegetarian Meal

$13.00

Egg Salad (V/GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Galveston Bagel Co.

Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Bagel & Lox

$13.75Out of stock

Club Sandwich (GBCO)

$11.00Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich (GBCO)

$11.00Out of stock

Veggie Sandwich (GBCO)

$11.00Out of stock

Combo (which, chips, tea or btld drink)

$15.00Out of stock

Other Beverages

Milk

$2.54+

Choose from whole milk, non fat, or any of our milk alternatives. Available in a 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz.

Steamer

Steamers are available with your choice of flavor and steamed milk. A great option for kiddos!

Hot Chocolate

Sweet, creamy and delicious! Made with our proprietary blend of mocha and vanilla syrups. Feeling a little extra? Add some house made whipped cream!

House-Made Soda

$3.25

16 oz pure cane sugar syrup of your choice with sparkling water and ice. Optional - add a half & half topper to make it a cream soda.

Apple Cider

Our version of this classic fall beverage. Available year round!

House-made Lemonade

$2.77Out of stock

Juices

Minute Maid Apple Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.50

10oz per bottle

Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$2.85

11.5oz per bottle

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

355ml per bottle

Coke (Can)

Coke (Can)

$1.85
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.85
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.85

7*up

$1.85

Canada Dry

$1.85

Sparkling Water

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

12oz per bottle

Water

Ozarka

Ozarka

$2.00

16.9oz per bottle

Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.85

20oz per bottle

Cup Setups

16oz Hot Cup Setup

16oz Hot Cup Setup

$0.25

Hot cup, hot lid, & sleeve.

16oz Cold Cup Setup

16oz Cold Cup Setup

$0.25

Cold Cup, Cold Lid, & Straw

12oz Hot Cup Setup

$0.25

12oz Cold Cup Setup

$0.25

Puppy Whip

Puppy Whip Portion

Puppy Whip Portion

$1.00

Treat your furry companion to a small cup of our house made whipped cream! Yum!

MOD Coffeehouse is located at the corner of Postoffice and 22nd Street in the historic Postoffice District of Galveston. We serve handcrafted beverages and treats in a Victorian building with a touch of midcentury modern charm

