Main picView gallery

Sugar & Rye 2401 Church St

review star

No reviews yet

2401 Church St

Galveston, TX 77550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner/Lunch

Dinner Mains

Jambalaya Risotto

$28.00

Risotto, Braised Shredded Chicken Breast, Pulled Pork, Andouille Sausage, Fried Garlic and Shallots in a Cajun Red Sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Poblano and Pepperjack Grits in a Creole Sauce

Ribeye

$45.00

Wood Fire Charred Flank Steak, Served with Chimi Churri, Cotija, Pickled Red Onions, Crema and Smoked Salt

Filet Mignon

$48.00

S&R Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$34.00

Vegan Gnocchi

$26.00

Crabcake Entree

$20.00

Catfish

$25.00

Vegan Portabello

$28.00

Split Plate Charge

$5.00

Outside Dessert Charge

$3.00

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$12.00

First Date

$19.00

Mozzarella, Romano, Gorgonzola, Provolone, Sliced Dates, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Balsamic and Spicy Honey Drizzle

Myth Margherita

$15.00

BBQ FLATBREAD

$20.00

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$12.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepitas, Cotija, House Made Croutons

House Salad Dinner Size

$12.00

S&R Cobb

$13.00

Grilled Salmon or Chicken Avocados, Blue Cheese, Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, House Made Croutons

Vegan Caesar

$14.00

Wedge

$12.00

Goat Cheese, Bacon, Marinated Pears, Pickled Red Onions Chives, House Made Croutons, Served on a Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce

Bowl TX Brisket/Onion Soup

$10.00

Cup TX Brisket/Onion Soup

$5.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

S&R Burger

$16.00

Beef/Brisket and Short Rib Burger with Pepper Jack Cheese, Tempura Fried Onion Ring, Steenz Bacon Onion Jam, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, on a Brioche Bun

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Crabcake, Firecracker Cole Slaw, Mayo, on a Brioche Bun

Sugar's Starters

FGT & Cornbread

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes on Sweet and Spicy Buttered Cornbread

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Crevettes

$18.00

Sous Vide Char-Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Swimming in a Tangy Sauce. Served with Sopping Bread

Tempura Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Togarashi Seasoned Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Served with Sweet Potato Ailoi and Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch

Seafood & Mango Ceviche

$18.00

Ocotopus, Red Snapper, Gulf Shrimp, Mango, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Poblanos

Snapper Collars

$18.00

Fried Snapper Collars, Served with Crushed Cucumber Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch and Firecracker Sauce

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Served with Rye Bread and Artisanal Crackers

Sweets

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Seasonal

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Crostata

$10.00

Seasonal

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Affogato

$9.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Toasted Rye Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

King Cake

$8.00

Sides (Charged)

Mac & Cheese Single

$9.00

Swiss, Cheddar & American Cheese. Toasted Bread Crumbs

Mac & Cheese Shareable

$18.00

Cauliflower Mash

$9.00

Cauliflower Mash Share

$18.00

Grits Single

$9.00

Poblano and Pepperjack Grits

Grits Shareable

$18.00

Poblano and Pepperjack Grits

Woodfired Asparagus Single

$9.00

Woodfired Asparagus Shareable

$18.00

Carrots

$9.00

Carrots Shareable

$18.00

Truffled Romano Fries Single

$9.00

Truffled Romano Fries Shareable

$18.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Fingerling Shareable

$18.00

Spinach

$9.00

Spinach Shared

$18.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Little Sugars

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Plain Burger

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Butter Noodles

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Noodles w/ Red Sauce

$9.00

Thanks Kitchen!!

Show the Kitchen Staff appreciation by buying them a round!!

Thanks Kitchen!!

$15.00

Soft Drinks/Tea/Coffee

Iced Tea/Sweet Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Richards Rain Water

$4.00

Energy Drink

$5.00

Happy Hour

HH Cauliflower

$8.00

HH Fried Greens

$8.00

HH Truffled Fried

$6.00

HH Sugar Daddy

$7.50

HH El Antigua

$7.00

HH Take me to Church

$6.50

HH Smoking Loon Chard

$6.00

HH Robert Mondavi

$6.00

HH Mich Ultra

$3.00

HH Miller Lite

$3.00

HH Draft Tiki Wheat

$4.00

HH Draft Mich Ultra

$4.00

HH Draft Crawford Bock

$4.00

HH Draft Citra Mello

$4.00

HH Cheese Pizza

$8.00

HH Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Pup Cup

$4.00

Doggie Appetizer

$10.00

Humane Society Donation

$20.00

St Patricks

Cucumber Melon Martini

$10.00

Gold Rush Cocktail

$10.00

Irish Coffee Shot

$5.00

Jameson Shot

$5.00

Guiness

$4.00

Irish Dinner

$35.00

Brunch

Brunch Mains

Pancakes

$12.00

2 Large Pancakes Served with Choice of 2 Sides (AVAILABLE VEGAN)

French Toast

$14.00

Changes Weekly

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Seasoned and Smashed Avocado Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Cotija Chili Oil, Flakey Salt Served on Whole Grain Toast

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Maque Choux

$14.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY WITH MAQUE CHOUX One Large Biscuit, Sage Sausage Gravy, Grilled Corn Maque Choux

Start Your Day

$14.00

START YOUR DAY - Breakfast Plate 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Breakfast Potatoes White/Wheat or GF Toast

Smokin Skillet

$18.00

Smoked Brisket, Maque Choux, Breakfast Potatoes, Sunny Side Egg, Cotija, Mexican Crema Drizzle

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

Coffee Rubbed Petite Filet, 2 Eggs and Breakfast Potatoes

Brunch Sides

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Side Biscuit

$5.00

One Egg

$2.50

Toast

$3.00

Coffee/Espresso

Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Soft Drinks/Tea/Juice

Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea/Sweet Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Thanks Kitchen!!

Let the Kitchen know you appreciate them by buying them a round!!

Thanks Kitchen!!

$15.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

14 Hands Glass

$8.00

14 Hands Bottle

$26.00

Foxglove Cab Glass

$14.00

Foxglove Cab Bottle

$42.00

Robert Mondavi Bottle

$140.00

Favorite Neighbor

$100.00

Jordan Cab

$150.00

J Lohr " 7 Oaks" House Cab Glass

$13.00

J Lohr " 7 Oaks " House Bottle

$48.00

Josh Cellars Bourbon Cab Glass

$17.00

Josh Cellars Bourbon Cab Bottle

$62.00

J Lohr "Hilltop" Cab Bottle

$110.00

Columbia Valley "Abeja" Cab Botttle

$160.00

Pinot Noir

Mark West Glass

$12.00

Mark West Bottle

$42.00

Foxglove Pinot Noir Glass

$15.00

Foxglove Pinot Noir Bottle

$55.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$75.00

Flowers Pinot Noir Bottle

$150.00

Patrice Rion "Aux Barrieres" Bottle

$250.00

Bararesco "Rabaja" Pinot Noir Bottle

$325.00

Malbec

Mio Malbec Glass

$13.00

Mio Malbec Bottle

$50.00

Merlot

Velvet Devil Glass

$8.00

Velvet Devil Bottle

$30.00

Chelsea Goldschmidt Glass

$14.00

Chelsea Goldschmidt Bottle

$52.00

Red Blend/Tempranillo/Bordeaux

Harvey & Harriet Glass

$18.00

Harvey & Harriet Bottle

$65.00

Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux Bottle

$72.00

Chateau De Pez Estephe

$90.00

Anseillan Rothschild

$200.00

Rvinelli Vajol Bordeaux

$220.00

Rivera "17" Pinea Tempreanillo

$130.00

J Lohr Proprietary Red Bottle

$72.00

Amarone Rubinelli Vajol Blend Bottle

$220.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Sugar & Rye will be opening Early 2023l, in the old M&M building. 2401 Church Street, Galveston TX. Our Food will be Coastal Inspired and our Cocktails, creative and delicious. We are an 'Employee First' business. We believe our success lies in the hands of our employee, and their happiness translates to a meaningful guest experience.

Location

2401 Church St, Galveston, TX 77550

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vida Agave - 711 Rosenberg St.
orange starNo Reviews
711 Rosenberg St. Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Mod Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2126 Post Office St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Axecade - Axecade Galveston
orange starNo Reviews
2217 Strand Suite 207 Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Hearsay On The Strand
orange star4.4 • 1,270
2410 Strand St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
The Garden Thai Cuisine - 216 Tremont (23rd) Street
orange starNo Reviews
216 Tremont (23rd) Street Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Galveston Bagel Company - Tremont
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Tremont Avenue - 23rd Street Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Galveston

The Sunflower Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,307
512 14th St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Waterman's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,578
14302 Stewart Rd Galveston, TX 77554
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop BBQ - Galveston
orange star4.3 • 1,368
6612 Seawall Blvd Galveston, TX 77551
View restaurantnext
Hearsay On The Strand
orange star4.4 • 1,270
2410 Strand St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Galveston
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston