Sugar & Rye 2401 Church St
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Sugar & Rye will be opening Early 2023l, in the old M&M building. 2401 Church Street, Galveston TX. Our Food will be Coastal Inspired and our Cocktails, creative and delicious. We are an 'Employee First' business. We believe our success lies in the hands of our employee, and their happiness translates to a meaningful guest experience.
Location
2401 Church St, Galveston, TX 77550
