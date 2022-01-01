Rodair Bar and Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Rodair Bar and Grill 6701 Jade Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6701 Jade Ave

Port Arthur, TX 77705

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Hickory BBQ
Hot & Crunchy Shrimp

Bevs

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Coffee

$1.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids tea

Kids Pepsi

Kids diet Pepsi

Kids dr pepper

Kids pink lemonade

Kids root beer

Kids diet dr pepper

Kids orange crush

Kids Sierra mist

Appetizers

Bayou Fries-Large

$10.99

French fries covered in chicken & sausage gumbo gravy, queso, cheddar cheese & green onions

Bayou Fries-Small

$6.99

French fries covered in chicken & sausage gumbo gravy, queso, cheddar cheese & green onions

Cajun Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips covered with red beans and sausage, queso, cheddar cheese, pico, jalapenos, & fried crawfish tails

Fried Boudain Balls

$9.99

D.J.'s green onion boudain lightly battered & fried with jalapeno ranch

Fried Green Tomato Sliders

$11.99

Fried green tomatoes topped with white cheddar pimento cheese

Signature Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Green tomatoes fried crisp with chili lime tartar

Hot & Crunchy Shrimp

$14.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp fried crispy with chili lime tarter

Queso Blanco & Chips

$7.99

Jack Cheese, roasted Hatch chilies & chips

Fried Gator

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Half Cajun Nachos

$8.99

App Platter

Wings

$10.00+

Basket of Onion Rings

$11.99

Chitty Chitty shrimp

$12.99Out of stock

Cajun Deviled Eggs

$8.99

Crawpuppies

$10.99Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Barnyard Salad

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.99

Tacos

Fish Taco

$12.99

Served in flour torillas with shredded cabbage, pico, lime cilantro aioli & chips and queso.

Shrimp Taco

$12.99

Served in flour torillas with shredded cabbage, pico, lime cilantro aioli & chips and queso.

Chicken Fried Chicken Taco

$11.99

Chicken Fried Steak Taco

$11.99

Chitty Chittty Shrimp

$13.99Out of stock

Burgers & More

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$13.99

Chicken , ranch dressing, avocado, bacon

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Cheddar, swiss, jack or american

Hickory BBQ

$12.99

Bacon, hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onion

Redneck BLT

$13.99

White cheddar pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, fried green tomatoes & basil mayo on Texas Toast

Rodair Burger

$14.99

Blackened patty, queso blanco, crawfish tails & green onions

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Shrimp Po-Boy

$11.99

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$11.99

From the Gulf

Fish Basket

$14.99

2 large fresh fillets. Served with our house made hush puppies, coleslaw, & french fries.

Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Fresh jumbo gulf shrimp. Served with our house made hush puppies, coleslaw, & french fries

Combo Basket

$16.99

1 catfish filet & 5 jumbo gulf shrimp. Seved with our house made hush puppies, coleslaw and french fries.

Fried Oysters Basket

$16.99Out of stock

Fresh gulf oysters. Served with our house made hush puppies, coleslaw, and french fries.

Fried Bayou Basket

$22.99

Fried BBQ Crabs

$26.99

Border Fish

$14.99

Misti's Mess

$15.99

Bowl-Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$12.99

Cup-Chicken And Sausage Gumbo

$8.99

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$10.99

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$13.99

Add 5 Shrimp

$6.00

Add Extra Fish Fillet

$4.00

Add 6 Fried Oysters

$7.99

AYCE shrimp

$20.00

Refill AYCE

From The Farm

Blackened Ribeye

$22.99

12 oz. ribeye blackened & served with loaded green chili mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.

Chicken fried chicken

$15.99

Crispy chicken fried chicken served with green chili mashed potatoes, cream gravy & creole green beans

Chicken fried steak

$15.99

Crispy chicken fried steak served with green chili mashed potatoes, cream gravy & creole green beans

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Sesame chicken tenders served with french fries & creole green beans

Crawfish Etouffee

$15.99

A rich, traditional crawfish stew served over white rice

Gator Etouffee

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast

$14.99

8 oz. grilled chicken breast basted with garlic herb butter & served with rice & seasonal vegetables

Mexi-Cajun Pizza

$10.99

Pasta

$12.99

crawfish tails, parmesan cream sauce, green onions

Red Beans & Rice

$6.99+

Classic red beans & rice wiht andouille sausage.

Rodair Ribs

$17.99

St. Louis por ribs smoked, sauced, battered & deep fried, served w/ fries

Blue Plate Special

$12.99

crawfish half & half

$17.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Green beans

$3.50

mashed potatoes

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$2.50

Loaded mashed potatoes

$4.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Rice

$3.00

Seasonal veggies

$4.00

Fried corn on the cob

$2.00

Boiled

Boiled Shrimp

$16.99+

3 Lb of Crawfish

$21.75

5 lbs of Crawfish

$36.25

corn

$0.50

potato

$0.50

Zumos

$2.00

Pink Sauce

$0.50

AYCE Crawfish

$40.00

AYCE Crawfish more

1lb Crawfish

$7.25

Sausage

$2.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Bo Dacious Platter

$38.00

Desserts

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.00

Served warm with white chocolate sauce

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Brunch

Queso and chips

$8.00

hot and crunchy shrimp

$15.00

signature green tomatoes

$10.00

pork and grits

$9.00

small Bayou Poutine

$7.00

Large Bayou Poutine

$12.00

fried boudain balls

$10.00

Kids One Egg, Grits and Bacon

$5.99

Kid Waffle

$3.00

two eggs anyway

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Rodair benedict

$16.00Out of stock

banana foster waffles

$15.00Out of stock

Crawfish 3 Ways

$16.00

Strawberry French Toast

$13.00

Rodair breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

small chx & sausage gumbo

$8.00

large Chx & Sausage gumbo

$12.00

small seafood gumbo

$10.00

large seafood gumbo

$14.00

2 pieces of sausage

$3.50

fried catfish Basket

$16.00

fried shrimp basket

$16.00

shrimp po boy

$12.00

catfish stack

$17.00

border catfish

$16.00

Chicken tenders

$12.00

BBQ pork and mac & cheese

$14.00

pulled pork sandwich

$12.00

2 pieces toast

$2.00

2 eggs

$3.00

2 pieces of bacon

$3.00

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Cheese Grits

$3.50

crawfish half & half

$17.00

SPECIALS PM

beef fajitas

$14.99

chicken fajitas

$14.99

beef and chicken

$16.99

STEAK SPECIAL

$25.00

12 oz ribeye; 6 shrimp; loaded baked potato; green beans; salad

Signature Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Green Tomato Sliders

$6.00

Queso and Chips

$6.00

Hot & Crunchy Shrimp

$6.00

Small Bayou Fries

$6.00

Fried Boudin Balls

$6.00

Half Order Cajun Nachos

$6.00

Fried Gator

$6.00

Chitty Chitty Shrimp

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Cajun Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Eat Free

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Food, Fun, Family

Location

6701 Jade Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77705

Directions

Rodair Bar and Grill image

