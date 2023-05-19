New York Pizza and Pasta on Neches St. 790 Neches Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
790 Neches Street, Beaumont, TX 77701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original 1941 Rao's Bakery - Calder
No Reviews
2596 Calder Avenue Beaumont, TX 77702
View restaurant
Modelo's Sports Cantina - 3871 Stagg Drive SUITE 203
No Reviews
3871 Stagg Drive SUITE 203 Beaumont, TX 77701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Beaumont
Crown Pizza Beaumont - Crown Pizza Beaumont
4.8 • 703
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurant