  Beaumont
  New York Pizza and Pasta on Neches St. 790 Neches Street
New York Pizza and Pasta on Neches St. 790 Neches Street

No reviews yet

790 Neches Street

Beaumont, TX 77701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Drinks

Beer/Seltzer

Bud Light

Budweiser

Coors Lite

Corona

Crawford Bock

Dos Equis

Heineken

IPA

Blue Moon

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite

Peroni

Redds Hard Apple

Shiner Bock/Blonde

Stella

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Soda & Tea

Can Soda

$1.25

Can Soda Refill

$0.50

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dasani Water

$1.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

FairLife Choc.

$3.00

Gallon Tea

$14.00

Glass Bottled Coke

$3.00

Monster

$2.85

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.45

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

Tea

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.45

Water

Food

Appetizers

Alfredo Sauce

$8.45

Anipasto Misto

$12.95

Calamari Brie

Combo Antipasti

$13.95

Focaccia

$8.95

Fried Calamari

$11.45

Garlic Bread

$7.45

Insalata Caprese

$8.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Mussels

$13.45

Pink Sauce

$8.45

Toasted Beef Ravioli

$8.95

Tortellini Ala Crema

$11.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$12.45

Gr. Chicken Salad

$13.45

Large House Salad

$8.95

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Shrimp Salad

$17.45

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.45

Bambino

Kids Spaghetti w/Marinara

$6.45

Kids Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$6.45

Penne Mac & Cheese

$6.45

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.45

Main Entree's

Cacciatore

$15.45+

Chicken Albanies

$16.45

Chicken Alla Casa

$17.95

Chicke Alla Vodka

$16.45

Chicken Aristocrat

$17.95

Chicken Bella

$16.45

Chicken Caprese

$17.95

Chicken Carciofi

$16.45

Chicken Cremora Mushrooms

$16.45

Chicken Diana

$16.45

Chicken Modo Mio

$17.45

Chicken Murphy

$17.45

Chicken Scampi

$16.45

Chicken Tortellini

$16.45

Fra Diabolo Dish

$20.45

Grille Chicken Special

$16.95

Linguini Pescatore

$21.95

Lobster Ravioli

$21.95

Marsala

$15.45+

Parmigiana

$15.45+

Picatta

$15.45+

Pizziaola

$16.45+

Primavera

$14.45+

Seafood Combo w/ Marinara

$19.95

Seafood Combo w/ Cream Sauce

$20.45

Shrimp Albanies

$19.45

Shrimp Alla Casa

$20.45

Shrimp All Romana

$20.45

Shrimp Alla Vodka

$20.45

Shrimp Bella

$19.45

Shrimp Cacciatore

$18.45

Shrimp Caprese

$20.45

Shrimp Cremora

$20.45

Shrimp Diana

$20.95

Shrimp Modo Mio

$20.45

Shrimp Murphy

$20.45

Shrimp Ravioli

$20.45

Shrimp Scampi

$19.45

Shrimp Special

$21.45

Shrimp Tortellini

$19.95

Tour of Italy

$20.95

Veal Alla Vodka

$20.45

Weekly Special

$18.95

Portabello Mushroom Ravioli

$16.45

Valentines Special

$39.95

Steak Special

$28.00

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Cannelloni

$13.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Fettuccine

$13.95

Large Mac & Cheese

$14.45

Lasagna

$12.95

Linguini alla Carbonaroa

$13.95

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$15.45

Manicotti

$13.94

Pasta Combo Dish

$15.45

Penne Al Giardino

$12.95

Penne Arrabiata

$12.95

Penne Gorgonzola

$13.95

Spaghetti

$12.94

Spaghetti Works

$18.45

Sandwiches, Stromboli, Calzone

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.95

House Calzone

$8.95

Italian Meat Stromboli

$12.45

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Sausage & Pepper Sub

$11.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Stuffed NY Pizza

14" Stuffed Meat Lover

$26.95

18" Stuffed Meat Lover

$28.95

14" Stuffed Supreme

$29.95

18" Stuffed Supreme

$31.95

Deep Dish Sicilian Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish

$25.45

BYO Deep DIsh

$20.95

Cheese Deep Dish

$20.95

Chicken Alfredo Deep Dish

$30.95

Hawaiian Deep Dish

$25.45

Margherita Deep Dish

$21.45

Meat Lover Deep Dish

$25.45

New York, New York Deep Dish

$25.45

Paesana Deep Dish

$25.45

Quattro Deep Dish

$25.45

Romano Deep Dish

$25.45

Supreme Deep Dish

$25.45

Veggie Deep Dish

$25.45

Traditional NY Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.45

12" BYO Pizza

$10.95

12" Capricciosa

$16.45

12" Cheese

$10.95

12" Chik Alfredo

$17.95

12" Deliziosa

$16.45

12" Four Seasons

$16.45

12" Hawaiian

$16.45

12" Margherita

$16.45

12" Meat Lover

$16.45

12" New York, New York

$16.45

12" Paesana

$16.45

12" Pepperoni

$16.45

12" Quattro

$16.45

12" Ramano

$16.45

12" Supreme

$16.45

12" Veggie

$16.45

A La Carte/Sides

1 pc Shrimp Parm

$2.95

1 pc Chicken Parm

$8.45

1pc Eggplant Parm

$6.45

1 pc Grill Shr

$1.95

1 pc Salmon Filet

$15.45

12" Pizza Dough

$3.95

12oz NY Strip

$20.45

14" Pizza Dough

$4.45

18" Pizza Dough

$5.95

20 oz side of Pizza Sauce

$6.45

Plates 15 or less

$6.45

Plates 15 or more

$1.45

Herbs and Oil

$2.45

House Bread

$2.45

Italian Sausage Side

$5.45

Large Marinara

$6.45

Side Garlic Mash

$5.45

Side Gr. Chicken 2 pcs

$7.95

Side Grilled Veggies

$5.45

Side Meat Sauce

$5.45

Side Meatballs

$5.45

Side Mushrooms and Onions

$5.45

Side of Dressing

$0.95

Small Side Marinara

$1.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

790 Neches Street, Beaumont, TX 77701

Directions

