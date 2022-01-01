Katy restaurants you'll love

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Katy

Katy's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Thai
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Katy restaurants

Sucking Good Crawfish & More image

SEAFOOD

Sucking Good Crawfish & More

19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy

Avg 3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 PC Wings$16.99
w/fries and hushpuppies
Boiled Crawfish
Cajun Turkey Necks 1lb$8.99
More about Sucking Good Crawfish & More
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy image

 

The Social Pub and Grill- Katy

1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Fries$13.49
Shoe string fries loaded with cheese, our homemade pico, queso, and brisket topped with a jalapeño ranch
Brisket Burger$18.49
8oz beef patty with another 4oz of brisket added. Topped with BBQ, Cheddar, bacon, and an onion ring. Served with shoe string fries
Side Salad$3.99
Fresh Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing
More about The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
Orleans Seafood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl Seaf. Gumbo$8.39
Shrimp, Crawfish, Crabmeat & white rice. Served w/Garlic Bread
Boudin Balls$8.40
6 Boudin Balls served w/Fries & Remoulade sauce
Bowl Chix & Sausage$8.39
Chicken, Sausage & white rice. Served w / Garlic Bread
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
The Rouxpour image

 

The Rouxpour

2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Pasta Rouxpour$26.00
Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese
Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Fried Seafood Platter$36.00
Choose one, two, or three of our seafood items: catfish, oysters or shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce & French fries
More about The Rouxpour
Bar 1 Salads image

 

Bar 1 Salads

22756 Westheimer Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup
Please call to inquire about the soup of the day.
Gumbo
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Salad Wrap$8.00
More about Bar 1 Salads
Phat Eatery image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Malaysian Chicken Curry$18.00
ABF Chicken, galangal, pandan leaf, potato, turmeric
Malaysian Fried Rice$16.00
ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, belacan, yuchoy, tomato, and topped with fried egg,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg
Curry Laksa$15.00
Mild spicy coconut curry broth, home made curry powder, MIxed rice noodle and egg noodle, Jumbo prawns, chicken, bean sprouts, tofu
More about Phat Eatery
Grab N Go Tacos image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadilla Grande$8.99
Your choice of meat & melted shredded cheese stuffed inside soft flour tortillas. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Pico de Gallo
Personal Nachos$10.99
Nacho chips, shredded cheese, chile con queso, your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, jalapenos, refried beans, & topped with guacamole & sour cream.
TexMex Taco$3.50
Our Classic Taco with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Sour Cream on a soft flour tortilla
More about Grab N Go Tacos
Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

23511 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tomato Soup - Bowl$5.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Triple Grilled Cheese$11.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread. Served with a cup of piping hot tomato soup.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Dim Sum Box image

 

Dim Sum Box

1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shao Mai (Shrimp & Pork) Dumplings$5.55
Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings (4 pcs)
Lotus Leaf Chicken Sticky Rice$4.45
Steamed Sticky Rice w/ Pork, Chinese Sausage, Shitake Mushrooms, Sweet Pumpkin & Salted Egg Yolk Wrapped in a Lotus Leaf (1pc)
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns$3.75
Steamed Bun w/ Sweet Savory BBQ Pork Filling (3pcs)
More about Dim Sum Box
No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online image

 

No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online

5351-A 1st street, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shipping$9.00
If you want us to ship items to you, please select the shipping button. Then, in instructions please put your address. If you have any questions please contact us.
Phone- 281-693-7545
Email- Lindsey@nolabelbrew.com
NL Hoody 2XL$50.00
2XL- NL Xmas Tee$30.00
More about No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online
The Alley Texas image

 

The Alley Texas

23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brûlée Milk
Our most popular drink! The Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk Creme Brûlée combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba
Strawberry Lulu
Fresh strawberry, peach oolong tea, cane sugar, cheese foam.
Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Blueberry black milk tea. Dairy free
More about The Alley Texas
Tony's Italian Deli image

 

Tony's Italian Deli

6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm$11.95
Marinara, Italian Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread
Cannoli$3.95
Italian pastry filled with sweet cream and ricotta cheese, cherry and sprinkles
The DeVito$11.95
Genoa Salami, Ham, Marinara, Pepperoni, Marinara and fresh Mozzarella on a Crusty Italian Roll. Served Hot
More about Tony's Italian Deli
Crust Pizza Co. image

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co.

9920 GASTON RD, KATY

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10" Chz$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
12" Chz$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Mi Pueblito image

 

Mi Pueblito

402 S GRAND PKWY 102, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa Mediana$14.65
Medium grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
Mi Pueblito Kids$7.98
One choice of grilled steak, or chicken breast, or pork belly, or pork sausage, or fried egg, served with rice, red beans, or black beans, or lentils, and fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, or corn patty
Empanada De Carne$1.90
Deep fried corn masa pie stuffed with beef filling
More about Mi Pueblito
BB's Tex-Orleans image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

406 West Grand Parkway South, Park Row

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Oaks Burger$14.00
8oz patty grilled over oak wood fire, grilled brioche, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro ranch aioli on grilled brioche bun
Wings of Eight$15.00
crispy fried Wings and legs tossed in your choice of:
buffalo // house BBQ // sweet chili // lemon pepper
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

21799 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Elyson Cafe image

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzel with Mustard$6.99
Pretzel with Mustard. Our Homemade Artisan Beer Queso can be added.
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
French Dip$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
More about Elyson Cafe
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

3902 North Fry Rd, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
Carrots & Celery$1.75
A mix of carrots and celery sticks. Includes a choice of dipping sauce.
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
More about Wing Snob
Shevere Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shevere Bar

25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Chino ( Chinese Fried Rice)$9.99
Chinese fried rice venezuelan style, with veggies and protein of your choice.
Pollo agridulce (Sweet and Sour Chicken)$11.99
Deep fried chicken with sweet and sour Chinese sauce, onions and bell peppers.
Lumpias (Egg Rolls)$3.99
Egg rolls Filled with veggies and bbq pork
More about Shevere Bar
Ginger Thai image

 

Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Kee Mao$14.00
This dish by default is a "medium spicy" dish.
Pad Se Ewe$14.00
This dish by default is NOT SPICY at all.
Pad Thai$14.00
This dish by default is NOT SPICY at all.
More about Ginger Thai
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Le Mexicain$10.95
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, refried beans, cumin and cinnamon spiced carnitas, topped with chipotle sauce, crema, avocado, & cilantro
More about Sweet Paris
Armani Pizza & Pasta image

 

Armani Pizza & Pasta

6868 S Mason Rd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$12.99
Fettuccine topped with chicken and our homemade alfredo sauce
Fried Mushrooms 8pcs$4.99
Fried Cheese Sticks 6pcs$5.99
More about Armani Pizza & Pasta
YELO image

 

YELO

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Special Cold-Cut Combo Banh Mi$7.50
Chinese BBQ Pork Belly | Ham | Cha Lua (Vietnamese steamed pork roll) | house-made pâté | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | cilantro
Banh Mi - Curry Chicken$7.50
Curry Chicken | house-made garlic aioli | cucumber | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | cilantro | chicken curry sauce for dipping
Crispy Seasoned Tofu Banh Mi$7.00
YELO-seasoned crispy tofu | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | peanut hoisin sambal | cilantro
More about YELO
Island Fin Poke - Katy image

 

Island Fin Poke - Katy

9910 Gaston Road # 160, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke - Katy
Craft Burger Katy image

 

Craft Burger Katy

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER$8.75
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef
Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese
CRAFT BURGER$9.75
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese
ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, craft sauce and Double American cheese.
More about Craft Burger Katy
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
1. Egg Cuban Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with black beans & plantains
21. Cuban Taco$4.25
Choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine image

 

Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine

2004 South Mason Road Ste D, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$14.99
Tender black-angus skirt beef charbroiled to taste
Churrasco Steak$20.99
Grilled Angus skirt steak cooked to requested temperature, topped with sauté creamy mushroom sauce
More about Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

25830 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Avg 4.7 (468 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
Alegria Brazilian Grill image

 

Alegria Brazilian Grill

24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Alegria Brazilian Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Katy

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Tacos

Gumbo

Fried Rice

Egg Rolls

Curry

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston