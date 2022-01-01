Katy restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD
Sucking Good Crawfish & More
19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy
|Popular items
|12 PC Wings
|$16.99
w/fries and hushpuppies
|Boiled Crawfish
|Cajun Turkey Necks 1lb
|$8.99
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$13.49
Shoe string fries loaded with cheese, our homemade pico, queso, and brisket topped with a jalapeño ranch
|Brisket Burger
|$18.49
8oz beef patty with another 4oz of brisket added. Topped with BBQ, Cheddar, bacon, and an onion ring. Served with shoe string fries
|Side Salad
|$3.99
Fresh Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|Popular items
|Bowl Seaf. Gumbo
|$8.39
Shrimp, Crawfish, Crabmeat & white rice. Served w/Garlic Bread
|Boudin Balls
|$8.40
6 Boudin Balls served w/Fries & Remoulade sauce
|Bowl Chix & Sausage
|$8.39
Chicken, Sausage & white rice. Served w / Garlic Bread
The Rouxpour
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY
|Popular items
|Creamy Pasta Rouxpour
|$26.00
Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese
|Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice
|Fried Seafood Platter
|$36.00
Choose one, two, or three of our seafood items: catfish, oysters or shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce & French fries
Bar 1 Salads
22756 Westheimer Parkway, Katy
|Popular items
|Soup
Please call to inquire about the soup of the day.
|Gumbo
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
|Salad Wrap
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy
|Popular items
|Malaysian Chicken Curry
|$18.00
ABF Chicken, galangal, pandan leaf, potato, turmeric
|Malaysian Fried Rice
|$16.00
ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, belacan, yuchoy, tomato, and topped with fried egg,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg
|Curry Laksa
|$15.00
Mild spicy coconut curry broth, home made curry powder, MIxed rice noodle and egg noodle, Jumbo prawns, chicken, bean sprouts, tofu
Grab N Go Tacos
94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Grande
|$8.99
Your choice of meat & melted shredded cheese stuffed inside soft flour tortillas. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Pico de Gallo
|Personal Nachos
|$10.99
Nacho chips, shredded cheese, chile con queso, your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, jalapenos, refried beans, & topped with guacamole & sour cream.
|TexMex Taco
|$3.50
Our Classic Taco with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Sour Cream on a soft flour tortilla
Mo's Irish Pub
23511 Katy Freeway, Katy
|Popular items
|Tomato Soup - Bowl
|$5.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$11.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread. Served with a cup of piping hot tomato soup.
Dim Sum Box
1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Shao Mai (Shrimp & Pork) Dumplings
|$5.55
Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings (4 pcs)
|Lotus Leaf Chicken Sticky Rice
|$4.45
Steamed Sticky Rice w/ Pork, Chinese Sausage, Shitake Mushrooms, Sweet Pumpkin & Salted Egg Yolk Wrapped in a Lotus Leaf (1pc)
|Steamed BBQ Pork Buns
|$3.75
Steamed Bun w/ Sweet Savory BBQ Pork Filling (3pcs)
No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online
5351-A 1st street, Katy
|Popular items
|Shipping
|$9.00
If you want us to ship items to you, please select the shipping button. Then, in instructions please put your address. If you have any questions please contact us.
Phone- 281-693-7545
Email- Lindsey@nolabelbrew.com
|NL Hoody 2XL
|$50.00
|2XL- NL Xmas Tee
|$30.00
The Alley Texas
23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130, Katy
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brûlée Milk
Our most popular drink! The Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk Creme Brûlée combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba
|Strawberry Lulu
Fresh strawberry, peach oolong tea, cane sugar, cheese foam.
|Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Blueberry black milk tea. Dairy free
Tony's Italian Deli
6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$11.95
Marinara, Italian Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread
|Cannoli
|$3.95
Italian pastry filled with sweet cream and ricotta cheese, cherry and sprinkles
|The DeVito
|$11.95
Genoa Salami, Ham, Marinara, Pepperoni, Marinara and fresh Mozzarella on a Crusty Italian Roll. Served Hot
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co.
9920 GASTON RD, KATY
|Popular items
|10" Chz
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
|12" Chz
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Mi Pueblito
402 S GRAND PKWY 102, Katy
|Popular items
|Bandeja Paisa Mediana
|$14.65
Medium grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
|Mi Pueblito Kids
|$7.98
One choice of grilled steak, or chicken breast, or pork belly, or pork sausage, or fried egg, served with rice, red beans, or black beans, or lentils, and fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, or corn patty
|Empanada De Carne
|$1.90
Deep fried corn masa pie stuffed with beef filling
BB's Tex-Orleans
406 West Grand Parkway South, Park Row
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart
|$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Popular items
|The Oaks Burger
|$14.00
8oz patty grilled over oak wood fire, grilled brioche, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro ranch aioli on grilled brioche bun
|Wings of Eight
|$15.00
crispy fried Wings and legs tossed in your choice of:
buffalo // house BBQ // sweet chili // lemon pepper
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
21799 Katy Freeway, Katy
|Popular items
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
|Popular items
|Pretzel with Mustard
|$6.99
Pretzel with Mustard. Our Homemade Artisan Beer Queso can be added.
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|French Dip
|$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
3902 North Fry Rd, Katy
|Popular items
|Regular Fry
|$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
|Carrots & Celery
|$1.75
A mix of carrots and celery sticks. Includes a choice of dipping sauce.
|8pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Shevere Bar
25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy
|Popular items
|Arroz Chino ( Chinese Fried Rice)
|$9.99
Chinese fried rice venezuelan style, with veggies and protein of your choice.
|Pollo agridulce (Sweet and Sour Chicken)
|$11.99
Deep fried chicken with sweet and sour Chinese sauce, onions and bell peppers.
|Lumpias (Egg Rolls)
|$3.99
Egg rolls Filled with veggies and bbq pork
Ginger Thai
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mao
|$14.00
This dish by default is a "medium spicy" dish.
|Pad Se Ewe
|$14.00
This dish by default is NOT SPICY at all.
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
This dish by default is NOT SPICY at all.
Sweet Paris
23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120, KATY
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
|Le Mexicain
|$10.95
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, refried beans, cumin and cinnamon spiced carnitas, topped with chipotle sauce, crema, avocado, & cilantro
Armani Pizza & Pasta
6868 S Mason Rd, Katy
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$12.99
Fettuccine topped with chicken and our homemade alfredo sauce
|Fried Mushrooms 8pcs
|$4.99
|Fried Cheese Sticks 6pcs
|$5.99
YELO
23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy
|Popular items
|Special Cold-Cut Combo Banh Mi
|$7.50
Chinese BBQ Pork Belly | Ham | Cha Lua (Vietnamese steamed pork roll) | house-made pâté | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | cilantro
|Banh Mi - Curry Chicken
|$7.50
Curry Chicken | house-made garlic aioli | cucumber | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | cilantro | chicken curry sauce for dipping
|Crispy Seasoned Tofu Banh Mi
|$7.00
YELO-seasoned crispy tofu | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | peanut hoisin sambal | cilantro
Island Fin Poke - Katy
9910 Gaston Road # 160, Katy
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Craft Burger Katy
21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy
|Popular items
|CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER
|$8.75
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef
Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese
|CRAFT BURGER
|$9.75
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese
|ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
|$15.00
Double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, craft sauce and Double American cheese.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|Popular items
|53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
|1. Egg Cuban Taco
|$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with black beans & plantains
|21. Cuban Taco
|$4.25
Choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine
2004 South Mason Road Ste D, KATY
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
Tender black-angus skirt beef charbroiled to taste
|Churrasco Steak
|$20.99
Grilled Angus skirt steak cooked to requested temperature, topped with sauté creamy mushroom sauce
