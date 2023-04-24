Restaurant header imageView gallery

Philly Flats

review star

No reviews yet

24025 Katy Fwy, Suite L.

Katy, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Cheese Steaks

With (Wit) or Without (Wit out) Onions! Your Call! Add Sweet Peppers or Hot Cherry Peppers! We offer a No Bun Option on all sandwich menu items!
Original Philly Cheese Steak

Original Philly Cheese Steak

$14.25

6 ounces of thin sliced marinated rib eye steak with or without onions, with choice of American cheese or Provolone on an Amoroso Roll.

Whiz

Whiz

$14.50

6 ounces of thin sliced marinated rib eye steak with or without onions, slathered with Cheese Whiz on an Amoroso Roll. A Philly favorite!

Plain Steak

$14.75

8 ounces of thin sliced marinated rib eye steak on an Amoroso Roll.

Pizza Steak

$14.25

6 ounces of thin sliced marinated rib eye with choice of cheese. Topped with our house made marinara sauce on an Amoroso roll. A hometown favorite!

Quaker Steak

Quaker Steak

$15.25

Our biggest Philly, enough to share! 6 ounces of thin sliced marinated rib eye with choice of cheese, grilled onions, fresh mushrooms and choice of hot or sweet peppers on an Amoroso Roll.

Phillydilla

$14.50

6 ounces of thin sliced rib eye with American cheese, with or without onions and your choice of either hot or sweet peppers stuffed between two large tortillas. Served with side of sour cream.

Chicken Philly Cheese

$13.25

6 ounces of thin sliced chicken breast meat with our house seasoning with choice of American cheese or Provolone on an Amoroso Roll.

Chicken Whiz

$13.50

6 ounces of thin sliced chicken breast meat with our house seasoning, with or without onions, slathered with Cheese Whiz on an Amoroso Roll. A Philly favorite!

Plain Chicken Philly

$13.75

8 ounces of thin sliced chicken breast meat with our house seasoning on an Amoroso Roll.

Chicken Pizza Philly

$13.25

6 ounces of thin sliced chicken breast meat with our house seasoning, with choice of cheese. Topped with our house made marinara sauce on an Amoroso roll. A hometown favorite!

Chicken Quaker

$14.25

Our biggest Philly, enough to share! 6 ounces of chicken breast meat with our house seasoning with choice of cheese, grilled onions, fresh mushrooms and choice of hot or sweet peppers on an Amoroso Roll.

Chicken Phillydilla

$13.50

6 ounces of thin sliced chicken breast meat with our house seasoning, with American cheese, with or without onions and your choice of either hot or sweet peppers stuffed between two large tortillas. Served with side of sour cream.

Hoagies

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$15.00

6 ounces of thin sliced marinated rib eye with your choice of cheese with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on an Amoroso roll.

Chicken Cheese Hoagie

$14.00

6 ounces of our chicken breast meat with house seasoning. Topped with your choice of cheese, with or without onions, hot or sweet peppers and served with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on an Amoroso roll

Meat Ball Hoagie

Meat Ball Hoagie

$14.25

Our homemade meatballs with our house made marinara sauce “gravy” on an Amoroso roll with provolone cheese.

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$15.00

Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Hot Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Italian Seasoning. Traditionally made with oil and vinegar. Proudly serving Boar’s Head Meats

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$15.25

6 ounces of our chicken breast meat with house seasoning and Buffalo Sauce. Topped with your choice of cheese, with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on an Amoroso roll.

Kim’s Hot Italian Hoagie

$15.00

Grilled Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Hot Capicola, Provolone, American, and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Proudly serving Boar’s Head Meats

American Hoagie

$15.00

Your choice of Ham or Turkey or a combination of both. Select you choice your cheese with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and onions on an Amoroso roll.

Veggie Philly Hoagie

$14.50

Fresh grilled vegetables seasoned to perfection (Zucchini, Onions, Red, Yellow and Green Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms) served with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on an Amoroso roll. Add your choice of cheese and marinara sauce!

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.00

100% Wagyu beef raised in Texas. A 1/3 lb. beef patty on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of toppings!

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.75

100% Wagyu beef raised in Texas. A 1/3 lb. beef patty with your choice of American, Cheddar or Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of toppings!

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$15.75

100% Wagyu beef raised in Texas. A 1/3 lb. beef patty with 4 ounces of sliced rib eye and your choice of cheese. Add Grilled Onions or Peppers to your order

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.25

100% Wagyu beef raised in Texas. A 1/3 lb. beef patty with fresh grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of toppings!

Yo Adrian Burger

$14.25

100% Wagyu beef raised in Texas. A 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with American cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted brioche bun with Thousand Island dressing.

Texan Burger

Texan Burger

$14.85

100% Wagyu beef raised in Texas. A 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with fried onion rings and BBQ sauce slathered on a toasted brioche bun. Add cheese or your choice of toppings!

Apollo Burger

Apollo Burger

$14.50

100% Wagyu beef raised in Texas. A 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with blue cheese crumbles and buffalo sauce slathered on a toasted brioche bun. Add your choice of toppings!

Angus Hamburger

$10.00

Angus Cheese Burger

$10.75

Knock-Out Wings & Tenders

5 pc Knock-Out Wings

5 pc Knock-Out Wings

$9.25

Flavors: Naked, Lemon Pepper, BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Texas Heat, Sweet Teriyaki, Sweet Red Chile

10 pc Knock-Out Wings

10 pc Knock-Out Wings

$17.00

Flavors: Naked, Lemon Pepper, BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Texas Heat, Sweet Teriyaki, Sweet Red Chile

15 pc Knock-Out Wings

15 pc Knock-Out Wings

$26.00

Flavors: Naked, Lemon Pepper, BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Texas Heat, Sweet Teriyaki, Sweet Red Chile

20 pc Knock-Out Wings

20 pc Knock-Out Wings

$35.00

Flavors: Naked, Lemon Pepper, BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Texas Heat, Sweet Teriyaki, Sweet Red Chile

Boneless Wing Basket

Boneless Wing Basket

$10.25

8 Boneless Wings with fries and dipping sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.25

3 Chicken Tenders with fries and dipping sauce

Side Bites

French Fries

$4.25

Thick cut skin on crispy French fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.75

Thick cut skin on crispy French fries dusted with our house seasoning

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Thick cut skin on crispy French fries topped with Cheese Whiz

Phanatic Fries

Phanatic Fries

$10.25

Thick cut skin on French fries with Cheese Whiz, 4 ounces of rib eye steak and grilled onions. Add fresh grilled mushrooms, hot or sweet peppers for $.75 extra. A fan favorite!

Onion Rings

$4.75

Our thick cut onion rings breaded and fried to perfection

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

6 mozzarella sticks with our house made Marinara Sauce!

Side Bites Sampler Platter

Side Bites Sampler Platter

$15.75

3 piece Knock-Out Wings, Mini Phillydilla, 2 Mozzarella Sticks and a Philly Eggroll. Served with our homemade marinara sauce, cheese whiz, side of sour cream and your choice of wing sauce.

Crispy Potato Chips

$4.00

Thin sliced, skin on potato chips fried made to order.

Gritty's Chips

$6.75

Our made to order chips with cheese whiz and bacon!

Philly Eggrolls

$9.75

(2) Homemade eggrolls stuffed with 4 ounces of thin sliced marinated rib eye steak, grilled onions, red peppers and American Cheese wrapped and fried to perfection. Served with a side of Marinara sauce and Cheese Whiz

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Desserts

Cranberry Cheesecake

Cranberry Cheesecake

$5.75

Not your ordinary Cheesecake, a slice of heaven with a little sin.

Brownie

$3.25

Topped with or without chocolate syrup

Brownie à la Mode

$5.75

Served with your choice of a 6oz scoop of Blue Bell Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream and topped with or without chocolate syrup

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$1.95

(2) Chocolate Chip Cookies made with Hershey’s Chocolate Chips

Sunday Special Brownie

$2.00

Sunday Special Brownie a la Mode

$3.00

Add-On Items

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Extra Side of Whiz

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Habanero Mango Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Texas Heat

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS COMBOS

All Kids Combos include 12oz Fountain Drink/Ice Tea with your choice of a chocolate chip cookie or a scoop of Blue Bell vanilla or chocolate ice cream!

4” Original Cheese Steak Kids Combo

$10.50

4” Original Cheese Steak with bag of chips & 12oz Fountain Drink/Ice Tea with your choice of a chocolate chip cookie or a scoop of Blue Bell vanilla or chocolate ice cream!

1/4 lb Angus Burger Kids Combo

$10.50

1/4 lb Angus Burger with bag of chips & 12oz Fountain Drink/Ice Tea with your choice of a chocolate chip cookie or a scoop of Blue Bell vanilla or chocolate ice cream!

3 pc Chicken Tender Basket Kids Combo

3 pc Chicken Tender Basket Kids Combo

$10.50

3 pc Chicken Tenders with fries & 12oz Fountain Drink/Ice Tea with your choice of a chocolate chip cookie or a scoop of Blue Bell vanilla or chocolate ice cream!

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Dr Pepper

$2.19

Blue Powerade

$2.19

Barq's Root Beer

$2.19

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.19

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.19

Bottled Water

$2.19
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cheese Steaks, Hoagies, Hamburgers and Wings

Website

Location

24025 Katy Fwy, Suite L., Katy, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Frio to Go - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
24449 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Alegria Brazilian Grill - 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700
orange starNo Reviews
24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
23511 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
406 West Grand Parkway South Park Row, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy Houston, TX 77494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1109 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston