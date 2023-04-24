Philly Flats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cheese Steaks, Hoagies, Hamburgers and Wings
Location
24025 Katy Fwy, Suite L., Katy, TX 77494
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alegria Brazilian Grill - 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700
No Reviews
24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurant
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
No Reviews
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road Katy, TX 77494
View restaurant