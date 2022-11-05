  • Home
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road

suite 100

Katy, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Viet baguette - Bánh Mì
Fresh Spring Rolls
Crispy Egg Roll (3)

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$5.25+

Fresh Spring Roll (2) Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with lettuce, bean sprouts and vermicelli noodle. Protein Options: Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Tofu , Veggies. Dipping Sauce: Peanut sauce or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.

Crispy Egg Roll (3)

Crispy Egg Roll (3)

$5.99

Hand-crafted eggrolls with shirmp, pork, chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root. Garnish: lettuce, pickle carrot. Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.

Fried wonton

Fried wonton

$5.99

Crispy wonton mixed with pork inside served with sweet & sour sauce.

Wonton soup

Wonton soup

$6.25

Steamed wonton mixed with pork inside topped with green onions & served with beef broth .

TRIPLE S Chicken Wings

TRIPLE S Chicken Wings

$9.99+
Vietnamese Grilled Pork Sausage

Vietnamese Grilled Pork Sausage

$8.99

marinade ground pork mixed well served with lettuce , cucumber , carrot.

Bánh Mì - Viet baguette

Viet baguette - Bánh Mì

Viet baguette - Bánh Mì

$8.99+

A baguette with a soft inside and crispy crust filled with your choice of protein , buttery house made Việt-style butter, pickled carrot, cucumber, fresh cilantro .

Viet's Style Loaded Wedges Fries

Loaded Wedges Fries

Loaded Wedges Fries

$15.99+

Fries Loaded Wedges topped with choice of your meat and mozzarella cheese served with special sauce on the side.

Bánh Bao - BAO Bun

Bao

Bao

$6.25+

Fluffy steamed bun filled with flavourful choice of meats, pickled carrot and fresh scallions .

Bánh Cuốn - Steamed Rice Paper Roll

Vietnamese Lemongrass Grilled Pork Steamed Rice Roll -

Vietnamese Lemongrass Grilled Pork Steamed Rice Roll -

$13.50Out of stock

Hand-roll fresh steamed paper roll with lemongrass pork on the side and vietnamese ham(cha lua). Garnish : carrot , beansprout , chilis, mints and fish sauce.

Specialties

Rock & Roll Beef with Fried Rice

Rock & Roll Beef with Fried Rice

$18.47

Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion served with fried rice salad & lime pepper sauce.

Short Rib Phở Beef Noodle Soup

Short Rib Phở Beef Noodle Soup

$15.99

Classic Beef noodle soup combination with short rib , eye round, brisket, soft tendon , fatty brisket , tripe and meatballs.

Yellow noodles - Mì Quảng

Yellow noodles - Mì Quảng

$13.50

Quang’s style yellow noodle with season fried shrimp, braised pork and fried whole egg top it with peanut, green onion , cilantro , crispy rice cake served with fresh banana flowers , mint, lectures and bean sprout .

Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$15.99

Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with short rib, eye round , beef shank , steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.

Sizzling Filet Mignon Beef & Egg

Sizzling Filet Mignon Beef & Egg

$18.47

Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion egg & pate ,served with bread, lettuce, tomato and cucumber & homemade butter on the side.

Viet's Style Fried Chicken

Viet's Style Fried Chicken

$12.95

Quarter leg chicken deep-fried served with white rice ,cucumber, tomato, & lettuce, picked cabbage served with house special sweet sauce

TRIPLE S - Sweet & Sour Noodles

TRIPLE S - Sweet & Sour Noodles

$18.00+

Stir-fried rice noodles and beansprouts with speacial sauce topped it with peanut and green onion - Wrapped with an egg crepe.

Phở - Beef Noodle Soup

Short Rib Phở Beef Noodle Soup

Short Rib Phở Beef Noodle Soup

$15.99

Classic Beef noodle soup combination with short rib , eye round, brisket, soft tendon , fatty brisket , tripe and meatballs.

Combination Phở

Combination Phở

$12.25+

Classic Beef noodle soup combination with eye round, brisket, soft tendon , fatty brisket , tripe and meatballs. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeño.

Build Your Own Phở

Build Your Own Phở

$11.25+

Delicious classic Vietnamese beef noodle soup consisting of broth, pho noodles, choice of meats, topped with green onion, red onion, cilantro. Served with jalapanos, limes, basil and beansprount on the side

Filet Mignon Phở

Filet Mignon Phở

$12.95+

Noodle soup with FILET MIGNON BEEF. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.

Shrimp Phở

Shrimp Phở

$12.95+

Noodle soup with SHIRMP. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green ôin Allergy: Gluten & Shellfish.

Chicken Phở

Chicken Phở

$11.00+

Noodle soup with CHICKEN. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion

Wonton Phở

Wonton Phở

$11.00+

Noodle soup with WONTON. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion

Tofu Phở

Tofu Phở

$11.00+

Noodle soup with TOFU. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion

No Meat Phở

$9.00+

Noodle with beef broth . Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion

Vegetarian Phở

Vegetarian Phở

$12.99

Delisous Vegetarian veggies Soup consisting of broth, phở noodles, mushrooms, broccoli, carrot , white cabbge, celery, tofu, topped with onion, red onion, cilantro. Served with beansprouts , jalapenos, limes and basil on the side.

Beef Pho Broth

$6.00

Side Order

Bún Bò Huế - Spicy Beef Noodle

Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$15.99

Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with short rib, eye round , beef shank , steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.

Traditional Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Traditional Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$13.50

Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with beef shank , tendon, steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.

Filet Mignon Spicy Beef Noodle

$13.95
Shrimp Spicy Beef Noodle

Shrimp Spicy Beef Noodle

$13.95
Chicken (white) Spicy Beef Noodle

Chicken (white) Spicy Beef Noodle

$11.99

Side order

BBH Broth

$6.00

Cơm Chiên - Grilled Meats Fried Rice

Shredded Beef Ribeye Fried Rice

Shredded Beef Ribeye Fried Rice

$14.95

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with shredded grilled beef , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Grilled Shrimp Fried Rice

Grilled Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with grilled shrimp , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Grilled Pork Fried Rice

Grilled Pork Fried Rice

$14.95

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with shredded grilled pork, egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Grilled Chicken Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with grilled chicken , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$14.95

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with Shrimp , Chicken , Chinese Sausage, egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Lemongrass grilled pork Fried Rice

$14.95

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with LEMONGRASS PORK , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Grilled Pork Chop Fried Rice

Grilled Pork Chop Fried Rice

$14.95Out of stock

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with Pork CHOP , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Chinese sausage Fried Rice

$14.95Out of stock

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with Chinese Sausage , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.95

Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with TOFU , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.

Grilled pork sausages Fried Rice

$14.95

No Meat Fried Rice

$7.99

Side Order

Cơm - Rice

Rock & Roll Filet Mignon Beef White Rice

Rock & Roll Filet Mignon Beef White Rice

$15.99

Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion served with white rice salad & lime pepper sauce.

Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef White Rice

Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef White Rice

$15.99

Seared beef tenderloin with lemongrass diced onions, jalapenos, bean sprout and garlic. Served with salad mix, tomatoes, and pickle carrot with house-made vinaigrette and side jasmine rice.

Shredded Beef Ribeye White Rice

Shredded Beef Ribeye White Rice

$14.95

Grilled beef with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Grilled Pork White Rice

Grilled Pork White Rice

$12.00

Honey Grilled Pork Glaze with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Grilled Shrimp White Rice

Grilled Shrimp White Rice

$13.00

Honey Grilled Shrimp Glaze with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Grilled Chicken White Rice

Grilled Chicken White Rice

$11.00

Honey Grilled Chicken Glaze with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Lemongrass Grilled Pork White Rice

$12.00

Lemongrass grilled pork with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Tofu White Rice

Tofu White Rice

$11.00
Grilled Pork Sausage White Rice

Grilled Pork Sausage White Rice

$12.00

Grilled Pork Sausage with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Side Order

Bún - Vermicelli

Rock & Roll Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli

Rock & Roll Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli

$15.99

Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion served with vermicelli salad.

Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli

Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli

$15.99

Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with lemongrass, garlic, jalapeno, onion , beansprout served with vermicelli salad.

Shredded Beef Ribeye Vermicelli

Shredded Beef Ribeye Vermicelli

$14.95

Grilled beef with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$12.00

Grilled pork with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$13.00

Grilled shirmp with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$11.00

Grilled chicken with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Lemongrass Grilled Pork Vermicelli

Lemongrass Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$12.00

Lemongrass grilled pork with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Crispy Fried Egg Roll Vermicelli

Crispy Fried Egg Roll Vermicelli

$11.00

Crispy Egg Roll with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Tofu Vermicelli

Tofu Vermicelli

$11.00

Tofu with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Grilled Pork Sausage Vermicelli

Grilled Pork Sausage Vermicelli

$12.00

Grilled pork sausage with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce

Side Order

Kid’s Menu

Kid Noodle Soup - Phở

$7.00

Kid's Beef or Chicken Pho Choice of Pho meats , eye round steak or meatball or brisket or chicken.

Kid Steam Rice - Cơm trẻ em

$7.00

Kid Vermicelli - Bún trẻ em

$7.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Ice Tea

$1.95

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hot tea

$3.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Taro Latte

Taro Latte

$5.00

Brown Sugar Boba

$5.50

Deserts

raising cookie

raising cookie

$4.99
banana chip

banana chip

$6.24

Party Trays

Party Tray - Fried Rice

$45.00+

Party Tray - 40 Wings $55

$55.00

Party Tray - Pad Thai

$50.00+

Party Tray - Crispy Egg Roll (50pcs)

$75.00

Party Tray - Spring Rolls (50pcs)

$90.00

Party Tray - Fried Wonton (50pcs)

$50.00

Party Tray - Grilled Pork Sausage ( Nem Nuong) ( 30pcs)

$85.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Vietnamese cuisine using authentic ingredients passed down from generation to generation.

Website

Location

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, suite 100, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
23511 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
406 West Grand Parkway South Park Row, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Frio to Go - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
24449 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Alegria Brazilian Grill - 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700
orange starNo Reviews
24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy Houston, TX 77494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston