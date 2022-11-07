A map showing the location of RASOI & Oh! Pizza View gallery
Indian

RASOI & Oh! Pizza

4603 FM 1463 STE 500

KATY, TX 77494

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Paneer Tikka Pizza (12")
Butter Naan

Weekly Specials

Corn 'n Keema Pizza (12")

$15.99

Chicken Keema and pulled Chicken with jalapeno, cilantro and ginger on a Sweet Corn Pizza Sauce

Oh! Pizza (Veg)

Four Cheese Pizza (12")

$10.99

Monterey Jack, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Pizza

Margherita Pizza (12")

$10.99Out of stock

Classic Margherita Pizza

Mac & Cheese Pizza (12")

$11.99Out of stock

Four Season Veggie Pizza (12")

$14.99

Mushrooms, Mix olives, Bell Pepper, onions, black truffle oil with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Fungi Pizza (12")

$13.99

Three different types of Mushrooms with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Veggie Deluxe Pizza (12")

$14.99

Green Peas, corn, carrots, beans, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Veggie Alfredo Pizza (12")

$14.99

Mushrooms, Mix olives, Bell Pepper, onions, tomatoes with Alfredo Pizza Sauce and cheese

Mediterranean Pizza (12")

$14.99

Baby spinach, black olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Tandoori Gobhi Pizza (12")

$14.99

Barbequed Cauliflower, jalapenos, black olives with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Achari Veg Pizza (12")

$14.99

Cauliflower, brocolli, carrorts, zuccinni, yellow squash, mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese

Achari Paneer Pizza (12")

$15.99

Paneer (Indian Cheese cubes), Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese

Chatpata Veg Pizza (12")

$14.99

Aloo tikki, jalapenos, pineapple drizzled with sweet, spicy, tangy sauces

Gobhi 65 Pizza (12")

$14.99

Barbequed Cauliflower, jalapenos, black olives with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Paneer 65 Pizza (12")

$15.99

Paneer 65, mix olives, roasted red bell peppers, onions with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and cheese

Paneer Tikka Pizza (12")

$15.99

Paneer (Indian Cheese cubes), Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese

Spinach Feta Pizza (12")

$13.99

Fresh spinach and feta cheese with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

One Topping Pizza (12")

$10.99

Oh! Pizza (Non-Veg)

Tandoori Chicken Pizza (12")

$15.99

Pulled Tandoori Chicken, Pineapple, Onions, Bell Pepper with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheeseand Cheese

Mix Kabab Pizza (12")

$15.99

Chicken Boti, Malai Boti, Chicken Chapali Kabab, pineapple, mix bell peppers, jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese

Chicken 65 Pizza (12")

$15.99

Chicken 65, mix olives, roasted red bell peppers, onions with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and cheese

Chapali Kabab Pizza (12")

$15.99

Chicken chapali Kabab, fresh jalapeno, roasted red peppers, bell peppers, diced tomatoes with Indian twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and cheese

Achari Chicken Pizza (12")

$15.99

Grilled boneless chicken, Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese

Chicken Schezwan Pizza (12")

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Schezwan Sauce, spices and Cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza (12")

$15.99

Grilled chicken, onions, mixed bell peppers, mixed olives, tomato with Alfredo Sauce and cheese

Chicken Sausage Pizza (12")

$13.99

Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Pizza (12")

$14.99

Black Pepper Chicken Pizza (12")

$15.99

Black pepper marinated grilled chicken with mix bell peppers, black olives with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (12")

$15.99

Grilled chicken, fresh jalapeno, roasted red peppers drizzled with Buffalo sauce.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Pizza (12")

$15.99

Turkey bacon, fresh jalapenos, roasted red pepper drizzled with ranch sauce

Hawaiian Dream Pizza (12")

$14.99

Grilled chicken, pineapple, mix olives, diced tomatoes with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Smoky Delight Pizza (12")

$14.99

Smoked chicken, turkey bacon, smoked chicken sausage, bell peppers, onions with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese

Pepperoni Pizza (12")

$11.99

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Three Pepperoni Pizza (12")

$10.99

Appetizer - Veg

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Crisp batter fried paneer tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot and sour chilli sauce

Gobhi 65

$12.99

Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in special sauce made with yogurt, spices and curry leaves

Paneer 65

$13.99

Crisp batter fried paneer tossed in special sauce made with yogurt, spices and curry leaves

Chatpata Gobhi

$12.99

Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in slightly sweet, spicy and tangy sauce

Veg Manchurian

$12.99

Crisp batter fried mix veg balls tossed in slightly sweet, sour and manchurian sauce

Gobhi Manchurian

$12.99

Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in slightly sweet, sour and manchurian sauce

Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Barbequed Paneer Cubes, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices

Malai Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Barbequed Paneer Cubes, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices

Schezwan Paneer

$13.99

Crisp batter fried paneer tossed in moderately hot, spicy, sweet and flavorful schezwan sauce

Schezwan Gobhi

$12.99

Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in moderately hot, spicy, sweet and flavorful schezwan sauce

Masala Fries

$5.99

Flavorful Indian style Potato French Fries

Appetizer - NonVeg

Chicken 65

$13.99

Crisp batter fried boneless chicken tossed in special sauce made with yogurt, spices and curry leaves

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Crisp batter fried boneless chicken tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot and sour chilli sauce

Schezwan Chicken

$13.99

Crisp batter fried boneless chicken tossed in moderately hot, spicy, sweet and flavorful schezwan sauce

Tandoori Leg Quarters

$13.99

Chicken Leg Quarters, marinated with tenderizing mixture of yogurt and spices, barbequed in clay oven

Malai Leg Quarters

$13.99

Chicken Leg Quarters, marinated with tenderizing mixture of yogurt and spices, barbequed in clay oven

Achari Boti

$13.99

Barbequed boneless chicken, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices, with a slightly indian pickle flavor

Chicken Boti

$13.99

Barbequed boneless chicken, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices

Malai Boti

$13.99

Barbequed boneless chicken, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt, cream and spices

Tandoori Goat Chops

$17.99

Tender Goat Chops, marinated with tenderizing mixture of yogurt and spices, barbequed in clay oven

Fries-Wings-Sides

Masala Fries

$5.99

Flavorful Indian style Potato French Fries

Onion Rings

$5.99

Classic Onion Rings

Masala Onion Rings

$6.99

Flavorful Indian style Onion Rings

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Classic Mozzarella Sticks

Masala Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Flavorful Indian Style Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Masala Chicken Wings

$12.99

Chat & Snacks

Dahi Bhalle

$9.99Out of stock

Bhalle (fried flour balls), topped with tangy-sweet tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney along with yogurt

Aloo Tikki Chat

$9.99

Fried potato patties, topped with chickpeas curry, tangy-sweet tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney along with yogurt

Samosa Chat

$9.99

Smashed samosas (potato stuffed deep fried pastry), topped with chickpeas curry, tangy-sweet tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney along with yogurt

Chole Kulcha / Bhatura

$13.99

Amrtisari Chole served with your choice of bread. (Recommended Amritsari Stuffed Kulcha)

Aloo Puri

$12.99Out of stock

Punjabi dhaba style potato curry served with Puris

Cheezy Jalapenos

$5.99Out of stock

Deep Fried Battered Jalapenos, filled with melted cheese

Dahi Kabab

$8.99

Deep Fried Soft vegetarian kebabs made with hung curd (yogurt) and cheese

Veg Spring Rolls

$6.99

Vegetable filled, thin and crispy spring rolls

Samosa (2 pcs)

$3.99

Potato stuffed deep fried pastries

Chicken Samosa

$4.49Out of stock

Chicken stuffed deep fried pastries

Dishes - Veg

Amritsari Chole

$12.99

Flavorful chickpeas curry prepared in a traditional North Indian Punjabi Dhaba Style.

Dal Makhni

$12.99

Creamy Black lentils curry, slow cooked to bring out the rich and unique texture.

Aloo Tarkari

$12.99

Slow cooked potatoes cooked in a flavorful tomato and onion based sauce.

Punjabi Baigan Bharta

$12.99

Smoky mashed eggplants in a sautéed, tangy, spiced base of onions, tomatoes and spices

Kolhapuri Mix Veg

$13.99

Flavorful and aromatic mix veg curry from the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (India). **Contains Peanuts, sesame**

Veg Korma

$13.99

Mix Vegetables cooked in a creamy and aromatic gravy of yogurt and sautéed onion and tomato

Kadai Veg

$13.99

Rich, aromatic mix vegetable semi-dry curry made in Kadai (Indian wok)

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Paneer prepared in a smooth spinach based sauce

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Rich, aromatic Paneer and mix vegetable semi-dry curry made in a Kadai (Indian wok)

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Paneer cooked in a rich and buttery cashew, onion, tomato and cream based gravy

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Delicious fried balls of potato and paneer cooked in a rich, creamy mild gravy made with onions, tomatoes

Dishes - NonVeg

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Boneless Chicken, onions, bell peppers, marinated with yogurt and spices, barbequed and then tossed in a creamy tomato based gravy

Sardarji Butter Chicken

$14.99

Barbequed boneless chicken cooked in a rich and buttery cashew, onion, tomato and cream based gravy

Kolhapuri Chicken

$14.99

Flavorful and aromatic chicken (bone-in) curry from the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (India). **Contains Peanuts, sesame**

Mughlai Chicken

$14.99

Chicken (bone-in) cooked in a creamy and aromatic gravy of yogurt and sautéed onion and tomato

Amritsari Chicken

$14.99

Flavorful and aromatic chicken (bone-in) curry from Amritsar, Punjab (India)

Anda Gotala (Egg Masala)

$13.99

Boiled Egg cooked in flavorful onion, tomato based gravy, finished off with a pan-fried egg omelet.

Goat Dum Curry

$16.99

Bhunna Goat

$16.99

Bread

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Soft flatbread made of Whole Wheat Flour, baked in tandoor (Clay oven), glazed with butter

Tandoori Roti (No Butter)

$3.99

Soft flatbread made of Whole Wheat Flour, baked in tandoor (Clay oven)

Plain Naan

$2.99

Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, baked in tandoor (Clay oven)

Butter Naan

$3.49

Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, baked in tandoor (Clay oven), glazed with butter

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, topped with minced garlic and baked in tandoor (Clay oven)

Chilli Garlic Naan

$3.99

Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, topped with minced garlic and green chilies and baked in tandoor (Clay oven)

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, topped with cheese and baked in tandoor (Clay oven)

Amritsari Aloo Kulcha

$4.99

Soft flat-bread, stuffed with boiled and mashed potatoes and spices

Amritsari Paneer Kulcha

$5.99

Soft flat-bread, stuffed with shredded paneer and spices

Bhatura (2 pcs)

$4.99

Soft and fluffy deep fried flatbread made of All Purpose Flour

Puri (2 pcs)

$4.99

Soft and fluffy deep fried flatbread made of Whole Wheat Flour

Rice Varieties

Lucknowi Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Aromatic rice dish, prepared in layers, with rice, veggies & spices, in a traditional recipe from Lucknow (India).

Special Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Aromatic rice dish made with rice, veggies, paneer & spices, in a traditional recipe from Andhra region (India).

Gobhi 65 Biryani

$13.99

Aromatic rice dish, prepared in layers, with rice, veggies & spices, including Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in special sauce made with yogurt, spices and curry leaves

Special Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Aromatic rice dish made with rice, chicken leg quarters, chicken 65 & spices, in a traditional recipe from Andhra region (India).

Lucknowi Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Aromatic rice dish, prepared in layers, with rice, chicken leg quarters & spices, in a traditional recipe from Lucknow (India).

Goat Biryani

$16.99

Aromatic rice dish, prepared in layers, with rice, goat leg & spices, in a traditional recipe from Lucknow (India).

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice, mixed with vegetables, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99Out of stock

Noodles, mixed with vegetables, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice, mixed with vegetables, egg, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice, mixed with vegetables, boneless chicken, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.99Out of stock

Noodles, mixed with vegetables, boneless chicken, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok

Jeera Rice

$6.99

Rice, stir fried in a wok, with cumin seeds

Plain Rice

$4.99

Steamed Basmati Rice

Desserts

Gulab Jamun 2 pc

$3.99

Soft delicious milk solid balls, fried and later soaked in rose/saffron flavored sugar syrup

Rasgulla 2 pc

$3.49

Soft and spongy milk based dumlings, dipped in light sugar syrup

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Delicious and sweet Mango Smoothie

Coke (can)

$1.99Out of stock

Diet Coke (can)

$1.99Out of stock

Sprite (can)

$1.99

Fanta (can)

$1.99

Bottled Water (500 ml)

$1.99

Extras

Add Disposables

$0.89

1 set of Disposable Plate, Spoon and Napkins

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4603 FM 1463 STE 500, KATY, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

