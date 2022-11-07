RASOI & Oh! Pizza
No reviews yet
4603 FM 1463 STE 500
KATY, TX 77494
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Weekly Specials
Oh! Pizza (Veg)
Four Cheese Pizza (12")
Monterey Jack, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza (12")
Classic Margherita Pizza
Mac & Cheese Pizza (12")
Four Season Veggie Pizza (12")
Mushrooms, Mix olives, Bell Pepper, onions, black truffle oil with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Fungi Pizza (12")
Three different types of Mushrooms with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Veggie Deluxe Pizza (12")
Green Peas, corn, carrots, beans, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Veggie Alfredo Pizza (12")
Mushrooms, Mix olives, Bell Pepper, onions, tomatoes with Alfredo Pizza Sauce and cheese
Mediterranean Pizza (12")
Baby spinach, black olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Tandoori Gobhi Pizza (12")
Barbequed Cauliflower, jalapenos, black olives with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Achari Veg Pizza (12")
Cauliflower, brocolli, carrorts, zuccinni, yellow squash, mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese
Achari Paneer Pizza (12")
Paneer (Indian Cheese cubes), Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese
Chatpata Veg Pizza (12")
Aloo tikki, jalapenos, pineapple drizzled with sweet, spicy, tangy sauces
Gobhi 65 Pizza (12")
Barbequed Cauliflower, jalapenos, black olives with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Paneer 65 Pizza (12")
Paneer 65, mix olives, roasted red bell peppers, onions with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and cheese
Paneer Tikka Pizza (12")
Paneer (Indian Cheese cubes), Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese
Spinach Feta Pizza (12")
Fresh spinach and feta cheese with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
One Topping Pizza (12")
Oh! Pizza (Non-Veg)
Tandoori Chicken Pizza (12")
Pulled Tandoori Chicken, Pineapple, Onions, Bell Pepper with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheeseand Cheese
Mix Kabab Pizza (12")
Chicken Boti, Malai Boti, Chicken Chapali Kabab, pineapple, mix bell peppers, jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese
Chicken 65 Pizza (12")
Chicken 65, mix olives, roasted red bell peppers, onions with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and cheese
Chapali Kabab Pizza (12")
Chicken chapali Kabab, fresh jalapeno, roasted red peppers, bell peppers, diced tomatoes with Indian twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and cheese
Achari Chicken Pizza (12")
Grilled boneless chicken, Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese
Chicken Schezwan Pizza (12")
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Schezwan Sauce, spices and Cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza (12")
Grilled chicken, onions, mixed bell peppers, mixed olives, tomato with Alfredo Sauce and cheese
Chicken Sausage Pizza (12")
Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Pizza (12")
Black Pepper Chicken Pizza (12")
Black pepper marinated grilled chicken with mix bell peppers, black olives with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (12")
Grilled chicken, fresh jalapeno, roasted red peppers drizzled with Buffalo sauce.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Pizza (12")
Turkey bacon, fresh jalapenos, roasted red pepper drizzled with ranch sauce
Hawaiian Dream Pizza (12")
Grilled chicken, pineapple, mix olives, diced tomatoes with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Smoky Delight Pizza (12")
Smoked chicken, turkey bacon, smoked chicken sausage, bell peppers, onions with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce and cheese
Pepperoni Pizza (12")
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Three Pepperoni Pizza (12")
Appetizer - Veg
Chilli Paneer
Crisp batter fried paneer tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot and sour chilli sauce
Gobhi 65
Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in special sauce made with yogurt, spices and curry leaves
Paneer 65
Crisp batter fried paneer tossed in special sauce made with yogurt, spices and curry leaves
Chatpata Gobhi
Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in slightly sweet, spicy and tangy sauce
Veg Manchurian
Crisp batter fried mix veg balls tossed in slightly sweet, sour and manchurian sauce
Gobhi Manchurian
Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in slightly sweet, sour and manchurian sauce
Paneer Tikka
Barbequed Paneer Cubes, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices
Malai Paneer Tikka
Barbequed Paneer Cubes, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices
Schezwan Paneer
Crisp batter fried paneer tossed in moderately hot, spicy, sweet and flavorful schezwan sauce
Schezwan Gobhi
Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in moderately hot, spicy, sweet and flavorful schezwan sauce
Masala Fries
Flavorful Indian style Potato French Fries
Appetizer - NonVeg
Chicken 65
Crisp batter fried boneless chicken tossed in special sauce made with yogurt, spices and curry leaves
Chilli Chicken
Crisp batter fried boneless chicken tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot and sour chilli sauce
Schezwan Chicken
Crisp batter fried boneless chicken tossed in moderately hot, spicy, sweet and flavorful schezwan sauce
Tandoori Leg Quarters
Chicken Leg Quarters, marinated with tenderizing mixture of yogurt and spices, barbequed in clay oven
Malai Leg Quarters
Chicken Leg Quarters, marinated with tenderizing mixture of yogurt and spices, barbequed in clay oven
Achari Boti
Barbequed boneless chicken, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices, with a slightly indian pickle flavor
Chicken Boti
Barbequed boneless chicken, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices
Malai Boti
Barbequed boneless chicken, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt, cream and spices
Tandoori Goat Chops
Tender Goat Chops, marinated with tenderizing mixture of yogurt and spices, barbequed in clay oven
Fries-Wings-Sides
Masala Fries
Flavorful Indian style Potato French Fries
Onion Rings
Classic Onion Rings
Masala Onion Rings
Flavorful Indian style Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Classic Mozzarella Sticks
Masala Mozzarella Sticks
Flavorful Indian Style Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Wings
Masala Chicken Wings
Chat & Snacks
Dahi Bhalle
Bhalle (fried flour balls), topped with tangy-sweet tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney along with yogurt
Aloo Tikki Chat
Fried potato patties, topped with chickpeas curry, tangy-sweet tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney along with yogurt
Samosa Chat
Smashed samosas (potato stuffed deep fried pastry), topped with chickpeas curry, tangy-sweet tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney along with yogurt
Chole Kulcha / Bhatura
Amrtisari Chole served with your choice of bread. (Recommended Amritsari Stuffed Kulcha)
Aloo Puri
Punjabi dhaba style potato curry served with Puris
Cheezy Jalapenos
Deep Fried Battered Jalapenos, filled with melted cheese
Dahi Kabab
Deep Fried Soft vegetarian kebabs made with hung curd (yogurt) and cheese
Veg Spring Rolls
Vegetable filled, thin and crispy spring rolls
Samosa (2 pcs)
Potato stuffed deep fried pastries
Chicken Samosa
Chicken stuffed deep fried pastries
Dishes - Veg
Amritsari Chole
Flavorful chickpeas curry prepared in a traditional North Indian Punjabi Dhaba Style.
Dal Makhni
Creamy Black lentils curry, slow cooked to bring out the rich and unique texture.
Aloo Tarkari
Slow cooked potatoes cooked in a flavorful tomato and onion based sauce.
Punjabi Baigan Bharta
Smoky mashed eggplants in a sautéed, tangy, spiced base of onions, tomatoes and spices
Kolhapuri Mix Veg
Flavorful and aromatic mix veg curry from the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (India). **Contains Peanuts, sesame**
Veg Korma
Mix Vegetables cooked in a creamy and aromatic gravy of yogurt and sautéed onion and tomato
Kadai Veg
Rich, aromatic mix vegetable semi-dry curry made in Kadai (Indian wok)
Palak Paneer
Paneer prepared in a smooth spinach based sauce
Kadai Paneer
Rich, aromatic Paneer and mix vegetable semi-dry curry made in a Kadai (Indian wok)
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer cooked in a rich and buttery cashew, onion, tomato and cream based gravy
Malai Kofta
Delicious fried balls of potato and paneer cooked in a rich, creamy mild gravy made with onions, tomatoes
Dishes - NonVeg
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless Chicken, onions, bell peppers, marinated with yogurt and spices, barbequed and then tossed in a creamy tomato based gravy
Sardarji Butter Chicken
Barbequed boneless chicken cooked in a rich and buttery cashew, onion, tomato and cream based gravy
Kolhapuri Chicken
Flavorful and aromatic chicken (bone-in) curry from the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (India). **Contains Peanuts, sesame**
Mughlai Chicken
Chicken (bone-in) cooked in a creamy and aromatic gravy of yogurt and sautéed onion and tomato
Amritsari Chicken
Flavorful and aromatic chicken (bone-in) curry from Amritsar, Punjab (India)
Anda Gotala (Egg Masala)
Boiled Egg cooked in flavorful onion, tomato based gravy, finished off with a pan-fried egg omelet.
Goat Dum Curry
Bhunna Goat
Bread
Tandoori Roti
Soft flatbread made of Whole Wheat Flour, baked in tandoor (Clay oven), glazed with butter
Tandoori Roti (No Butter)
Soft flatbread made of Whole Wheat Flour, baked in tandoor (Clay oven)
Plain Naan
Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, baked in tandoor (Clay oven)
Butter Naan
Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, baked in tandoor (Clay oven), glazed with butter
Garlic Naan
Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, topped with minced garlic and baked in tandoor (Clay oven)
Chilli Garlic Naan
Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, topped with minced garlic and green chilies and baked in tandoor (Clay oven)
Cheese Naan
Soft flatbread made of All Purpose Flour, topped with cheese and baked in tandoor (Clay oven)
Amritsari Aloo Kulcha
Soft flat-bread, stuffed with boiled and mashed potatoes and spices
Amritsari Paneer Kulcha
Soft flat-bread, stuffed with shredded paneer and spices
Bhatura (2 pcs)
Soft and fluffy deep fried flatbread made of All Purpose Flour
Puri (2 pcs)
Soft and fluffy deep fried flatbread made of Whole Wheat Flour
Rice Varieties
Lucknowi Veg Dum Biryani
Aromatic rice dish, prepared in layers, with rice, veggies & spices, in a traditional recipe from Lucknow (India).
Special Paneer Biryani
Aromatic rice dish made with rice, veggies, paneer & spices, in a traditional recipe from Andhra region (India).
Gobhi 65 Biryani
Aromatic rice dish, prepared in layers, with rice, veggies & spices, including Crisp batter fried cauliflower tossed in special sauce made with yogurt, spices and curry leaves
Special Chicken Biryani
Aromatic rice dish made with rice, chicken leg quarters, chicken 65 & spices, in a traditional recipe from Andhra region (India).
Lucknowi Chicken Dum Biryani
Aromatic rice dish, prepared in layers, with rice, chicken leg quarters & spices, in a traditional recipe from Lucknow (India).
Goat Biryani
Aromatic rice dish, prepared in layers, with rice, goat leg & spices, in a traditional recipe from Lucknow (India).
Veg Fried Rice
Rice, mixed with vegetables, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok
Veg Hakka Noodles
Noodles, mixed with vegetables, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok
Egg Fried Rice
Rice, mixed with vegetables, egg, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok
Chicken Fried Rice
Rice, mixed with vegetables, boneless chicken, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Noodles, mixed with vegetables, boneless chicken, spices and sauces, stir fried in a wok
Jeera Rice
Rice, stir fried in a wok, with cumin seeds
Plain Rice
Steamed Basmati Rice
Desserts
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4603 FM 1463 STE 500, KATY, TX 77494
Photos coming soon!